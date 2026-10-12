The Lagos State High Court in Ikoyi, Nigeria, dismissed an application by the operator of the Euracare multi-specialist hospital to halt the coroner’s inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the 21-month-old son of writer Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, Justice Aishat Opesanwo ruled that the absence of the child’s body does not in itself prevent the coroner from establishing the circumstances of the death. The court also noted that a coroner’s inquest is intended to establish facts and is not a criminal or civil proceeding in which guilt is determined or someone is held liable.

Hospital’s arguments

Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited, which operates Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, argued that the cremation of Nkanu’s remains made an autopsy impossible. In the hospital’s view, under such circumstances the inquest could be based on assumptions.

The medical facility also objected to the order of presenting evidence, under which its medical staff were to testify before other participants. Eurapharma representative Taiwo Osipitan argued that the hospital should not present its evidence before the family provides evidence supporting allegations of medical negligence.

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Circumstances of the child’s death

Nkanu died on January 7 after treatment at Atlantis Paediatric Hospital, from where he was referred to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in the Victoria Island area of Lagos. The child’s parents stated that medical negligence could have led to his death, expressing concerns in particular about sedation, oxygen delivery, condition monitoring and the hospital’s emergency response.

Euracare denies wrongdoing, insisting that medical staff acted in accordance with standard procedures and that the child was brought to the facility in critical condition. In March, the Medical and Dental Investigative Panel suspended the hospital’s medical director and two doctors, finding prima facie indications of medical negligence. That decision was not a final conclusion on liability.

In June, the court temporarily suspended the coroner’s inquest while Eurapharma’s application was being considered. The new court ruling clears the way for it to continue.

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