In the United States, Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch criticized the repeated criminal prosecution of Mexican citizen Jesús Herrera-Salas for illegally reentering the country. As The Hill reports, they cited serious constitutional concerns and questioned whether this approach complies with the prohibition on double jeopardy.

Supreme Court declined to take up the case

On October 13, the Supreme Court declined to hear Herrera-Salas's appeal along with dozens of other petitions. Sotomayor and Gorsuch agreed that the case should not have been taken up because the man had already been deported from the United States. At the same time, they expressed hope that the circumstances of this case are atypical.

In her statement, joined by Gorsuch, Sotomayor called on courts in the future to avoid situations that create a constitutional absurdity and to fully apply the guarantees of the U.S. Constitution's Double Jeopardy Clause.

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Two convictions for illegal entry

According to court documents, Herrera-Salas was first found in Texas in 2020 and sentenced to imprisonment for illegal reentry. Later, while he was still under supervision following his release and was required to remain in the United States under law enforcement control, he was found in Oklahoma. There, the man was convicted a second time for illegal reentry.

Herrera-Salas served both sentences and was removed from the United States in 2024. He argued that the second prosecution violated the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit found no violation, stating that the two convictions concerned separate offenses.

Sotomayor and Gorsuch noted that when a person is convicted for continuous and uninterrupted conduct, precedent and the logic of the prohibition on double jeopardy strongly weigh against a new charge for the same conduct merely because of a different time marker.

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