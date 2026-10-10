October 10, 2026 — Day for the Abolition of the Death Penalty in Europe

Every year on October 10, people in Europe and around the world discuss the abolition of the death penalty. This date serves as a reminder that even for the most serious crimes, the state should not take a person’s life, and that the justice system must protect the rights of everyone. The European Day Against the Death Penalty was established in 2007 to strengthen international support for the complete abolition of this punishment.

The European Day Against the Death Penalty is observed annually on October 10. In 2026, it falls on a Saturday. This day is dedicated to defending the right to life, discussing the fairness of judicial decisions, and seeking ways to completely abolish the death penalty. It also provides an opportunity to remember those who remain on death row and the families who have been waiting for years for a final decision in the cases of their loved ones.

European Day coincides with the World Day Against the Death Penalty. Therefore, on October 10, not only European institutions but also human rights organizations and activists from other parts of the world join the campaigns. They draw attention to countries where the death penalty is still in use and call on them to abolish it. At the same time, this date is not a holiday in the traditional sense. Its main goal is to raise awareness of an important social issue, explain the positions of human rights defenders, and remind people that the fight for human rights continues.

How This Day Came About

The decision to establish the European Day Against the Death Penalty was adopted by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on September 26, 2007. The initiative was part of the ongoing efforts by European states and international institutions advocating for the abolition of the death penalty. In December of that same year, the European Union also endorsed the annual observance of this date. Thus, October 10 became a day for joint statements, awareness campaigns, and events in support of the abolition of the death penalty.

The choice of date is linked to the World Day Against the Death Penalty, which also falls on October 10. The joint observance helps to unite the efforts of various countries and organizations, as the death penalty remains not only a European but also a global issue. On this day, representatives of the Council of Europe and the European Union traditionally issue joint statements. In them, they reaffirm their opposition to the death penalty under any circumstances and call on other states to take steps toward its abolition.

The Council of Europe is consistently working to ensure that the abolition of the death penalty becomes a common standard for all its member states. The organization links this issue to the protection of the right to life and the prohibition of inhuman or degrading punishment. International legal instruments that oblige states to abolish the death penalty play an important role. Thanks to many years of effort, Europe has become a region where death sentences are almost entirely a thing of the past.

Why Europe Opposes the Death Penalty

One of the main reasons is the right to life. The European Union and the Council of Europe believe that the state should not take a person’s life as punishment for a crime. Human rights advocates also emphasize that the death penalty is incompatible with the principle of human dignity and cannot be justified even by the severity of the crime committed. This position does not mean that the guilty should evade responsibility. The point is that punishment must be fair, and the state must act within the bounds of human rights.

Another argument is the risk of judicial error. Courts can make mistakes, witnesses can give false testimony, and evidence can prove unreliable. If a person is sentenced to imprisonment, the mistake can sometimes be corrected: the case can be reviewed, the innocent person can be released, and they can be provided with compensation as provided by law. In the case of the death penalty, it is impossible to restore a life. It is precisely the irreversibility of this punishment that is one of the key reasons why human rights advocates advocate for its abolition.

Critics of the death penalty also point to inequalities in its application. In some countries, the risk of receiving a death sentence may depend on the defendant’s financial resources, the quality of legal representation, political circumstances, or other factors. International organizations also report cases where death sentences are handed down following trials that do not meet the standards of fair justice. Furthermore, in some countries, the death penalty is imposed for crimes unrelated to intentional homicide, including certain drug-related offenses. International human rights standards set significantly narrower limits on the application of this punishment, even in countries where it still exists.

Does the Death Penalty Still Exist in Europe?

Most European countries have abolished the death penalty. The Council of Europe reports that its 46 member states form a zone free of the death penalty. The year 1997 marked an important milestone: since then, no executions have been carried out in Council of Europe member states. The abolition of the death penalty has become one of the organization’s fundamental standards, and states seeking membership must align their legislation with this approach.

However, there remains one exception on the European continent—Belarus, which is not a member of the Council of Europe. There, the death penalty is still provided for by law and carried out in practice. The Council of Europe and the European Union have repeatedly called on the Belarusian authorities to introduce a moratorium on executions and, subsequently, to abolish this punishment entirely. A moratorium means an official suspension of the carrying out of death sentences, even if the law still formally permits them to be imposed.

For Europe, this is not only a legal issue but also a symbolic one. Abolishing the death penalty demonstrates that the right to life must remain a fundamental principle even in cases involving the most serious crimes. At the same time, European institutions emphasize that the result achieved cannot be considered final. They oppose attempts to reinstate the death penalty and continue to urge countries where it remains in place to take steps toward its abolition.

What’s Happening Around the World

Despite the growing support for abolishing the death penalty, there are still countries around the world where people are sentenced to death and death sentences are carried out. According to Amnesty International, in 2025 the organization documented at least 2,707 executions in 17 countries. This is 78% more than in 2024, when 1,518 executions were reported. At the same time, these figures do not include thousands of executions that, according to the organization’s estimates, may have taken place in China, where complete statistics remain a state secret.

These figures show that the international campaign to abolish the death penalty is far from over. At the same time, in many countries, the abolition of this punishment has already become law or established practice. According to Amnesty International, by the end of 2025, 113 countries had completely abolished the death penalty in law, and a total of 145 states had abolished it in law or in practice. This means that most countries in the world have already taken a step toward abolishing the death penalty, although the pace of change and the situation in individual regions vary.

Human rights advocates focus not only on the number of executions but also on the crimes for which they are imposed and the fairness of the trials. They also draw attention to people who were later exonerated after spending many years on death row. Such cases once again raise the question of whether a state can justify a punishment that cannot be reversed once the sentence has been carried out. That is why international organizations are calling on countries that are not yet ready to completely abolish the death penalty to at least impose a moratorium on its use.

As noted on October 10

, the European Day Against the Death Penalty does not involve traditions such as folk festivals or solemn ceremonies. It is observed through awareness campaigns, public discussions, human rights events, and official statements. The European Union and the Council of Europe issue joint statements explaining their position and calling on countries around the world to abandon the death penalty. There may also be meetings of human rights defenders, expert discussions, and educational events for students and young people.

Civil society organizations use this date to share the stories of people who were sentenced to death but were later exonerated, or whose cases raised serious doubts. Such stories help illustrate that behind legal terminology lie human lives. Organizations also publish research, statistics, and explanations of international human rights standards. In some countries, they hold themed exhibitions, film screenings, lectures, or solidarity events for people on death row.

Another approach involves appealing to governments and parliaments to change the law. Activists may demand the abolition of the death penalty, a halt to executions, or the guarantee of a fair trial. An important part of these campaigns is explaining why a moratorium can be the first step toward the complete abolition of the death penalty. Such efforts do not always attract much attention from the general public, but they help keep the issue in the public discourse and encourage authorities to take concrete action.

Ordinary people can also get involved on this day. For example, you can read materials from human rights organizations, share verified information, attend a public lecture, or discuss the right to life and fair justice with others. It’s important not to reduce this complex topic to mere slogans, but to understand why countries choose different approaches and what the consequences of their decisions are. The main goal of the day is not simply to express a position, but to support changes that will help protect human rights in practice.

Interesting Facts About the Fight to Abolish the Death Penalty

The European and World Days fall on the same date. October 10 was chosen so that European initiatives could become part of a broader international campaign against the death penalty.

European Day was established in 2007. The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe adopted the relevant resolution on September 26, and the day itself is observed annually on October 10.

Europe has enjoyed a long period without executions in Council of Europe member states. According to the organization, the last executions in its member states took place in 1997.

Belarus remains the exception on the European continent. It is not a member of the Council of Europe and continues to apply the death penalty.

The abolition of the death penalty around the world is progressing unevenly. According to Amnesty International, by the end of 2025, 145 countries had abolished it in law or in practice, but the organization documented executions in 17 countries over the course of the year. These figures do not include estimates of thousands of possible executions in China.

Why This Date Is Important

The European Day Against the Death Penalty serves as a reminder that attitudes toward punishment are also a matter of the limits of state power and the value of human life. Even when dealing with particularly serious crimes, justice must be based on a fair trial, reliable evidence, and respect for human rights. The death penalty leaves no opportunity to correct a mistake after the sentence has been carried out, and therefore its irreversibility remains one of the main arguments against this form of punishment.

October 10 provides an opportunity to reflect on the countries that have already abolished the death penalty and on those who continue to fight for its abolition. This day also serves as a reminder that changes in legislation are often the result of the long-term efforts of human rights defenders, international organizations, and civil society. For some countries, the next step is a moratorium; for others, a complete legislative ban. The overarching goal remains the same: a world in which the right to life is protected and justice does not entail irreversible punishment.

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