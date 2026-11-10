November 10, 2026 — Atatürk Commemoration Day in Turkey: At 9:05 a.m., the entire country comes to a standstill

Every year on November 10, Turkey observes the Day of Remembrance for Mustafa Kemal Atatürk—the founder of the Republic of Turkey and its first president. It was on this day in 1938 that he died in Istanbul at 9:05 a.m., and since then, the country observes two minutes of silence at that time. Commemorative events take place throughout Turkey, and the tribute to Atatürk continues throughout a special themed week.

Atatürk Remembrance Day is linked to the date of his death. On November 10, 1938, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk died at Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul. He was 57 years old. The cause of death was an illness that had been gradually deteriorating his health. The news of the president’s death was a major event for the country, as he was not only the head of state but also one of the key figures who shaped the country’s development following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.

The first large-scale commemorative events were held as early as November 10, 1939—one year after Atatürk’s death. Since then, this date has become an annual day of remembrance for him. Initially, the ceremonies were predominantly mournful in nature. In cities, government officials, military personnel, public figures, and ordinary residents gathered. They listened to speeches about Atatürk’s life and his role in the founding of Turkey, and then laid flowers at monuments and busts. Over time, the tradition expanded: educational and cultural events dedicated to his life and work were added to the official ceremonies.

Today, November 10, is not a day of celebration but a day of national remembrance. Turks commemorate Atatürk, his contribution to the founding of the republic, and the changes that took place in the country under his leadership. Official events are organized not only in cities across Turkey but also at Turkish diplomatic missions abroad. The country also observes a special Atatürk Remembrance Week, which begins after November 10.

Who Was Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

Mustafa Kemal was born in 1881 in Thessaloniki, which at that time was part of the Ottoman Empire. He received a military education and pursued a career in the Ottoman Army. During World War I, Atatürk became famous for commanding troops at the Battle of Gallipoli. After the defeat of the Ottoman Empire and its de facto collapse, he led a national movement that opposed the partition of Turkish lands and foreign occupation. This struggle culminated in the establishment of the Republic of Turkey in 1923.

On October 29, 1923, Turkey was officially proclaimed a republic, and Mustafa Kemal became its first president. He led the country until his death. It was under his leadership that the country underwent sweeping political, legal, educational, and cultural transformations. These included the abolition of the sultanate and the caliphate, the transition to the Latin alphabet instead of the Arabic script for the Turkish language, the introduction of new civil legislation, and educational reforms. Atatürk also advocated for expanding women’s participation in public and political life. These changes had a significant impact on the kind of country Turkey became in the 20th century.

Mustafa Kemal received the surname “Atatürk,” which translates as “Father of the Turks,” in 1934. It was adopted following the passage of the Surname Law, when the country’s citizens were required to choose permanent family names. The Turkish parliament bestowed this surname specifically on Mustafa Kemal, highlighting his role in the creation of the modern republic. Since then, the name Atatürk has become inseparable from the history of Turkey. His monuments, portraits, and quotes can be seen in government institutions, schools, universities, and public places.

What’s Happening in Turkey at 9:05 a.m.

The most famous tradition on November 10 is a nationwide minute of silence, which actually lasts two minutes. It begins precisely at 9:05 a.m. local time—the exact moment Atatürk died on November 10, 1938. At that moment, sirens sound throughout the cities, and people pause their daily activities to honor his memory. Cars may come to a stop on the roads, pedestrians freeze in the streets, and employees of government agencies and businesses gather for a joint ceremony or join in where they are.

This tradition is evident even in large, bustling cities. For example, in Istanbul, the sirens may be joined by the horns of ferries on the Bosphorus. Drivers stop their vehicles, and passengers and pedestrians stand in silence. In this way, the country briefly unites in a shared tribute. After the two minutes are over, public transportation, government offices, and businesses usually resume their normal operations.

Another tradition is to fly the national flag at half-mast. On November 10, Turkish flags are flown at half-mast as a sign of mourning at government buildings, educational institutions, and other public places. Commemorative ceremonies are held in schools, universities, military units, government offices, and businesses. Participants lay wreaths at monuments to Atatürk, listen to speeches, and reflect on key events in his life. In educational institutions, students learn about the history of the republic’s founding and the reforms that took place in the country.

Anıtkabir—the site of the main commemoration ceremony

The central state events on November 10 take place in Ankara, at the Anıtkabir mausoleum. Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is buried there. The Turkish president, government officials, military leaders, diplomats, and other dignitaries visit the complex. They lay wreaths at the tomb, followed by a memorial ceremony. Thousands of ordinary citizens also come to the mausoleum to pay their respects to the founder of the republic. On this day, the Anıtkabir grounds become one of the main venues for commemorative events in the country.

The history of Atatürk’s burial also has several important stages. After his death, his body was temporarily placed in the Ethnographic Museum in Ankara. It remained there until the construction of Anıtkabir was completed. On November 10, 1953, 15 years after his death, Atatürk’s remains were solemnly transferred to the mausoleum. Since then, Anıtkabir has been his permanent resting place and one of Turkey’s most famous memorial complexes.

Anıtkabir is not only a burial site but also a large architectural complex. It is located on a hill in Ankara and consists of several parts, including the Avenue of the Lions, a ceremonial plaza, and the mausoleum. The site also houses a museum displaying Atatürk’s personal belongings, documents, photographs, military artifacts, and exhibits dedicated to the history of the national liberation struggle. Visitors can learn more about his military career, political activities, and the founding of the Republic of Turkey. On regular days, Anıtkabir is open to tourists, and on November 10, it traditionally attracts a particularly large number of visitors.

How Atatürk Commemoration Week Is Observed

The commemoration is not limited to a single day. In Turkey, November 10 also marks the start of Atatürk Commemoration Week, during which themed events are held in various regions. Schools and universities organize lectures, exhibitions, contests, concerts, and gatherings dedicated to the country’s history. Students prepare presentations on Atatürk’s life, read his speeches, and learn about the events leading up to the founding of the republic. Museums and cultural centers open themed exhibitions, and television broadcasts documentaries and programs about his work.

Special attention is given to Atatürk’s words and writings. In educational institutions, students may read excerpts from his speeches and discuss his views on education, science, national development, and the role of the younger generation. These events are intended not only to commemorate the date of the first president’s death but also to explain his place in Turkish history. Both government agencies and civic organizations participate in them. Some events are official, while others are organized by local communities and educational institutions.

For many Turks, November 10 is a personal day of remembrance. People visit Atatürk’s monuments, lay flowers, share family stories, and post messages of gratitude on social media. On this day, the media recount his biography, key decisions, and historical events related to the founding of the republic. Although Atatürk died nearly 90 years ago, he still occupies a prominent place in the country’s public life. That is why November 10 remains for Turkey not merely the anniversary of the former president’s death, but a day when citizens commemorate the man with whom they associate the birth of the modern Turkish state.

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