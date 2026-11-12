November 12 marks Chicken Soup Day—a culinary holiday dedicated to one of the most popular home-cooked dishes in the world. Chicken soup is prepared in various countries, with noodles, vegetables, grains, herbs, and spices added to it. It is associated with the comfort of home, family dinners, and caring for loved ones.

This day is a wonderful opportunity to make a fragrant broth, try a new recipe, or recall the traditional soup you enjoyed as a child. We invite you to learn more about the history of this dish and try one of three simple recipes.

History and Traditions of Chicken Soup Day

Chicken soup has a long history. Dishes based on meat broth were prepared as far back as ancient civilizations, and over time, the recipes spread throughout Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. Thanks to its readily available ingredients and ease of preparation, chicken soup has become part of the culinary traditions of many nations.

Different countries have their own ways of preparing this dish. In Ukraine, chicken broth with homemade noodles, potatoes, and herbs is popular. In the U.S., chicken noodle soup—a soup with chicken, vegetables, and noodles—is common. In Asian countries, rice, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and various spices are added to it.

Chicken Soup Day doesn’t involve any complicated traditions. The best way to celebrate is to cook your favorite dish, treat your family, or try a new combination of ingredients.

Why Chicken Soup Is Good for You

Chicken soup is a nutritious dish that can be part of a balanced diet. Chicken provides the body with protein, while vegetables add fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The broth helps maintain hydration, and the warm liquid can soothe a sore throat during a cold.

The nutritional value of the dish depends on the recipe and method of preparation. If you use lean chicken, a variety of vegetables, and a moderate amount of salt, the soup will be light yet filling.

2 chicken soup recipes that are easy to make at home

1. Classic Chicken Noodle Soup

This is a traditional homemade soup with a clear broth, tender chicken, and noodles. It’s perfect for a family dinner.

Ingredients:

500 g chicken (thighs, drumsticks, or breast);

2 L water;

2 potatoes;

1 carrot;

1 onion;

100 g noodles;

1 bay leaf;

salt and pepper to taste;

fresh herbs.

Directions:

Rinse the chicken, place it in a pot, and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, skim off the foam, and simmer over low heat for about 30–40 minutes. Add the diced potatoes, carrots, and a whole or chopped onion. Season with salt and pepper, and add a bay leaf. Cook for another 10–15 minutes. Add the noodles and cook according to the time indicated on the package. Remove the chicken, separate the meat from the bones, slice it, and return it to the pot. Add fresh herbs before serving.

2. Creamy Chicken Soup with Mushrooms

This delicate creamy soup with chicken and mushrooms will appeal to those who enjoy richer, heartier dishes. Thanks to the cream, it has a mild flavor and a pleasant creamy texture.

Ingredients:

400 g chicken breast;

200 g button mushrooms;

2 potatoes;

1 carrot;

1 onion;

200 ml of heavy cream (10–20%);

1.5 L water or chicken broth;

1 tbsp. vegetable oil;

salt and pepper to taste;

herbs.

Preparation:

Cut the chicken breast into small pieces and boil in water or broth for 15–20 minutes. Dice the potatoes, add them to the chicken, and cook for about 10 minutes. Chop the onion, carrot, and mushrooms. Sauté them in oil until tender and lightly golden. Transfer the vegetables and mushrooms to a pot, then add salt and pepper. Pour in the cream, stir, and heat the soup over low heat for another 3–5 minutes, without bringing it to a rolling boil. Serve with fresh herbs and croutons.

Fun Facts About Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is prepared in many countries around the world. Every cuisine has its own variations of this dish, featuring different vegetables, grains, and spices.

In the U.S., it’s called comfort food. Chicken noodle soup is often associated with the coziness of home and caring for someone who’s sick.

In Jewish cuisine, chicken broth holds a special place. It is traditionally served with matzo dumplings, known as matzo balls.

The soup can be made using different parts of the chicken. Thighs, drumsticks, and bones are often used for a rich broth, while fillets are used for a lighter version.

Chicken soup comes in countless variations. People add noodles, rice, buckwheat, mushrooms, corn, broccoli, and even coconut milk to it.



How to Celebrate Chicken Soup Day on November 12

Chicken Soup Day is a great opportunity to spend time with family and prepare a dish that brings together the culinary traditions of different generations. You can use the classic recipe with noodles, try a creamy version with mushrooms, or make soup with rice and vegetables.

You don’t have to stick to complicated recipes: all you need are fresh ingredients, a flavorful broth, and a little time. And the best accompaniments to such a meal are warm homemade bread, croutons, and good company. Enjoy your meal!

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