November 10, 2026 — U.S. Marine Corps Day: A History from a Tavern to Global Operations

Every year on November 10, the United States celebrates the Marine Corps’ birthday—one of the most famous branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Its history began in 1775, even before the United States declared its independence. In 2026, the Corps will celebrate its 251st anniversary, and the main traditions of this day remain solemn ceremonies, festive balls, and a special cake-cutting ritual.

November 10, 1775, is considered the founding date of the U.S. Marine Corps. At that time, the Second Continental Congress, which had convened in Philadelphia during the American Revolutionary War, decided to form two battalions of marines. They were to serve alongside the colonial naval forces and be prepared for operations both on land and at sea. This is how the Continental Marines—the predecessors of the modern Corps—came into being. The U.S. military still considers the date this resolution was passed to be the birthday of its service.

The decision to establish the Marine Corps was made during a period when the American colonies were fighting for independence from Great Britain. The military needed units that could operate on ships, land on the coast, guard vessels, and participate in combat operations. Therefore, the new battalions were to recruit men who were well-versed in maritime affairs or could be useful while serving in the Navy. Samuel Nicholas became the first commander of the Continental Marines. He organized the recruitment of personnel and the formation of the first units. Since then, the history of the Marine Corps has been closely linked to the development of the U.S. Navy and the country’s military history.

In 2026, the U.S. Marine Corps will celebrate its 251st anniversary. The traditional celebrations will take place on November 10, although individual military units may hold commemorative events on other days, depending on their duty schedules. This is not a nationwide holiday for all Americans. First and foremost, it is a professional holiday for Marine Corps service members, veterans, their families, and those associated with the Corps.

Why the Celebration Is Linked to a Tavern in Philadelphia

One of Philadelphia’s most famous taverns—the Tun Tavern—is linked to the history of the Marine Corps’ founding. According to a widely accepted historical account, it was there that the first Marines were recruited. The establishment was a popular gathering place for sailors and military personnel, and its location in a port city made it convenient for recruiting people into service. For this reason, the Tun Tavern is often referred to as the birthplace of the U.S. Marine Corps. Its name has become part of military tradition, and images of the tavern are used in themed materials and during celebrations.

At the same time, it is important to distinguish between historical fact and symbolic tradition. It is documented that on November 10, 1775, the Continental Congress passed a resolution to establish two marine battalions. However, the claim that the corps was officially formed at the Tun Tavern lacks the same level of documentary evidence. Nevertheless, the establishment’s connection to the recruitment of the first Marines has become so firmly entrenched in the service’s history that the tavern is still considered its symbolic birthplace. Even the first known celebratory cake, used during the official ceremony in 1937, was shaped like this building.

How the Holiday Came to Be

Although the Marine Corps traces its history back to 1775, the official tradition of the annual celebration on November 10 did not take shape until much later. After the War of Independence ended, the U.S. Marine Corps effectively ceased to exist. Following the Treaty of Paris in 1783, the Corps was disbanded. However, in 1798, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution to reestablish it. For a long time, July 11—the date of the Corps’ reestablishment—was considered the Marine Corps’ birthday. For a certain period, commemorative events were held on this day.

That changed in 1921. At that time, Major Edwin McClellan, who worked in the historical section of the Marine Corps headquarters, proposed returning to the date of the Corps’ original establishment—November 10, 1775. The idea was supported by the then Commandant of the Marine Corps, Major General John Archer Lejeune. On November 1, 1921, he issued Order No. 47, which established November 10 as the Corps’ birthday and set forth the procedures for honoring its history. Since then, the command has been required to read a special message to service members each year about the history, mission, and traditions of the Marine Corps.

The first celebrations were not as large-scale as they are today. Military units organized gatherings, dances, and small ceremonies. Gradually, festive balls began to appear, to which representatives of the military command, politicians, and public figures were invited. According to the Corps’ historical records, one of the first such balls took place in Philadelphia around 1925. Over time, the celebration became an integral part of Marine Corps culture. And in the 1950s, the ceremonies took on a more defined format, which is still followed today.

How Marines Celebrate Their Birthday

One of the main traditions is the ceremonial Birthday Ball, held in honor of the Corps’ birthday. This is an official event that typically combines a military ceremony with a festive dinner. Marines attend in full dress uniform, and guests may include representatives of the command, veterans, family members of service members, and invited officials. During the ceremony, the Corps’ history is recounted, past service members are honored, and current service members are recognized. After the official portion, there is usually a dinner, socializing, a musical program, and dancing. Such balls are held not only in the United States but also at military bases abroad.

A key part of the program is the reading of a message from General John Lejeune. It was he who, in 1921, laid the foundation for the modern celebration and wrote an address in which he recalled the history and combat record of the Marine Corps. This text is read aloud to service members every year during the ceremonies. An address from the current Corps Commandant is also included. The messages honor previous generations of Marines, their service, and the responsibility of those who carry on the tradition. For service members, this is a way to feel a connection to those who served long before them.

Another well-known tradition is the cutting of the celebratory cake. The first recorded ceremony of this kind took place in 1937 at the Marine Corps barracks in Washington, D.C. At that time, Corps Commandant General Thomas Holcomb presided over the event, and the cake was shaped like the Tun Tavern. Over time, the ceremony became an integral part of the celebration. Today, the cake is usually cut with a special saber—a traditional weapon used in the Marine Corps’ dress uniform.

The order in which the first slices of cake are distributed holds special significance. First, a slice may be presented to a guest of honor, and then to the Marine who is oldest in age or seniority, who in turn passes it to the youngest service member present. This gesture symbolizes the passing down of experience, knowledge, and traditions from the older generation to the younger one. It serves as a reminder that every new Marine becomes part of the Corps’ long history. Both veterans with many years of experience and those who have only recently completed their training may participate in the ceremony.

How service members celebrate while far from home

The Corps’ anniversary is celebrated not only in large military towns and headquarters. Marines hold ceremonies on ships, at overseas bases, and even in combat zones. If it’s not possible to organize a full-scale ball, service members can gather for a communal dinner, read the traditional message, and share a celebratory cake. In the field, they sometimes even use sweets from their military rations instead. What matters most to the participants isn’t the scale of the event, but the opportunity to reflect on their service history and feel a connection with their comrades in different corners of the world.

Some units add sports events, group runs, and meetings with veterans to the celebrations. Such events help maintain team spirit and serve as a reminder of physical training, which is an important part of military service. Service members may also hold public events for local communities, sharing the history of the Corps and showcasing its equipment and gear. At the same time, not all celebrations are purely for entertainment: on this day, the Marine Corps honors fallen Marines and those who continue to serve far from their families.

Interesting Facts About the U.S. Marine Corps

The Corps predates U.S. independence. The Continental Marines were established on November 10, 1775, while the United States Declaration of Independence was not adopted until July 4, 1776. In other words, the military branch came into existence even before the official declaration of an independent nation.

The Marine Corps has its own motto. “Semper Fidelis” is a Latin phrase that translates to “Always Faithful.” It was officially adopted as the Corps’ motto in 1883. These words symbolize loyalty to military service, to one’s comrades, and to the country.

The Marines have their own musical symbol. Their official anthem is “The Marines’ Hymn.” It is known for its lines about Tripoli and Montezuma, which recall the Marine Corps’ military campaigns. The melody has become one of the most recognizable parts of its traditions.

They celebrate their anniversary even in combat zones. For Marines, November 10 is so important that ceremonies are held even during overseas operations. Even if it’s not possible to organize a ball, the Marines try to gather together and observe the main traditions.

The cake has become part of a military ritual. It is not simply served at the festive table: cutting it with a saber and passing a slice from a senior Marine to a junior one carry symbolic meaning. It serves as a reminder of the continuity of generations and a shared history of service.

The U.S. Marine Corps’ birthday is not merely the anniversary of the unit’s founding. For its service members, it is an opportunity to remember those who served before them, honor the fallen, and pass on traditions to the next generation. That is why, on November 10, the Marine Corps combines official ceremonies, festive gatherings, and symbolic rituals that have been preserved for over a century.

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