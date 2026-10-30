A court in Częstochowa, Poland, conditionally discontinued proceedings against two bodyguards of Jarosław Kaczyński, setting a two-year probation period for them. Dariusz K. and Tadeusz M. must also pay the injured party, Ryszard Raczek, 3,000 zlotys each.

Court decision

According to Interia, the court found that the guards had used force against an activist of the Committee for the Defense of Democracy without justification. Dominik Bogacz, spokesperson for the District Court in Częstochowa, told the outlet that proceedings against the two defendants had been conditionally discontinued for two years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

2022 incident

The incident occurred on October 15, 2022, during a meeting between Jarosław Kaczyński and residents of Częstochowa, held in the assembly hall of Jan Długosz University. The guards did not allow 75-year-old pensioner and Committee for the Defense of Democracy activist Ryszard Raczek to enter the event.

According to the prosecution, the man's arms were twisted and he was forcibly escorted outside. Raczek subsequently filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office.

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