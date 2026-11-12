Holiday on November 12, 2026 — Azerbaijan Constitution Day: History and Significance of the Holiday

November 12 is Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The date was chosen to commemorate the adoption of the country’s fundamental law in a nationwide referendum on November 12, 1995. Every year, the holiday serves as a reminder of the importance of the Constitution, which defines the state structure, citizens’ rights, and the principles governing the exercise of power.

History of Azerbaijan’s Constitution Day

After regaining independence on October 18, 1991, Azerbaijan needed a new constitution that would reflect its status as a sovereign state. Work on the document took several years, and the draft was put to a national vote.

On November 12, 1995, the citizens of Azerbaijan participated in a referendum in which they supported the adoption of the first Constitution of the independent republic. The document entered into force on November 27 of that same year. Since 1996, November 12 has been celebrated as Constitution Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

What Is Enshrined in the Constitution of Azerbaijan

The Constitution defines Azerbaijan as a democratic, law-based, secular, and unitary republic. It establishes the principles of state governance, the separation of powers among the legislative, executive, and judicial branches, and enshrines the fundamental rights, freedoms, and duties of individuals and citizens.

The Constitution also defines the principles of local self-government, the procedure for enacting laws, and the process for amending the Constitution itself. Its provisions have served as the legal foundation for the development of an independent Azerbaijani state.

How the Constitution of Azerbaijan Has Changed

Since the adoption of the Constitution, amendments and additions have been made to it several times. The first referendum on this issue took place on August 24, 2002. Subsequent votes were held on March 18, 2009, and September 26, 2016.

These changes concerned various provisions of the Constitution and reflected changes in the country’s public administration and legislation.

Interesting Facts About Azerbaijan’s Constitution Day

The first Constitution of the independent state was adopted on November 12, 1995, by a nationwide referendum.

The document entered into force on November 27, 1995.

The Constitution consists of five sections, 12 chapters, and 158 articles.

Amendments were made to the Constitution three times following referendums—in 2002, 2009, and 2016.

November 12 is an official national holiday in Azerbaijan.

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Significance of Constitution Day for Azerbaijan

Constitution Day holds significant national and historical importance for Azerbaijan. It commemorates the establishment of the independent republic and the adoption of the document that laid the foundations for its political and legal system.

Every year on November 12, the country honors the Constitution as the foundation of statehood, sovereignty, and citizens’ rights. That is why this date holds a special place among the national holidays of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

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