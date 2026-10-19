The High Court of Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory in the Maitama district of Abuja dismissed a fundamental rights enforcement lawsuit filed by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai. In the suit, he sought 120 million naira in compensation following an attempt to detain him at Abuja airport in February.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the respondents were Nigeria’s State Security Service, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, and the Attorney General of the Federation.

Court ruling

Justice Sylvanus Oriji found the suit to be without merit and ordered El-Rufai to pay 200,000 naira in legal costs to each of the four respondents. The total amount of costs is 800,000 naira.

The court ruled that State Security Service officers acted within their powers when they attempted to detain El-Rufai at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The judge noted that the service may place persons of interest on a watchlist and detain them when necessary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Oriji also found the seizure of the former governor’s passport at the airport lawful. The court rejected El-Rufai’s argument that the attempted detention was unlawful because there was no warrant.

Case circumstances

According to the publication, the State Security Service attempted to detain El-Rufai on February 12 after his arrival from Cairo. The detention did not take place at the time, but security officers seized his passport.

El-Rufai also claimed that invitation letters from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission violated his rights. The judge disagreed, stating that such invitations fell within the agencies’ powers in the course of investigations and that the court could not prevent them from carrying out their legally established functions.

On October 8, another court in Abuja also dismissed El-Rufai’s lawsuit in which he sought to bar the respondents from freezing his bank accounts or seizing his property.

Read us on