In Moscow, the Moscow City Court of the aggressor state Russia rejected political analyst Alexander Kynev’s appeal against his pretrial measure and kept him in a pretrial detention center at least until November 24. Kynev is accused of attempting to sell a large batch of drugs, and he denies guilt. The Moscow Times reports on the court’s decision.

Political analyst Alexander Kynev was detained last month at his apartment in Moscow. He was later hospitalized in a Moscow pretrial detention center due to bone fractures and other injuries. During the appeal hearing, Kynev joined the session by video link, with his leg in a cast.

Claims of a risk of disability

The defense asked for detention to be replaced with house arrest or another preventive measure. Lawyer Vera Goncharova told the court that without proper medical care and crutches, Kynev could be left with a disability. The court rejected the motion.

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Case circumstances and Kynev’s activities

Details of the criminal case have not been disclosed. If convicted, Kynev could face up to 20 years in prison.

Kynev has worked as a political consultant since the 1990s, including participating in election campaigns for the liberal Yabloko party. He also cooperated with independent political organizations, including the disbanded Golos election-monitoring movement. Before his arrest, Kynev commented on the State Duma elections held on September 18–20 and assessed turnout and support for the United Russia party as lower than the officially announced results.

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