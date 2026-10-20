In the United Kingdom, Southwark Crown Court in London is hearing a case against far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. He is charged with two counts of stalking Mail journalists Andrew Young and Jacob Dirnhuber in 2024, causing fear of violence. Robinson denies the charges.

As The Guardian reports, jurors were played a voice message that Robinson left for Daily Mail editor Ted Verity in August 2024. In the recording, he said he had located the publication's employees, had photographs of them and promised to make them and their families “famous”. He also asked Verity to contact him and said he was prepared to “come knocking”.

Journalists' testimony

In a statement read out in court, Andrew Young said he feared retaliation from Robinson's followers over articles about the activist after the 2024 Southport killings and allegations of his influence on the subsequent unrest. According to Young, Robinson had about 800,000 followers on the social network X at the time.

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The court also heard that Young's address was published by an anonymous account on X. After that, unknown men began appearing near his home and the residence of another journalist who worked with him. In her statement, Young's daughter said the family became concerned about their safety after photographs of her mother and sister with their faces obscured were published on Robinson's account.

Moving out of the home

Jacob Dirnhuber stated that he and his partner moved out of their home after Robinson shared his image online and, according to the court, sent the journalist photographs of an unknown woman. Dirnhuber said he would feel on edge for a long time because Robinson knows his address and his surname is easy to identify.

Prosecutor Ben Holt said the case concerns Robinson's reaction to what he considered unjustified intrusion by journalists into his holiday. According to the prosecutor, the journalists and their family members were forced to leave their homes because of intimidating actions. The hearing is ongoing.

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