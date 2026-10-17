A court in Karachi, Pakistan, has extended by two days the physical remand of journalist Iqrarul Hassan for investigative purposes in a case concerning the alleged dissemination of anti-state content on social media. This was reported by The Express Tribune.

Court decision

The judicial magistrate of Karachi’s East District also rejected a petition filed by Hassan’s lawyers and ordered Pakistan’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to submit a report at the next hearing.

Last week, the NCCIA brought the journalist before a magistrate, who handed him over to the agency for four days of physical remand. On Thursday, the East District and Sessions Court dismissed a petition challenging that decision. The defense questioned the legality of the proceedings, stressing that the case concerns digital and cyber matters.

Details of the case

The case against Hassan was registered under Sections 9, 10, 20, 24 and 26-A of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. Case materials allege that the journalist used his personal accounts on X, Instagram and Facebook to allegedly spread false, fabricated, anti-state and defamatory content in order to turn the public against the state, its institutions and officials.

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According to the version set out in the case materials, Hassan’s posts allegedly portrayed the state, its institutions and officials in a false and distorted manner, while presenting lawful measures as controversial. Investigators also state that the content was publicly available and could reach an audience in Pakistan and abroad.

Statement by the journalist’s wife

The journalist’s wife, Farah Iqrar, told the publication on October 12 that a group of unidentified people who, she said, presented themselves as NCCIA employees took Hassan from their home in Lahore’s Defence C area. She claimed that five to seven people, including women, came to the house late in the evening, threatened to break down the door and later forcibly took the journalist from a room.

Later, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that Punjab police had not detained Hassan and that the circumstances of the incident were being checked. Several hours before the reported incident, the journalist published a post on X criticizing the Pakistan Peoples Party and mentioning Nawaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

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