November 10 Holiday: From Armistice Day to National Holiday—The History of Victory Day in Azerbaijan

On November 10, 2020, the agreement to cease hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia came into effect following the 44-day war over Nagorno-Karabakh. Initially, Azerbaijan planned to designate this date as Victory Day, but it was later moved to November 8—in honor of the capture of the city of Shusha. Therefore, November 10 remains an important date in the history of the conflict, although the official national holiday is now celebrated two days earlier.

November 10, 2020, became an important date for Azerbaijan, as it was then that the trilateral agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh came into force. The document was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agreement provided for a ceasefire, the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region, and the transfer of several districts surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijan. For Baku, this marked the end of a 44-day military campaign during which Azerbaijani forces regained control of a number of territories. That is why the country’s authorities initially chose November 10 to celebrate Victory Day.

However, the date of the national holiday was later changed. On December 2, 2020, the President of Azerbaijan signed a decree stipulating that Victory Day would be celebrated annually on November 10. The very next day, December 3, a new decision was announced: the holiday was moved to November 8. The reason was that November 10 is the day Turkey commemorates Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey. Azerbaijan and Turkey have close political and cultural ties, so the authorities decided not to have the dates coincide with the day commemorating Atatürk. Instead, Victory Day was set for the day the Azerbaijani president announced the capture of Shusha.

Consequently, November 10 is not currently the official date of Victory Day in Azerbaijan. The national holiday is celebrated on November 8, while November 10 is commemorated primarily in connection with the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement. In 2026, this date falls on a Tuesday. At the same time, this year, November 10 will be an additional non-working day in Azerbaijan: since Victory Day on November 8 falls on a Sunday, the day off is being moved to the next working day. This does not mean that the public holiday has been moved again from November 8 to November 10.

What Led Up to the End of the 44-Day War

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has a long history. In the late 1980s, tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, they escalated into a full-scale war. Fighting in the First Karabakh War continued into the early 1990s and ended with a ceasefire in 1994. Afterward, a significant portion of Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding areas came under the control of Armenian forces. Hundreds of thousands of people fled their homes, and the issues of the region’s status and the return of displaced residents remained unresolved for decades to come.

International mediators repeatedly attempted to help the parties reach a peace agreement. Negotiations continued with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group, which included representatives from several countries. However, a final settlement of the conflict could not be reached. From time to time, armed incidents occurred along the line of contact, and in April 2016, the parties experienced a several-day escalation known as the Four-Day War. In the fall of 2020, hostilities once again escalated into a large-scale conflict.

On September 27, 2020, intense fighting broke out along the line of contact. Azerbaijan announced a counteroffensive, while Armenia and the forces of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic also took part in the fighting. Over the following weeks, the parties used artillery, missile systems, armored vehicles, and drones. There were reports of military and civilian casualties, as well as damage to populated areas. The conflict raised concerns within the international community due to the threat to the civilian population and the possibility of further escalation of hostilities in the region.

Which Territories Came Under Azerbaijani Control

During the 44-day war, Azerbaijani troops established control over several cities and districts that had previously been under the control of Armenian forces. Among them were Jabrayil, Fizuli, Zangelan, and Gubadli. One of the most significant events was the capture of Shushi on November 8, 2020. The city holds special significance for Azerbaijan due to its history, architecture, and cultural heritage. It was this event that later served as the basis for selecting a new date for Victory Day.

After the ceasefire agreement was signed, Azerbaijan also regained control of several districts in accordance with its terms. The Agdam District came under the country’s control on November 20, the Kelbajar District on November 25, and the Lachin District on December 1, 2020. These territories were of great importance to both sides of the conflict, particularly due to the location of settlements and transportation routes. For people who had left their homes during the First Karabakh War, these changes created an opportunity to return to their hometowns. At the same time, this required resolving complex issues related to security, demining, and the restoration of destroyed infrastructure.

What the November 10 Agreement Envisioned

The trilateral statement, which took effect on November 10, 2020, consisted of several key provisions. First and foremost, the parties were to implement a complete ceasefire and halt hostilities from their current positions. A Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to the region to monitor compliance with the agreements. The document also provided for the transfer of the Agdam, Kelbajar, and Lachin districts to Azerbaijan within specified timeframes. Separately, the parties agreed on the return of refugees and internally displaced persons to the region with the assistance of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The agreement also provided for the reopening of transportation routes in the region. In particular, the parties were to ensure transportation links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenian territory. The relevant agencies, with the participation of the Russian side, were to oversee these transport links. These provisions became part of subsequent negotiations on transport routes and economic ties in the South Caucasus. At the same time, the implementation of the agreements was accompanied by disputes between the parties regarding their interpretation and enforcement.

Why Shusha Is So Important to Azerbaijan

Shusha is a city in Karabakh considered one of Azerbaijan’s most important cultural centers. It is located in a mountainous region and is known for its historic buildings, mosques, a fortress, and architectural landmarks. The city is also associated with the lives of many Azerbaijani poets, musicians, and composers. In particular, Shusha is considered one of the centers for the development of mugham—a traditional Azerbaijani musical genre. For this reason, its recapture held not only military but also symbolic significance for the country.

During the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s, Shusha came under the control of Armenian forces. Therefore, the events of November 2020 were of great importance to Azerbaijani society. On November 8, President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation and announced that the city had come under the control of Azerbaijani forces. This address became one of the key events of the war’s final stage. Subsequently, the date of the announcement of Shusha’s recapture was designated as Victory Day.

How Victory Day Is Celebrated in Azerbaijan

The official celebration takes place on November 8. In Baku and other cities, ceremonies dedicated to the events of 2020 are held, and exhibitions, concerts, and themed gatherings are organized. Government officials and military leaders participate in commemorative events, while citizens visit memorials and the graves of the fallen. Schools and universities hold remembrance classes during which they discuss the course of the war and the history of Karabakh. The media airs documentary programs, interviews with military personnel, and reports on the reconstruction of the territories.

Special attention is given to the families of fallen servicemen and veterans. During commemorative events, people who died in combat are remembered, as well as civilians who fell victim to shelling. People lay flowers at memorials, observe moments of silence, and organize meetings with the families of service members. For many citizens, this is not only a national holiday but also a personal day of remembrance for loved ones. Therefore, the official celebrations are combined with tributes to the fallen.

In 2026, Victory Day falls on Sunday, November 8, and the following day, Azerbaijan celebrates National Flag Day. Since the holiday coincides with a weekend, November 10 has been designated as an additional day off for workers. This may be why November 10 appears in calendars as a date associated with the celebration of victory. However, the official name and date of the national holiday remain unchanged: Victory Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on November 8.

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