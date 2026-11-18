The Karkh Criminal Court in Baghdad sentenced six French nationals to life imprisonment for membership in the Islamic State (ISIS) group. As The National reports, the decision was made on November 18 as part of proceedings involving 47 French nationals who were transferred from northeastern Syria to Iraq in July 2025.

The court took confessions into account

Judge Mohammed Salman said that the evidence in the cases was sufficient to find the men guilty of belonging to a terrorist organization. According to him, this crime carries the death penalty, but the punishment was reduced because the defendants confessed.

Under Iraqi law, life imprisonment is equivalent to 20 years in prison. Such sentences are also automatically reviewed by the Court of Cassation within 30 days. The hearing was attended by defense lawyers and representatives of the French Embassy in Iraq.

Thomas Barnouin among those convicted

One of the six convicted men is 45-year-old Thomas Barnouin, whom the outlet describes as one of the long-standing members of the extremist movement among the 47 French nationals. At a hearing on November 1, he admitted guilt to belonging to ISIS and taking part in terrorist acts that threatened public safety and people’s lives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Barnouin told the court that he converted to Islam before traveling to Syria in early 2014. He was initially in Latakia province, where, he said, he underwent religious and military training under the pseudonym Abu Ahmed al-Faransi. He was later transferred to the translation department of the Al Hayat media center in Raqqa, which was one of ISIS’s main propaganda units. In December 2017, Barnouin was detained by Kurdish forces in Hasakah near the Iraqi border.

Sixteen convicted in cases involving French nationals

Following the latest decision, the number of convicted French nationals from the group of 47 rose to 16. On October 27, the same court sentenced seven French nationals: six to life imprisonment and one to 15 years in prison. On October 29, three more defendants received life sentences.

According to Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, during a U.S.-led transfer operation, Iraqi authorities received 5,704 suspects linked to ISIS, representing 61 nationalities, and brought them to trial.

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