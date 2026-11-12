Holiday on November 12, 2026 — International Tempranillo Wine Day

November 12, 2026, marks International Tempranillo Day—a holiday dedicated to one of the world’s most famous red grape varieties. It is celebrated annually on the second Thursday of November. In 2026, this date falls on November 12.

Tempranillo originates from Spain and plays an important role in the production of wines from such renowned regions as Rioja and Ribera del Duero. The variety is prized for its rich flavor, aromatic complexity, and ability to develop fully during aging.

The History of International Tempranillo Wine Day

International Tempranillo Wine Day is dedicated to the grape that has become one of the symbols of Spanish winemaking. Its name comes from the Spanish word temprano, meaning “early.” This name is linked to the variety’s tendency to ripen earlier than many other red grape varieties.

The tradition of celebrating this holiday on the second Thursday of November gives winemakers, wine enthusiasts, and anyone interested the opportunity to learn more about the variety’s history, its origins, and its role in global wine culture.

Initially, Tempranillo was grown primarily in Spain, but over time it spread to various wine-producing countries. Today, it is cultivated in Portugal, France, Australia, Argentina, Chile, the United States, Mexico, and other countries.

What Makes the Tempranillo Grape Variety Special



Tempranillo is a red wine grape variety with dark-skinned berries that adapts well to various climatic conditions. It is grown both for the production of young, fruity wines and for long-aged wines.

Wines made from this grape often feature notes of cherry, plum, strawberry, and other red and dark berries. After aging in oak barrels, additional nuances of vanilla, cocoa, tobacco, and spices may emerge.

The most famous wine-producing regions where Tempranillo is used are Rioja and Ribera del Duero in Spain. In these regions, the variety has different local names: for example, Tinto Fino and Tinta del País. In Portugal, it is known as Tinta Roriz or Aragonez.



How “Tempranillo” International Wine Day Is Celebrated

The

holiday was launched in 2011 by the American organization Tempranillo Advocates, Producers and Amigos Society, known by the acronym TAPAS. Its goal is to promote Tempranillo and other grape varieties from the Iberian Peninsula outside their homeland.

On this day, wineries, restaurants, specialty stores, and wine communities can organize tastings, themed gatherings, and educational events. Wine enthusiasts learn about the characteristics of the variety, compare wines from different regions, and discover more about the traditions of Spanish winemaking.

International Tempranillo Wine Day is also celebrated on social media with posts featuring photos of vineyards, tastings, and wines made from this grape variety. It’s an opportunity to highlight the diversity of wine culture and traditions across different countries.

Interesting Facts About Tempranillo

The name means “early.” It comes from the Spanish word “temprano” and refers to the early ripening of the grapes.

Spain is considered the variety’s homeland. Its history is particularly closely tied to the northern regions of Rioja and Navarre.

Tempranillo has many names. In Spain, it is also known as Tinto Fino, Cencibel, and Tinta del País, and in Portugal as Tinta Roriz and Aragonez.

It is the foundation of many famous Spanish wines. The variety plays a leading role in the production of wines from Rioja and Ribera del Duero.

It is grown in various parts of the world. In addition to Spain and Portugal, Tempranillo vineyards can be found in Argentina, Australia, the United States, Chile, Mexico, and other countries.

The celebration was launched in 2011. It was initiated by TAPAS, an organization that promotes Iberian grape varieties.

International Tempranillo Wine Day introduces people to a grape variety that has become an important part of Spanish culture and has gained recognition far beyond its homeland. It’s an opportunity to learn more about viticulture, winemaking traditions, and the distinctive characteristics of wines from different regions.

On November 12, 2026, wine lovers can join the celebration, discover the history of Tempranillo, and explore its diverse flavor profiles. At the same time, it’s important to remember to drink responsibly.

See also our Winemaker’s Calendar for November 2026: Harvesting Late Varieties and Seasonal Tasks

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