Holiday on October 10, 2026 — Day Marking the Start of Cuba's Struggle for Independence

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, Cuba commemorates the beginning of the struggle for independence from Spain. On this very day in 1868, landowner Carlos Manuel de Céspedes called on Cubans to rise up and freed the people he had been holding in slavery. This event marked the beginning of the Ten-Year War and was a crucial step toward the creation of an independent Cuban state.

On October 10, Cuba commemorates the anniversary of the start of the wars for independence. This date is linked to the events of 1868, when Cubans rose up against Spanish colonial rule. By that time, the island had been under Spanish rule for several centuries, and dissatisfaction with colonial administration, taxes, and restrictions on political rights had been gradually growing.

It is important to understand that October 10 is not the date Cuba finally gained independence. It is the day the struggle began—a struggle that lasted for decades and claimed many lives. Spanish rule on the island ended after the Spanish-American War in the late 19th century, and Cuba formally became an independent republic on May 20, 1902.

On Cuba’s official tourism website, October 10 is listed as the anniversary of the start of the wars for independence. This date is commemorated as an important chapter in national history, serving as a reminder of the struggle for freedom and self-determination. At the same time, among the major national holidays in modern Cuba is January 1—the anniversary of the victory of the Cuban Revolution of 1959.

How the Struggle Against Spain Began

In the 19th century, Cuba was one of the last major Spanish colonies in the Americas. Its economy depended heavily on sugarcane cultivation, sugar production, and the use of forced labor by enslaved people. A significant portion of the population lacked full political rights, and decisions regarding the island’s governance were made under the control of the Spanish authorities.

Dissatisfaction with the colonial system was growing. Some Cubans demanded reforms, while others sought complete independence. The issue of slavery was also one of the main sources of social conflict. For many participants in the upcoming uprising, the struggle for the island’s freedom was linked to the desire to end slavery and expand people’s rights.

The decisive moment came on October 10, 1868, at the La Demajagua estate in eastern Cuba. Landowner Carlos Manuel de Céspedes gathered his supporters, declared war on the Spanish authorities, and called on the people to join the uprising. He also freed the enslaved people who worked on his estate and invited them to join the struggle. This speech is known as the “Cry of Yara” — in Spanish, the Grito de Yara. It became a symbol of the beginning of the Cuban independence movement. It was these events that marked the start of the Ten-Year War, which lasted from 1868 to 1878.

Who Was Carlos Manuel de Céspedes

Carlos Manuel de Céspedes is one of the most important figures in the history of Cuban independence. He was a landowner, lawyer, and political activist who opposed Spanish colonial rule. His decision to launch an uprising was a symbolic step for the movement seeking to establish an independent state. De Céspedes went down in history not only for calling for the struggle but also for freeing people who were held in slavery. At that time, slavery remained an important part of Cuba’s economic system. His action demonstrated that the issue of independence was becoming increasingly intertwined with the issue of personal freedom.

At the same time, historians note that the Cuban rebels’ attitudes toward slavery were not uniform from the start. Some influential members of the movement did not immediately support the complete abolition of slavery. However, the war drew in an increasing number of formerly enslaved people who were themselves fighting for freedom and equal rights. Gradually, the struggle for independence and the struggle against slavery became integral parts of the Cuban national movement.

De Céspedes is called the “Father of the Fatherland”—Padre de la Patria. His name is associated with the beginning of the struggle for Cuban statehood, and his memory is preserved in monuments, historic sites, and national celebrations.

The Ten-Year War and Its Consequences

The 1868 uprising quickly escalated into a protracted armed conflict. Cuban forces fought against Spanish troops, attempting to spread the uprising across the entire island. The movement’s participants sought not only to rid themselves of colonial rule but also to establish their own republic.

In the early years of the war, the rebels achieved a series of significant victories. One such event was the capture of the city of Bayamo, which for a time became a symbol of the revolutionary movement. In 1869, representatives of the rebels gathered in Guaymaro, adopted a constitution, and laid the groundwork for a republican government in the territories under their control.

However, Spanish troops had significant resources, and the rebels were not always united on their future strategy. The war resulted in numerous casualties, the destruction of farms, and severe hardships for the civilian population. After ten years of fighting, the parties signed the Pact of San Juan in 1878. This agreement brought the main phase of the war to a close but did not grant Cuba full independence. Spanish rule persisted, and the issues of freedom and political rights remained unresolved. That is why some Cuban patriots continued the struggle, and October 10 retained its significance as the date that marked the beginning of the long road to independence.

José Martí and a New Phase of the Struggle

After the end of the Ten-Year War, the Cuban independence movement did not disappear. In 1879–1880, the Little War took place—a new uprising against Spanish rule. It also ended in defeat, but demonstrated that the desire for independence remained strong.

One of the most prominent figures of the next phase was José Martí—a writer, poet, journalist, and political thinker. He believed that victory required not only military action but also the unity of the Cuban people, a clear political goal, and preparation for the creation of an independent state. Martí devoted a significant portion of his efforts to organizing supporters of independence, particularly among Cubans living outside the island.

In 1895, the third major war for Cuban independence began. It was led, among others, by José Martí, Máximo Gómez, and Antonio Maceo. Martí was killed in battle during the first months of the uprising, but his ideas continued to influence the movement. The struggle continued until 1898 and escalated into the Spanish-American War. The United States entered the conflict, and after Spain’s defeat, its colonial rule over Cuba came to an end. However, Cubans did not immediately gain full control over their own country: the island remained under U.S. military administration for some time.

When Cuba Actually Became Independent

After the Spanish-American War, Spain relinquished its sovereignty over Cuba under the Treaty of Paris, signed on December 10, 1898. However, this did not mean that the island immediately became a fully independent state. After the end of Spanish rule, Cuba was governed by the United States, and the transition to an independent government took place gradually. On May 20, 1902, the Republic of Cuba was proclaimed. This date is often associated with the country’s formal attainment of independence. At the same time, its sovereignty was limited by the conditions under which the U.S. agreed to transfer power to the Cuban government.

Of particular significance was the Platt Amendment, the provisions of which were incorporated into the Cuban Constitution of 1901. It granted the United States the right to intervene in Cuban affairs under certain conditions and provided for the possibility of leasing territories for U.S. naval bases. One such territory was Guantanamo Bay, where a U.S. naval base remains in operation to this day.

The Platt Amendment was repealed in 1934, but the issue of the U.S. presence in Guantanamo remained. This history explains why Cuba’s path to full sovereignty was more complex than simply the date the republic was proclaimed. Thus, October 10 commemorates the beginning of the struggle, 1898 marks the end of Spanish rule, and 1902 signifies the establishment of an independent republic.

How October 10 Is Celebrated in Cuba

Officially, October 10 is a national day of commemoration marking the start of the wars for independence. This date is included in Cuba’s calendar of commemorative days and is linked to the history of the liberation movement. It honors the people who stood up against colonial rule and became participants in the long struggle to establish their own state.

As part of the commemoration of this historic date, memorial ceremonies, wreath-laying ceremonies, themed gatherings, and educational events may be held. In schools and cultural institutions, students learn about Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, José Martí, and other leaders of the liberation movement. They also study the events of the Ten-Year War and discuss their significance for the formation of Cuban national identity.

Special attention is given to historical sites associated with the start of the uprising. One of them is the La Demajagua estate, where de Céspedes declared the struggle against Spain and freed enslaved people. This place has become an important symbol of Cuban history, and its name is inextricably linked to the events of October 10, 1868. At the same time, one should not assume that large-scale parades or fireworks displays of the same scale necessarily take place throughout the country on this day. The forms of commemoration may vary depending on the region and the organizers. The main significance of the date lies in historical memory and the recognition of the contributions made by the generations who fought for independence.

Interesting Facts About Cuban Independence Day

The beginning of the struggle is linked to the liberation of enslaved people. On October 10, 1868, Carlos Manuel de Céspedes freed the people he had held in slavery and called on them to join the uprising. This step became an important symbol of the connection between the struggle for independence and the pursuit of personal freedom.

The Ten-Year War lasted nearly ten years. It began in October 1868 and ended with the Treaty of San Juan in 1878. Despite the prolonged struggle, the rebels failed to achieve full independence, so the liberation movement continued.

The Cuban national anthem is linked to the events of the liberation movement. The song “La Bayamesa” was first performed in the city of Bayamo in October 1868, when the rebels captured the city. It later became the basis for Cuba’s national anthem. Its history serves as a reminder of how music and cultural symbols can be linked to political events and the struggle for independence.

Cuba has several important dates related to its national history. October 10 commemorates the start of the wars of independence, January 1 marks the anniversary of the victory of the Cuban Revolution of 1959, and July 26 is National Uprising Day. Each of these dates marks a different stage in the country’s history and holds its own significance in the modern national calendar.

The path to independence spanned several generations. More than three decades passed between the first uprising in 1868 and the proclamation of the Republic of Cuba in 1902. During this time, several wars took place, political leaders changed, and new ideas about the island’s future emerged. That is why October 10 is viewed as the beginning of a long historical process, rather than a one-time event.

Why This Date Is Important to Cubans

October 10 commemorates the moment when the struggle for independence ceased to be merely a demand by individual activists and evolved into an armed movement. The events of 1868 marked the beginning of a process that transformed Cuba’s political and social history. They also raised questions about slavery, equality, and the people’s right to determine their country’s future for themselves.

Cuba’s history shows that independence does not always come immediately after the first uprising or the proclamation of political demands. On the path to independence, the country endured several wars, heavy human losses, and periods of foreign control. The formal establishment of the republic in 1902 marked an important milestone, but debates over true sovereignty continued thereafter. For Cubans, October 10 is an opportunity to remember those who were the first to openly oppose Spanish rule, as well as all those who continued their struggle. This date retains its significance as a symbol of the pursuit of freedom, national self-determination, and independent statehood. In 2026, the anniversary falls on Saturday, October 10.

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