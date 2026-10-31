In Poland, Constitutional Tribunal judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who is replacing the head of the institution, recommended that judges perform their duties outside the Tribunal’s building. She cited an increased risk of public order violations near its location as the reason.

Order on work organization

Korwin-Piotrowska is the longest-serving judge of the Constitutional Tribunal. In an order she issued on the organization of the institution’s work, she recommended that judges carry out their tasks outside its premises. This was reported by RMF24.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Events near the Tribunal

In another report related to this topic, RMF24 said that on Friday evening, police and the State Protection Service entered the Constitutional Tribunal premises. Anna Korwin-Piotrowska then announced the suspension of Tribunal head Bogdan Święczkowski. According to the outlet, he was not allowed into the Tribunal building.

Read us on