In Poland, the Warsaw-Wola District Court ordered prosecutors to reconsider the case involving the former director of Caritas Polska, priest Marcin Iżycki. This was reported by Interia. The court pointed to shortcomings in the previous assessment of the evidence, ordered the case materials to be supplemented and reviewed again. The ruling has entered into force.

Statement by another priest

According to the publication, a report to prosecutors in Iżycki’s case was submitted by the Warsaw-Praga Curia after it was approached by a priest acquainted with the then-director of Caritas Polska. He claims that in November 2021, Iżycki invited him to Warsaw. The priest stayed at a Caritas hotel, where the director also had an official apartment.

The complainant said that after dinner, during which they drank alcohol, he began to lose consciousness. According to him, he was drugged and later sexually exploited. He also stated that the following morning Iżycki tried to contact him and apologize; a recording of one of the conversations was submitted as evidence in the case.

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Previous discontinuation of proceedings

Iżycki gave prosecutors a different version of events. Initially, he said that he did not remember what had happened, but during a second questioning he stated that he had recalled the details. According to him, the acquaintance allegedly went to the bathroom with an unidentified bottle. Iżycki also suggested that the complainant might have been dissatisfied because he had been promised, but did not receive, the position of his deputy.

About a year and a half later, prosecutors discontinued the proceedings, stating that they did not have unambiguous data to confirm that a prohibited act had been committed. No charges were brought against Iżycki. The complainant appealed the decision, after which the court pointed to an improper assessment of some testimony, the failure to include documents containing information about the man’s health condition, and the failure to consider statements by people who provided him with psychiatric and psychological assistance.

Marcin Iżycki was removed from the position of director of Caritas Polska in June 2024. The reasons for this decision were not publicly announced at the time.

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