November 11, 2026 Holiday — Lachplesis Day: How Latvia Won the Battle of Riga in 1919

Every year on November 11, Latvia celebrates Lāčplēsis Day—a commemorative date dedicated to those who fought for the country’s independence. It was on this day in 1919 that the Latvian army defeated the forces of Pavel Bermondt-Avalov during the battles for Riga. In 2026, Lāčplēsis Day falls on Wednesday, November 11.

Lachplesis Day has deep historical significance for Latvia. Its name is associated with Lachplesis—a legendary hero of the Latvian epic who embodies strength, courage, and a willingness to defend his homeland. This character is known from the eponymous work by writer Andrejs Pumpurs, published in 1888. The author based the story on Latvian folk tales and legends. According to the plot, Lāčplēsis possesses extraordinary strength and fights the enemies of his people. His name is literally associated with the image of a bear and the act of overcoming it, which is why it is often translated into Ukrainian as “Bear-Fighter.”

Lachplesis was not a real historical figure. However, over time, he became one of the main symbols of Latvian national culture. His image personified a people who refuse to lose their freedom and are ready to defend their land. That is why the name of this literary hero was used for a military award and, later, for a commemorative day. Thus, the story of this fictional character became intertwined with the Latvians’ real struggle for independence.

What Happened on November 11, 1919

To understand the origins of the holiday, we must go back to the events following World War I. On November 18, 1918, Latvia declared its independence, but maintaining it was no easy task. Fighting continued throughout the country, and the newly formed state had to confront various military forces. Among them were units of the Red Army and troops seeking to restore the old political order in the region. The Latvian army was still in the process of being formed and lacked weapons, military experience, and resources.

One of the most serious challenges was the so-called Bermontian campaign—an offensive by troops under the command of Pavel Bermont-Avalov. His Western Volunteer Army consisted of German and Russian military units that were fighting against the Latvian state. In October 1919, these forces launched an offensive against Riga and captured part of the city and territories on the left bank of the Daugava River. This posed a serious threat to the young Republic of Latvia. In the event of defeat, the country could have lost control of its capital and jeopardized the very existence of its independence.

The Latvian military began preparing a counteroffensive. The decisive operation unfolded in early November, and on November 11, the army succeeded in driving Bermondt’s troops out of Riga and regaining control of the left bank of the Daugava. During the fighting, the Latvians were aided by British and French ships, which shelled enemy positions. The victory marked a major turning point in the struggle for independence. It strengthened the position of the Latvian government and made it possible to continue liberating the country’s territory from foreign troops. According to the Latvian National Armed Forces, 743 Latvian soldiers, including 57 officers, were killed during the Bermont affair.

How the Victory Became a National Commemorative Date

After the victory, November 11 became a symbolic date for Latvians. On that same day in 1919, a military award was established—the Order of Lāčplēsis—which honored individuals for their service in the struggle for independence. Its motto became “For Latvia.” However, the legal formalities for the award were completed later: the law establishing the order was passed in September 1920, and the first awards were presented on November 11, 1920. Among the first to be honored were high-ranking commanders of the Latvian army. Later, the order was also awarded to other military personnel who had shown courage during the battles for liberation.

Initially, November 11 had various names and was observed as a day associated with military honors and the commemoration of war veterans. The name “Lachplesis Day” gradually became established in society. After the Soviet occupation of Latvia in 1940, open celebrations of this date were banned. The memory of the events of 1919 was kept alive by families, former soldiers, and Latvian communities abroad. In the late 1980s, during the movement for the restoration of independence, the tradition began to re-emerge in public life. After Latvia regained its independence in 1990, November 11 was officially designated as a day of remembrance for freedom fighters.

It is important to note that Lāčplēsis Day is specifically a day of remembrance, not the main national holiday marking the declaration of independence. The birthday of the modern Latvian state is celebrated on November 18, as that was the day in 1918 when the republic’s independence was proclaimed. November 11, on the other hand, is dedicated to those who later defended that independence with arms in hand. Both dates are part of November of Statehood, when commemorative and patriotic events take place throughout the country.

How Latvia Celebrates Lāčplēsis Day

The main tradition of this day is lighting candles in honor of the country’s fallen defenders. In the evening, thousands of candles appear near monuments, memorials, in cemeteries, near government buildings, and in the windows of homes. Particularly large crowds gather in Riga. One of the main sites of commemoration is the Brothers’ Cemetery, where Latvian soldiers who died fighting for independence are buried. People bring flowers and candles there, remember the fallen, and thank those who defended the country.

Another well-known tradition is the torchlight procession. Participants march through the streets of Riga carrying torches and flags, honoring the memory of those who fought for freedom. The routes may vary depending on the program for a given year, but key locations typically include the Brothers’ Cemetery, the Freedom Monument, and the November 11 Embankment. Commemorative ceremonies take place near the Freedom Monument, and people gather on the promenade to light candles. These events are attended not only by military personnel and government officials but also by families with children, young people, and ordinary residents.

On this day, religious services, flower-laying ceremonies, and commemorative events are also held. Schools and cultural institutions organize gatherings dedicated to the history of the liberation battles. Museums prepare themed exhibitions, displaying historical photographs, documents, and personal belongings of soldiers. For example, the Latvian National History Museum at Riga Castle traditionally participates in these commemorative events. Among its exhibits is a complete set of the Order of Lāčplēsis, which belonged to Latvian Army General Jānis Balodis. This relic is specially displayed to visitors on Lāčplēsis Day.

Events involving the Latvian National Armed Forces hold a special place in the program. There are ceremonies involving military personnel, exhibitions of military equipment, and meetings with representatives of the army. In 2026, in particular, an exhibition of military equipment and a commemorative bonfire are planned near the Latvian War Museum. An ecumenical service is to be held at Riga Cathedral, and a ceremonial changing of the honor guard will take place at Freedom Square. Such events serve as a reminder that the country’s independence is linked not only to the events of the past but also to the present-day responsibility for its security.

Interesting Facts About Lachplesis Day

The holiday’s name comes from literature. Lačplēsis is a hero from Andris Pumpurs’ epic poem, not an actual participant in the battles of 1919. His image has become a symbol of courage and the struggle for the homeland.

The order has its own motto. The words “For Latvia” were engraved on the Lāčplēsis military medal. It was awarded to military personnel for their service during the struggle for independence.

November 11 is associated with two important events. On this day in 1919, the Latvian army defeated Bermondt’s forces near Riga, and in 1920, the first awards of the Order of Lāčplēsis took place.

Candles have become one of the most recognizable symbols of remembrance. They are lit not only in the capital but also in small towns and villages throughout the country.

November in Latvia is the month of statehood. Following Lāčplēsis Day, on November 18, the country commemorates the anniversary of the 1918 declaration of independence. Together, these two days serve as a reminder of the attainment of freedom and its defense.

For Latvians, Lāčplēsis Day is not merely a commemoration of a single military victory. It is an opportunity to honor all those who fought for independence and to pass on the memory of these events to future generations. Lighted candles, flowers at memorials, and torchlight processions each year serve as a reminder that the country’s freedom has its own history and cost.

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