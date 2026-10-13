The impeachment court in the Philippines granted the prosecution's motion and dropped two charges against Vice President Sara Duterte. Together with the previously withdrawn bribery charge, this leaves only the allegation concerning undeclared wealth in the case. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Which charges were dropped

Prosecutors asked the court to drop allegations of misuse of funds, as well as an accusation of threatening to kill President Ferdinand Marcos. Last week, they also filed a motion to withdraw the bribery charge.

Senator Francis Escudero, who presides over the court, said in approving the motion that charges 1, 3 and 4 would no longer be included in the articles of impeachment and would not be put to a vote by members of the court for a verdict.

The sole charge

The proceedings continue on the charge concerning undeclared wealth. The prosecution alleges that Duterte failed to declare all her assets, although officials in the Philippines are required to file the relevant declarations annually. Chief prosecutor Gervil Luistro said the available evidence was sufficient to consider this charge separately.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defense lawyer Sheila Sison called the decision completely unfair, noting that prosecutors had already presented 14 witnesses in the case against the vice president.

Possible consequences

Sara Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has been appearing before the Philippine Senate as part of impeachment proceedings for several months. A conviction on the sole remaining charge could permanently bar her from holding elected office and jeopardize her participation in the 2028 presidential election.

Last month, the 24-seat Senate adopted a lower voting threshold for convicting Duterte: it interpreted the constitutional requirement for support from two-thirds of all senators as two-thirds of members able to take part in the proceedings. According to the outlet, 14 votes are now required for a conviction.

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