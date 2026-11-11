Every year on November 11, the United States observes Veterans Day—a holiday honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Its history began after World War I, when hostilities between Germany and the Allied Powers ceased on November 11, 1918. In 2026, Veterans Day falls on a Wednesday, and the main ceremony will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The history of Veterans Day is linked to the end of hostilities in World War I. On November 11, 1918, at 11:00 a.m., the armistice between Germany and the Allies went into effect. It brought an end to fighting on the Western Front after more than four years of war. That is why the date is often described as the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. At the same time, it is important to distinguish between the armistice and the official end of the war: the Treaty of Versailles was not signed until June 28, 1919.

One year after the cessation of hostilities, on November 11, 1919, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson announced the first observance of Armistice Day. Initially, it was dedicated to the memory of those who died during World War I and to the pursuit of peace. In his address, Wilson spoke of his pride in the courage of Americans who died in the line of duty and of his hope for peace and justice among nations. At that time, a tradition of holding parades, public gatherings, and ceremonies took shape. At 11:00 a.m., work would briefly stop so that people could honor the memory of the fallen.

In 1926, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution to observe November 11 annually. And in 1938, this date was designated an official federal holiday known as Armistice Day. At that time, it primarily honored veterans of World War I. However, after World War II and the Korean War, millions of new veterans emerged in the country. It became clear that the commemoration should honor not only those who fought from 1914 to 1918, but all Americans who served in the military.

Why Armistice Day Became Veterans Day

A proposal to change the name of the holiday was made after World War II. One of those who advocated for this idea was Raymond Wicks, a veteran from Birmingham, Alabama. In 1947, he organized a parade there to honor all Americans who had served in the military, regardless of which war they had fought in. The initiative gained support, and lawmakers eventually joined the effort. Congressman Edward Rees of Kansas proposed officially changing the name of the holiday so that it would encompass veterans of all generations.

On June 1, 1954, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a law replacing the name “Armistice Day” with “Veterans Day.” Since then, November 11 has been dedicated to all Americans who have served in the military, not just those who fought in World War I. Eisenhower also called on citizens, veterans’ organizations, and government agencies to join in honoring the military. A special committee was formed to organize nationwide events. This is how the holiday took on its modern meaning and became an annual opportunity to thank people for their service.

In 1968, Congress passed a law that moved several federal holidays to Mondays so that Americans would have longer weekends. As a result, Veterans Day was to be observed not on November 11, but on the fourth Monday in October. The new rule took effect in 1971 but sparked discontent among veterans and residents of many states. Some states continued to observe the holiday on its original date. Eventually, in 1975, Congress decided to return the holiday to November 11, and since 1978, that date has once again been fixed.

Who Is Honored on This Day

Veterans Day is dedicated to all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. This includes former members of the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force. This encompasses people who participated in combat operations as well as those who served during peacetime. It doesn’t matter how many years a person spent in the military or whether they were directly involved in combat. The main purpose of the holiday is to recognize the contribution of everyone who has served their country.

An important feature of American Veterans Day is that it is not dedicated solely to fallen soldiers. On this day, special attention is given to living veterans; they are thanked for their service, and the challenges they may face upon returning to civilian life are acknowledged. These include, in particular, adjusting to life after service, finding employment, pursuing education, accessing medical care, and receiving family support. At the same time, ceremonies also honor those who died while performing their military duties.

This is precisely what distinguishes Veterans Day from another American commemorative day—Memorial Day. Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday in May and is dedicated primarily to service members who died while on duty. On November 11, however, gratitude is extended to everyone who served, regardless of whether they returned home alive. These two days share a common goal—to honor service members—but have different meanings and traditions.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there were approximately 15.7 million veterans in the country in 2025. This represents about 5.9% of the adult civilian population. Among them are people who served during World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, as well as participants in more recent military operations. At the same time, the proportion of World War II veterans among all former service members is now very small—about 0.3%. These figures show just how diverse the generations of Americans united by military service are.

How Veterans Day Is Celebrated in the U.S.

One of the main traditions is a nationwide ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, near Washington, D.C. That is where the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is located—a memorial honoring American servicemembers whose names and circumstances of death remain unknown. Every year on November 11 at 11:00 a.m., a solemn wreath-laying ceremony is held there. The ceremony is attended by government officials, military personnel, veterans’ organizations, and the families of the fallen. Afterward, the events continue at the Memorial Amphitheater, where a parade of veterans’ organization flags takes place and official guests deliver speeches.

In 2026, the national ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 11. According to Arlington National Cemetery, the event will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Prior to the ceremony, at 10:30 a.m., a musical performance by the U.S. Coast Guard Band, accompanied by the Air Force Vocal Ensemble, is scheduled. Following the wreath-laying, a commemorative ceremony will take place in the amphitheater with the participation of veterans’ organizations. The event is open to the public, and seating in the amphitheater will be on a first-come, first-served basis. However, access to the wreath-laying ceremony itself is limited to official participants this year.

Celebrations are also taking place in other cities across the country. In New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Birmingham, and many smaller communities, parades, concerts, commemorative gatherings, and flower-laying ceremonies are being organized. Military bands, schoolchildren, local government officials, and representatives of civic organizations are taking part. Schools are holding themed lessons, teaching about the history of the U.S. military, and inviting veterans to share their personal experiences. In some communities, people organize volunteer drives, collect aid for veterans’ families, and visit people in hospitals or nursing homes.

Another tradition is to fly the U.S. flag on homes, government offices, and public buildings. Participants often bring small flags, and veterans wear their uniforms or unit insignia. During the ceremonies, the national anthem may be sung, a moment of silence observed, and awards presented to former service members. In many cities, local organizations prepare special programs for veterans and their families. These may include free lunches, concerts, gatherings, and other events as a token of gratitude.

Some restaurants, stores, and companies also join in the celebration. They offer veterans and active-duty service members discounts, free meals, or special services. These offers are not mandatory for all establishments and vary depending on the company and city. However, they have become a prominent part of the modern tradition of gratitude. For many Americans, this is yet another way to show respect for those who have served in the military.

Interesting Facts About Veterans Day

The date is tied to a specific time. The armistice in World War I took effect at 11:00 a.m. on November 11, 1918. That is why the national ceremony in Arlington also begins at 11:00 a.m.

The holiday originally had a different name. Until 1954, November 11 was known in the U.S. as Armistice Day. After World War II and the Korean War, it was renamed to honor veterans of all conflicts and those who served in peacetime.

The holiday had an unusual date. From 1971 to 1977, federal observances were held on the fourth Monday in October. But due to public criticism, the date was changed back to November 11.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier plays a special role. The memorial at Arlington National Cemetery is dedicated to American servicemembers whose remains could not be identified. Laying a wreath at the tomb has become a central part of the national ceremony.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday. Federal agencies are typically closed on this day. However, decisions regarding the operation of schools, local government offices, and private companies may vary by state and employer.

For Americans, Veterans Day is an opportunity not only to reflect on the history of wars but also to thank those who have dedicated part of their lives to military service. Parades, ceremonies, flags at half-mast, and gatherings with veterans help keep the memory of different generations of service members alive. And the main idea behind the holiday remains simple: to honor those who have served the country and to show that their contributions are not forgotten.

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