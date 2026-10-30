The Higher Administrative Court of Lower Saxony in Germany rejected an appeal by the regional branch of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party against enhanced surveillance by the intelligence service. The court agreed that there are sufficient grounds to believe that the branch may be acting against the country’s free democratic order.

As The Local Germany reports, this is already the second court ruling in the state that has not halted the classification of the local AfD as an “observation object of particular importance.” In Lower Saxony, this status effectively corresponds to the designation of a confirmed right-wing extremist organization used in other German states.

The court’s arguments

The court concluded that the AfD branch promotes an ethnic and origin-based concept of belonging to the German people. According to the court, this contradicts the principle of an equal understanding of citizenship enshrined in Germany’s Basic Law and is reflected in the systematic denigration and exclusion of Germans with a migration background, particularly Muslims.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The court also found signs of hostility toward democracy and the rule of law. It concluded that the AfD’s regional branch had disparaged state institutions, portrayed Germany’s democratic system as a failure, and sought to undermine trust in elected representatives and parliamentary democracy. The court separately noted the branch’s ties to far-right organizations and forces, primarily those associated with the “New Right.”

Further proceedings

In February, the state office for the protection of the constitution upgraded the status of the local AfD from a suspected case to an “observation object of particular importance.” The party asked the Administrative Court in Hanover to temporarily suspend the decision, but the court refused on June 1. The AfD’s appeal to the Higher Administrative Court in Lüneburg was also rejected; this decision is final within the expedited proceedings.

The main lawsuit concerning the legality of the classification is still being heard by the Administrative Court in Hanover. Meanwhile, the state Office for the Protection of the Constitution may continue surveillance using methods provided for by law, including informants and the interception of telephone conversations where legal grounds exist. Stefan Bothe, deputy head of the AfD’s regional branch, said that the intelligence service was being used politically and described its assessment as speculative.

Read us on