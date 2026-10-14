A U.S. federal court ruled in favor of the media companies CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, finding that President Donald Trump’s attempt to revoke their correspondents’ White House press credentials was a violation of the law.

Judge Timothy Kelly extended the emergency order issued on September 24, which requires the president’s administration to reinstate the press credentials of journalists from these publications. In his ruling, the judge emphasized that Trump’s public statements indicate the revocation of press credentials was motivated by dissatisfaction with the tone of the media’s coverage of the administration’s work, rather than by national security concerns, as government lawyers had tried to convince the court.

The conflict escalated on September 18, 2026, when Trump barred journalists from the three publications from entering the White House, accusing them of spreading false information. In response, the media outlets filed a joint federal lawsuit against the president and his advisers over the revocation of their press credentials without due process.

Reuters reports on this.

In the U.S., journalists from CNN, Politico, and MS NOW were denied access to the White House just hours after a federal judge had temporarily restored their access. Some media workers had their press credentials revoked, while other representatives from the same news organizations were allowed to enter.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and Fox News for possible violations of federal antitrust laws after the networks jointly suspended their White House coverage.

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