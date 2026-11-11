Every year on November 11, Poland celebrates Independence Day—one of the country’s major national holidays. On this day in 1918, after 123 years of partition among neighboring states, Poland began to restore its statehood. In 2026, the country will celebrate the 108th anniversary of the restoration of its independence.

The history of this holiday dates back long before 1918. At the end of the 18th century, Poland was experiencing a serious political crisis. Neighboring states—the Russian Empire, Prussia, and Austria—gradually increased their influence over Polish lands. In 1772, 1793, and 1795, they partitioned the territory of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth among themselves three times. After the last partition, Poland effectively disappeared from the political map of Europe, and its territories came under the rule of three empires.

However, the Poles did not resign themselves to the loss of their own state. Over the following decades, they repeatedly attempted to regain their independence. There were uprisings, including the Kościuszko Uprising of 1794, the November Uprising of 1830–1831, and the January Uprising of 1863–1864. Many participants in these uprisings were killed, imprisoned, or forced to leave their homeland. At the same time, Polish culture, language, and national identity were preserved even when the country itself did not exist.

Writers, musicians, scholars, and public figures played an important role in this. They upheld the Polish language, kept the country’s history alive, and passed on the idea of independence to future generations. Among the well-known figures of that time were the poet Adam Mickiewicz, the composer Frédéric Chopin, and the writer Henryk Sienkiewicz. Polish communities abroad also helped preserve national culture and draw attention to the issue of restoring the state. Therefore, the struggle for independence took place not only on the battlefield but also in cultural and social life.

Why Independence Was Regained in 1918

The situation changed during World War I, which lasted from 1914 to 1918. Russia, Germany, and Austria-Hungary, which had previously divided Polish lands among themselves, found themselves embroiled in a massive conflict. The war weakened all three empires and ultimately led to their collapse or a deep political crisis. The Russian Empire endured the revolutions of 1917, Germany was defeated, and Austria-Hungary collapsed. This created the conditions under which the Poles were able to reassert their right to their own state.

Even before the war ended, Polish political leaders were working to restore state institutions. In 1916, the German and Austro-Hungarian authorities announced their intention to establish a separate Kingdom of Poland on the occupied Polish territories. In 1917, the Regency Council began operating, performing some of the functions of the future government. At the same time, Polish politicians abroad sought international support for independence. One of those who actively raised this issue on the international stage was Roman Dmowski. The pianist and politician Ignacy Jan Paderewski also played an important role in diplomatic negotiations.

Józef Piłsudski became one of the key figures in Poland’s restoration. Before World War I, he was one of the leaders of the Polish independence movement and advocated for the creation of Poland’s own armed forces. During the war, Piłsudski led the Polish Legions, which fought on the side of the Central Powers against Russia. In 1917, he refused to swear allegiance to Germany and Austria-Hungary, after which he was arrested and imprisoned in the Magdeburg Fortress. After Germany’s defeat, he was released, and on November 10, 1918, he returned to Warsaw. His arrival was one of the most significant events on the path to the restoration of the Polish state.

What Happened on November 11, 1918

It was on November 11 that the Regency Council transferred supreme command of the Polish forces to Piłsudski. This was a symbolic step toward the creation of an independent army and the restoration of state authority. On the same day, in Compiègne, France, representatives of Germany and the Entente Powers signed an armistice that halted hostilities on the Western Front of World War I. Germany’s defeat meant that it could no longer maintain control over the occupied Polish territories. In Warsaw and other cities, German soldiers began to be disarmed. People took to the streets, and Polish flags once again flew over government buildings.

However, it is important to understand that independence did not happen overnight. The restoration of the Polish state was a lengthy process that unfolded over several months. As early as November 14, the Regency Council transferred all power to Piłsudski, and he became the provisional head of state. The formation of the government, the army, and other state institutions began. At the same time, Poland still had to define its own borders, as territorial issues remained unresolved following the partitions and World War I. The struggle over borders continued until 1921 and was accompanied by armed conflicts and diplomatic negotiations.

Therefore, November 11 is considered a symbolic date marking the restoration of independence, rather than the single day on which all state processes were completed. It was chosen because it marked the convergence of two important events—the transfer of military command to Piłsudski and the end of hostilities on the Western Front. This date became a clear symbol of Poland’s return to the map of Europe after 123 years of partitions.

How November 11 Became a National Holiday

In the early years following the restoration of independence, Poles were already celebrating this date, but initially it did not have the status of an official national holiday. During the interwar period, the celebrations gradually gained popularity. They were particularly important to the military, who associated November 11 with the restoration of the Polish army and the return of statehood. In 1926, Józef Piłsudski declared this day a holiday for the state administration. Over time, the date became increasingly prominent on the national calendar.

Independence Day was officially enshrined in law on April 23, 1937. The document designated November 11 as the anniversary of the restoration of the Polish state’s independence and a day associated with the name of Józef Piłsudski. However, by the start of World War II, the holiday had been officially celebrated only twice—in 1937 and 1938. After the war began, the German and Soviet occupation authorities banned public celebrations. Despite this, Poles continued to honor the memory of independence and held private events in secret.

After World War II, the communist authorities also did not recognize November 11 as a national holiday. Instead, July 22 became the main official date—the anniversary of the proclamation of the manifesto by the Polish Committee of National Liberation in 1944. Independence Day remained important to opposition and patriotic circles, who gathered for religious services and commemorative events. In February 1989, toward the end of the communist regime, November 11 was reinstated on the national calendar. Since then, Poles have officially celebrated this date every year.

How Independence Day Is Celebrated in Poland

November 11 is a national holiday in Poland. On this day, cities host official ceremonies, military events, concerts, historical exhibitions, and patriotic gatherings. The main celebrations traditionally take place in Warsaw. Government officials lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Piłsudski Square, where they honor those who died for the country’s freedom. The president, government officials, military personnel, diplomats, and members of the public participate in the events. Religious services are also held, and the streets and buildings are decorated with white and red flags.

One of the most notable traditions is displaying the Polish national flag on homes, balconies, government buildings, and cars. The colors white and red can be seen practically everywhere on this day. People also carry small flags and white-and-red ribbons. Schools and cultural centers organize history lessons, exhibitions, and concerts dedicated to the struggle for independence. Children learn the national anthem, draw flags, and participate in themed events. For many families, this is also an opportunity to teach the younger generation about the country’s history.

Warsaw traditionally hosts marches and mass gatherings. The most famous of these is the Independence March, organized by civic groups. Thousands of people participate, carrying flags and national symbols. At the same time, other events take place in the capital—concerts, family festivals, sports competitions, and historical reenactments. The programs may vary from year to year, and individual events have their own organizers and rules for participation.

Another popular tradition is the Independence Day run. Participants take to the course wearing white and red clothing or carrying national flags. In Warsaw and other cities, such sporting events attract both professional runners and people who simply want to join in the celebration. For example, in 2026, Warsaw is planning the 36th Independence Run, a 10-kilometer race. The capital will also host concerts and festival events under the slogan “Wspólna Niepodległa,” which translates to “Together in Independence” in Ukrainian.

The celebrations aren’t limited to Warsaw. Kraków, Gdańsk, Poznań, Wrocław, and other cities are holding their own festivities. Some places organize military parades, while others host concerts, historical walks, or family festivals. In many towns and cities, people gather at monuments to national heroes and at the gravesites of fallen soldiers. Some events are official, while others are organized by local communities, schools, and civic organizations.

Interesting Facts About Polish Independence Day

Poland did not have its own state for 123 years. After the Third Partition in 1795, its territories came under the rule of Russia, Prussia, and Austria. Independence was not restored until after the end of World War I.

November 11 is a symbolic date. The restoration of statehood was a process, not a single event. Important decisions were made over the course of several days and months.

Józef Piłsudski returned to Warsaw on November 10. The next day, he assumed supreme command of the Polish armed forces. Later, his name became one of the main symbols of the restoration of independence.

The date did not become an official holiday until 1937. Before that, Poles had already been celebrating it, but primarily as a day of remembrance and a military holiday.

The holiday was banned twice. Initially, it was forbidden during the German and Soviet occupations, and after the war—under communist rule. It returned to the national calendar in 1989.

November 11 is celebrated not only in Poland. On this day, many countries commemorate the end of World War I. For example, in the United Kingdom and France, memorial ceremonies are held in honor of those who died in wars.

For Poles, Independence Day is a reminder of the long struggle for the right to have their own state. It brings together memories of uprisings, political activism, cultural resistance, and the events of World War I. White-and-red flags, military ceremonies, parades, and family gatherings take the country back to the events of 1918 every year. And the main purpose of the holiday remains the same—to honor the people who made Poland independent once again.

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