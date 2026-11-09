Residents of the building in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, where 24-year-old Michał Oksiński lived, said that his family had not drawn attention to themselves through conflicts or strange behavior.

At the same time, neighbors had long been puzzled by the large number of weapons in the home.

According to one of the female residents, the family had a huge safe about the size of a refrigerator. Neighbors said it had been delivered last year.

People also repeatedly saw Michal’s father in military clothing carrying a weapon. The young man himself is described as a withdrawn loner who always wore a hood, dressed strangely, and had no noticeable social circle.

Neighbors recall the suspect’s parents as calm and friendly people. They do not recall any arguments or shouting within the family.

After the tragedy, residents also recalled that on the day of the murder, Michal went down to his car several times and carried certain items out of the apartment. Neighbors speculate that these might have been weapons.

Source: Fakt.pl

As a reminder, in Kraków, Poland, an armed man killed six people in the city’s main square. Police shot and apprehended the attacker.

In Kraków, Poland, six people were killed and 16 others were wounded in a shooting at the market square. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting with representatives of law enforcement and the administration, announced that a national day of mourning will be observed on November 8 and 9.

Two police officers were injured during the operation to apprehend the man involved in the deadly shooting in Kraków, Poland. The moment of his arrest was captured on video, which was shared by Polish media.

The Kraków Prosecutor’s Office in Poland plans to formally launch an investigation on Sunday into the attack at the city’s Main Market Square and classify the case as an act of terrorism.

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