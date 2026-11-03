The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, will announce on November 19 its decision on whether Myanmar’s actions against the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority amounted to genocide. Officials announced the date of the decision on November 3, The Hindu reports.

Gambia’s lawsuit against Myanmar

The Gambia filed the case with the court. It accuses Myanmar of violent repression against the Rohingya that violated the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

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Judges at the International Court of Justice have been considering these accusations for seven years. The International Court of Justice hears disputes between states.

Significance of the decision

Legal experts are closely watching the decision in the Myanmar case. According to the publication, it may provide insight into the court’s possible approach in the case South Africa brought against Israel over its campaign in Gaza.

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