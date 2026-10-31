A US federal court in the District of Columbia has denied a motion by US transparency activist Aaron Greenspan, who sought permission to question Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and the lobbying firm DCI Group. The request concerned alleged cyberattacks on the PlainSite legal research website in a case involving access to government records under the US Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The court concluded that the proposed discovery was not sufficiently related to the core FOIA case involving the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Request regarding alleged attacks

In September, Greenspan asked the court to allow him to send Tinubu four questions regarding alleged denial-of-service attacks on PlainSite. He claimed that the Nigerian president, his government, or persons allegedly acting on their behalf, including DCI Group AZ, LLC, had not denied involvement in the attacks.

At the same time, Greenspan’s filing did not establish that Tinubu or DCI Group carried out the attacks and contained no evidence identifying those responsible. Tinubu’s representatives, objecting to the motion, said there was no independent confirmation of the alleged attacks.

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The court also denied Greenspan’s motion for a decision without a trial, a request by Carl von Batten, who is not a party to the case, to file an amicus curiae brief, and Greenspan’s request for judicial notice of facts.

Dispute over US agency materials

Greenspan and Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin filed requests with US authorities in 2022–2023 for records related to Tinubu and Abiodun Agbele. They concerned materials from a joint investigation by the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Internal Revenue Service, and US federal prosecutors’ offices in Illinois and Indiana.

The FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration provided 399 pages of materials, some of which were withheld under exemptions provided by US law. On August 28, the FBI submitted separate documents concerning a 1993 investigation to Judge Beryl Howell for closed review, making them unavailable to either Greenspan or the public.

Tinubu objects to the disclosure of part of the investigative materials, citing the possible presence of confidential tax and law enforcement information, as well as privacy rights. The FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration also justify withholding certain data by protecting grand jury materials, confidential sources, investigative methods, and personal data.

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