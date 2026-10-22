The Voivodeship Administrative Court in Warsaw has overturned the decision to cancel the passport of former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. The court concluded that the voivode’s office committed a significant violation of procedural rules during the proceedings, RMF24 reports.

Violations in serving the notification

As Judge Małgorzata Jarecka explained, the notification of the start of the proceedings was sent to Ziobro’s registered address, although officials knew that he was not there. The document was also not delivered to any of the former minister’s representatives.

According to the court, this violated the party’s right to actively participate in the proceedings. The court ruling concerns procedural matters specifically, rather than the substantive grounds for cancelling the passport.

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Possible cassation appeal

Spokeswoman for the Mazovian Voivode Luiza Jurgiel-Żyła stated that the court did not question the legal grounds for cancelling the document, as provided for by the law on passport documents. The institution is analysing the reasoning behind the ruling and may file a cassation appeal with the Supreme Administrative Court by 14 November.

Zbigniew Ziobro’s passport was cancelled in December last year at the request of the National Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators accuse the former minister, among other things, of leading an organised criminal group, abuse of office, and issuing unlawful instructions on awarding grants from the Justice Fund to selected organisations. Ziobro faces a total of 26 charges.

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