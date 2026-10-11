A court in New Delhi, India, ordered the release of three leaders of the viral cockroach movement, including its founder Abhijit Dipke. They were detained a day earlier, ahead of a major protest against India’s election commissioner.

Court decision

The release of Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was announced by their lawyer Ratna Singh. In a social media post, she said that the release decision had been made by the Executive Magistrate Court.

As France 24 reports, the three activists were detained on Saturday ahead of a large-scale protest action.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reason for the protests

The protests are taking place amid claims of possible irregularities during the revision of voter lists. The action ahead of which the movement’s leaders were detained was directed against the country’s election commissioner.

In an archive photo taken on October 2 in Mumbai, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke addresses supporters during a protest over possible irregularities in voter lists.

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