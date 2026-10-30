US judge considers Comey’s motion to dismiss case — The Hill

In Washington, US federal Judge Trevor McFadden is considering a motion by the defense team of former FBI Director James Comey to dismiss a criminal case concerning the alleged disclosure of national defense information. Comey’s lawyers argue that the US Department of Justice brought the charges after the 10-year statute of limitations had expired, The Hill reports.

Defense arguments

Comey’s attorney, Ephraim McDowell, told the court that the case should be dismissed because the government had 10 years to bring charges and went to court at the last moment. According to the defense, federal law clearly requires obtaining a grand jury indictment before the statute of limitations expires.

Comey faces two espionage-related charges over allegedly providing the media with sensitive national defense information about 10 years ago. He denies any wrongdoing. The Department of Justice claims that on October 5, 2016, Comey allegedly instructed another person to provide classified information to a reporter for The New York Times in order to correct information previously published by Reuters.

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Department of Justice position

The new charge was filed in the form of a procedural document prepared by a prosecutor that does not require the involvement of a grand jury. Department of Justice representative Dustin Faranak acknowledged that this mechanism was used to suspend the running of the statute of limitations while evidence continues to be presented to the grand jury. He asked the judge not to rule on Comey’s motion until that process is completed.

McFadden also questioned whether the defense’s request was premature and asked what harm Comey could suffer if he waited for the grand jury’s actions. In response, the defense said that criminal prosecution should not remain hanging over Comey, particularly given the presence of FBI agents near his home. The judge did not issue a ruling during the hearing.

Previous cases against Comey

This is the US Department of Justice’s third attempt to bring criminal charges against Comey since the start of Donald Trump’s second presidential term. The previous case concerning allegedly false testimony to Congress in 2020 ended after a federal judge found the appointment of Lindsey Halligan as acting US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia unlawful. Separately, Comey is seeking dismissal of a case in North Carolina related to a now-deleted social media post showing shells arranged as the numbers 86 47.

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