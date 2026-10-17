Pakistan’s Federal Constitutional Court has ruled that a minor or less serious offence cannot permanently deprive a person of the opportunity to enter public service. The court upheld a decision by the Peshawar High Court, which ordered the authorities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to consider the candidacy of an applicant for the post of police constable.

As The Express Tribune reports, the candidate had previously been found guilty in a case under sections 285 and 286 of the Pakistan Penal Code. These provisions concern negligent handling of fire, flammable materials or explosive substances. After pleading guilty, the candidate was fined 500 Pakistani rupees.

Proportionality of consequences

The four-page ruling, authored by Justice Ali Bakar Najafi, states that the nature of the offence, a person’s attitude towards criminal conduct and the likelihood of further offences should be considered when determining the long-term consequences of a conviction. The court found no evidence in the case materials indicating that the candidate was a habitual offender.

The court also noted that a guilty plea may result from an agreement aimed at avoiding unnecessary expenditure of court time and may sometimes indicate remorse. At the same time, the consequences of such a plea must be proportionate to the offence and must not result in a lifelong ban on working in public service.

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The case materials contained no confirmation that the candidate had been properly informed of the long-term consequences of pleading guilty before reaching an agreement under section 243 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1898. The court also saw no sufficient grounds to consider the conviction a permanent obstacle to his appointment to public service.

Requirements for police candidates

The Federal Constitutional Court acknowledged that the character and suitability of candidates must be carefully assessed during police recruitment. The Police Rules of 1934 provide that recruits must have a good reputation.

At the same time, the court stressed that a mere allegation of an offence recorded in an FIR, without subsequent charges or a conviction, remains only an allegation. Such allegations may sometimes result from personal animosity or other motives, so the results of an investigation and the investigator’s findings are important in assessing a candidate.

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