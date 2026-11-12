Holiday on November 12, 2026: The 160th Anniversary of Sun Yat-sen and the History of the Republic of China

November 12 marks the birthday of Sun Yat-sen—a Chinese revolutionary, political leader, and one of the principal founders of the Republic of China. He was born on November 12, 1866, and played a key role in the 1911 Revolution, which brought an end to the rule of the Qing Dynasty and China’s centuries-old monarchy.

In the Republic of China, whose government is currently based in Taiwan, this date is observed as a commemorative day. Sun Yat-sen is considered the founding father of the state, and his political ideas have become an important part of the history of the Chinese republican movement. The year 2026 will mark the 160th anniversary of his birth.

Who Was Sun Yat-sen

Sun Yat-sen was born in the village of Cuiheng in Guangdong Province to a peasant family. In his youth, he received a medical education in Hong Kong and worked as a doctor for some time. However, politics and the struggle for change in China eventually became his primary focus.

In the late 19th century, Sun Yat-sen began organizing movements aimed at overthrowing the Qing dynasty. He advocated for the modernization of the country, the establishment of a republic, and political reforms. In 1894, he founded the “Revival of China” Society, and later helped establish revolutionary organizations that united supporters of overthrowing the monarchy.

Sun Yat-sen’s Role in Chinese History

One of the most significant events in the politician’s life was the Xinhai Revolution of 1911. It led to the fall of the Qing Dynasty and the end of imperial rule, which had lasted for over two thousand years.

On December 29, 1911, Sun Yat-sen was elected provisional president of the Republic of China. On January 1, 1912, he was sworn in in Nanjing and became head of the provisional government of the newly formed state. Later, he stepped down as president to facilitate a political settlement and the transfer of power to Yuan Shikai.

Sun Yat-sen also formulated a political concept known as the “Three People’s Principles.” It was based on three ideas:

Nationalism—the pursuit of independence and national rejuvenation for China.

Democracy—the establishment of a republican system and the involvement of citizens in the governance of the state.

People’s Welfare—improving living conditions for the population and ensuring social justice.

These principles became the foundation of Sun Yat-sen’s political program and an important part of the Kuomintang’s ideology.

How Sun Yat-sen’s Birthday Is Celebrated

In the Republic of China, November 12 is an official commemorative day. According to the law, on this day, government agencies, public organizations, and educational institutions may hold events in honor of the political figure. Commemorative ceremonies are also held at the national level.

Sun Yat-sen is also honored in other Chinese communities. In Hong Kong, for example, commemorative dates are marked with solemn ceremonies, wreath-laying ceremonies, exhibitions, lectures, and cultural events. In 2026, an official ceremony is planned there to mark the 160th anniversary of his birth.

Interesting Facts About Sun Yat-sen

He was born on November 12, 1866, in Guangdong Province in southern China.

He was a doctor by training and received his medical education in Hong Kong.

He is known as the founding father of the Republic of China for his leading role in the revolutionary movement and the establishment of the republic.

He became the first provisional president of the Republic of China in 1912.

He died on March 12, 1925, in Beijing at the age of 58.

His legacy is honored on both sides of the Taiwan Strait—in both the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China.

The Significance of Sun Yat-sen’s Birthday

Sun Yat-sen’s birthday is an opportunity to remember one of the most influential figures in modern Chinese history. His work marked an important stage in China’s transition from an imperial monarchy to a republican form of government.

For the Republic of China, this date holds special historical and political significance. Sun Yat-sen remains a symbol of the struggle for national rejuvenation, republican ideals, and the establishment of an independent state. In 2026, the 160th anniversary of his birth will draw additional attention to his legacy and role in Chinese history.