The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected the US Department of Justice’s request to block the counting in California of mail-in ballots from a list of more than 20,000 registered individuals. The federal government claims that these people are likely not US citizens, The Guardian reports.

Appeals court ruling

The ruling was issued by the appeals court based in San Francisco. It marked another setback for Donald Trump’s administration in its efforts to strengthen the federal role in election oversight ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

In these elections, Republicans will fight to retain control of the US Congress.

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Letters to California counties

On Friday, at least 18 California counties received letters demanding that local election authorities delay and verify ballots that the Trump administration claims belong to individuals who are not US citizens.

The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit earlier this month. It became another stage in the Trump administration’s confrontation with California.

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