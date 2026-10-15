The High Court of Kenya upheld the conviction and 12-year prison sentence of former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu in a corruption case linked to a contract worth 588 million Kenyan shillings. Justice Rose Ougo also overturned the acquittal of his wife, Susan Wangari, and two co-accused on money laundering charges.

As reported by Nation Kenya, the court dismissed the appeals of Waititu, Charles Chege and Luka Mwahea in a case involving irregularities in the procurement of road works in Kiambu County. The 10-year ban on the convicts holding public office was also upheld.

Road works contract

The court found it proven that the convicts were involved in the fraudulent award of a multi-million contract for road works. Waititu was found guilty of receiving 25 million shillings from Enterprise Testimony Limited, which received a 588 million-shilling contract from the Kiambu County government.

Justice Ougo ruled that the fines and prison terms imposed by the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court were lawful. She noted that the law provides for mandatory additional fines calculated based on the financial benefit from the offence or the losses caused by it.

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Money laundering charges

The High Court allowed the state's cross-appeal against the acquittal of Wangari, Chege and Mwahea on money laundering charges. The court overturned the acquittals, found them guilty and referred them to the Milimani Chief Magistrate's Anti-Corruption Court for mitigation proceedings and sentencing.

Wangari was ordered to be taken into custody and transferred to Lang'ata Women's Prison, while Chege and Mwahea must return to prison to continue serving their sentences. The court also ruled that sentences on the money laundering counts must run concurrently with the already imposed sentences under anti-corruption legislation.

In February 2026, Waititu was temporarily released after his release terms were reviewed, as he had previously spent several months in custody because he was unable to provide a bank guarantee for the amount of the fine. He was sentenced on February 14, 2025, to 12 years in prison, with the alternative of a 53 million-shilling fine.

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