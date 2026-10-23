The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard in the Los Angeles area of California was unlawful. The panel of judges made its decision by a two-to-one majority, The Hill reports.

The court’s arguments

The court rejected Trump’s argument that protests against his tightening of immigration policy, which in some cases were accompanied by violence, gave him grounds to take control of the troops from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The president cited a law allowing the National Guard to be federalized in the event of a rebellion or when it is impossible to enforce the law using regular forces. Judge Jennifer Sung noted that the defendants had not proven either of the two necessary prerequisites for such a decision.

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Judge Eric Miller joined Sung, while Judge Mark Bennett issued a separate opinion. Bennett believed that the appeals court should not have ruled because the administration sought to withdraw the appeal and continue the case in the trial court in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s position.

Significance of the decision

At an early stage of this case, the Ninth Circuit sided with Trump. However, the U.S. Supreme Court had previously concluded that Trump did not meet the legal requirements for unilaterally deploying the National Guard in Chicago. The court explained that the term “regular forces” likely refers to the U.S. Armed Forces.

The National Guard deployment in Los Angeles has already ended. At the same time, the appeals court’s ruling will be binding on future Ninth Circuit panels if Trump again attempts to deploy the National Guard in California. It is separately noted that the National Guard deployment in Washington is ongoing, but is based on a different legal provision.

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