Holiday on November 11, 2026 — Angola's Independence Day: 51 years since the declaration of independence

November 11 is Independence Day in Angola—one of the most important dates in the country’s history. It was on this day in 1975 that Angola declared its independence from Portugal after several centuries of colonial rule and a long struggle for freedom. In 2026, the country will mark the 51st anniversary of this event.

Angola is located in southwestern Africa. Its history is closely tied to Portuguese colonization, which began in the late 15th century. Before the arrival of Europeans, African states and kingdoms existed in these lands, including the Kongo, Ndongo, and Matamba. They had their own rulers, political systems, and trade networks. Gradually, Portugal strengthened its influence along the coast and eventually extended its control over a significant portion of what is now Angola.

The colonial period was marked by the exploitation of the local population, the plundering of resources, and the slave trade. For centuries, enslaved Africans were shipped through the region’s ports and sold to other parts of the world, particularly Brazil. Local communities repeatedly resisted Portuguese rule. One of the most famous figures of this resistance was Queen Nzinga Mbandi, who opposed Portugal’s colonial expansion in the 17th century. However, isolated uprisings were unable to put an end to the European power’s rule.

In the 20th century, the struggle for freedom took on an organized character. Political movements emerged in Angola demanding an end to colonial rule. The armed struggle for independence began on February 4, 1961. One of the main participants was the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). Also active were the National Front for the Liberation of Angola (FNLA) and the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA). All three organizations opposed Portuguese rule but had different leaders, political views, and visions for the country’s future.

A decisive turning point came in 1974. That year, the Carnation Revolution took place in Portugal, overthrowing the long-standing authoritarian regime. The new Portuguese government set a course to end colonial wars and grant independence to African territories. For Angola, this opened the door to ending the long-standing conflict and moving toward the creation of its own state.

In January 1975, representatives of Portugal and the three main Angolan movements—the MPLA, the FNLA, and UNITA—signed the Alvor Agreement. It provided for a transitional period, the formation of a provisional government involving various political forces, and the declaration of independence on November 11 of that same year. However, the agreement was not fully implemented. Disputes between the movements intensified, armed clashes broke out, and the country found itself on the brink of a new conflict.

Despite this, Angola’s independence was officially declared on November 11, 1975. The ceremony took place in the capital, Luanda. MPLA leader António Agostinho Neto announced the creation of the People’s Republic of Angola and became its first president. On the same day, the Portuguese flag was replaced by the Angolan flag. For the country, this marked the end of colonial rule and the beginning of a new chapter in its history—now as a sovereign state.

However, independence did not bring Angola immediate peace. The confrontation between the former liberation movements escalated into a civil war. Other states also intervened in the conflict, supporting various sides. Fighting, with intermittent lulls, lasted nearly 27 years and ended in 2002 following the death of UNITA leader Jonhass Savimbi and the signing of a ceasefire agreement. The war claimed many lives, forced people to flee their homes, and caused significant damage to infrastructure. Therefore, for Angolans, Independence Day is associated not only with the joy of gaining freedom but also with the memory of those who died during the struggle for liberation and the subsequent conflict.

Why is Independence Day celebrated on November 11?

The date has specific historical significance: it was on November 11, 1975, that Angola officially declared its independence. Since then, this day has become the country’s main national holiday. It was enshrined in legislation governing national and local holidays. For Angolans, it is an opportunity to reflect on the struggle for freedom, honor its participants, and celebrate the country’s right to determine its own future.

Government documents specifically emphasize the importance of national unity. Before gaining independence, Angola was divided among various political forces, and after declaring independence, it endured a prolonged civil war. Therefore, the holiday is intended not only to commemorate this historic victory but also to unite citizens regardless of their background, region, or political views. On this day, the country also honors the nations and people who supported the Angolans during their struggle for liberation.

How Independence Day Is Celebrated in Angola

November 11 is an official national holiday in Angola. In the capital and other cities, solemn ceremonies, cultural events, concerts, exhibitions, and themed gatherings are held. Representatives of the government, civil society organizations, the military, cultural figures, and ordinary citizens take part in the celebrations. National flags are displayed in the streets, and cities host events dedicated to the country’s history and culture.

A central part of the official celebrations is honoring the memory of Angola’s first president, António Agostinho Neto. In Luanda, in particular, ceremonies are held at his memorial. There, flowers are laid, participants in the liberation struggle are remembered, and the national anthem is sung. The festivities may also include military and cultural parades featuring representatives from various regions of the country.

Music and dance play a special role in the celebrations. Angola has a rich cultural heritage, so the festivities feature both traditional and contemporary music, with performances by music and dance groups. Among the well-known Angolan musical genres is semba, which influenced the development of kizomba. Such performances not only entertain guests but also serve as a reminder of the country’s cultural diversity.

In 2025, Angola celebrated the 50th anniversary of its independence. The main celebrations took place in Luanda at Republic Square, with President João Lourenço and foreign guests in attendance. The program included the laying of flowers at the memorial to the first president, the singing of the national anthem, and a grand parade featuring representatives from all 21 provinces of the country. The celebrations were held under the slogan “Dipanda é 50, Dipanda é de todos,” which can be translated as “50 Years of Independence, Independence Belongs to Everyone.” The anniversary also included the presentation of state awards to individuals who have contributed to the struggle for freedom and the development of Angola.

Symbols of Independent Angola

An important symbol of the holiday is the national flag, which was raised after independence was declared. It consists of two horizontal stripes—red and black. The red color symbolizes the blood shed during the struggle for freedom, while black represents Africa. In the center of the flag is a yellow emblem featuring a gear, a machete, and a star.

Each element has its own meaning. The gear symbolizes workers and industry, the machete represents the peasantry and agricultural labor, and the star stands for international solidarity and progress. These symbols reflect the country’s history and the ideals upon which independent Angola was built. During celebrations, the flag, the national anthem, and the national coat of arms serve as reminders of the nation’s founding and its national identity.

For Angolans, November 11 is more than just a date on the calendar. It is a day to remember the long road to freedom, the people who fought for independence, and the difficult trials the country has endured since 1975. At the same time, the holiday is associated with hopes for peace, unity, and Angola’s continued development.

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