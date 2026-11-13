Holiday on November 13, 2026 — Day of the 100,000 Martyrs in Georgia

On November 13, the Georgian Orthodox Church commemorates 100,000 martyrs—residents of Tbilisi who, according to church tradition, were killed in the 13th century after refusing to renounce their Christian faith or desecrate holy sites. This date is linked to the tragic events of 1226, when the city was captured by the army of the Khwarezmian sultan Jalal ad-Din. Every year, believers gather on the Metekhi Bridge in Tbilisi to pray and honor the memory of the fallen.

In Georgia, the Day of Remembrance for the 100,000 Martyrs is observed annually on November 13. It is one of the most important commemorative dates on the calendar of the Georgian Orthodox Church. In 2026, it falls on a Friday. The Church commemorates those who, according to tradition, died during the capture of Tbilisi by the army of the Khwarezmian ruler Jalal ad-Din. They are considered martyrs for their faith because they refused to renounce Christianity and desecrate Orthodox holy sites.

The church date corresponds to October 31 on the Julian calendar. According to the modern calendar, this corresponds to November 13. On this day, services are held in Georgian churches, and the main commemorative ceremony takes place in the capital. For Georgians, this is not only a religious commemoration but also a reminder of a historical tragedy that has become part of the country’s national and spiritual memory.

What Happened in Tbilisi in the 13th Century

The story of the 100,000 martyrs is linked to the campaign of the Khwarezmian sultan Jalal ad-Din against Georgia. In the early 13th century, his realm was going through a difficult period due to the Mongol invasion, and the ruler himself was trying to maintain power and expand his territories. In 1226, his army captured Tbilisi—then the capital of the Georgian Kingdom. The city suffered extensive destruction, and its inhabitants faced the invaders’ brutal demands.

According to church tradition, after capturing the city, Jalal ad-Din ordered the dome of Sioni Cathedral to be removed and his throne to be installed there. Icons of Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary were removed from the cathedral and then placed on the Metekhi Bridge across the Kura River, also known as the Mtkvari. The residents of Tbilisi were forced to walk across the bridge and trample on the holy images. Those who agreed to obey the order were promised their lives would be spared. Those who refused faced execution.

Why Are the Victims Called the 100,000 Martyrs?

According to church tradition, many city residents refused to desecrate Christian holy relics even under threat of death. They refused to renounce their faith and trample on the icons. The invaders executed those who did not obey the order and threw their bodies into the river. Church tradition speaks of 100,000 victims, which is why they are called the 100,000 Martyrs of Tbilisi.

This number has become a symbol of the scale of the tragedy and the self-sacrifice of those who did not waver in their convictions. At the same time, it should be understood precisely as a traditional church figure: determining the exact number of victims using modern historical methods is difficult. The events are described in Georgian church and historical accounts, and their memory has been preserved for many centuries. For the Georgian Orthodox Church, these people are saints who accepted death for the Christian faith.

Why Is the Memorial Ceremony Held on the Metekhi Bridge?

The Metekhi Bridge in Tbilisi is the main site associated with the history of the martyrs. According to legend, it was here that the invaders placed the icons and demanded that the townspeople desecrate them. Therefore, the bridge has become not just a historical site, but a symbol of the choice the city’s residents were forced to make. For Georgian believers, this place holds special spiritual significance.

Every year on November 13, clergy and believers from all over Georgia gather on the bridge. They hold a prayer service here, during which they commemorate the fallen and pray for the country and its people. Representatives of the Georgian Orthodox Church, including high-ranking clergy, participate in the service. Church choirs also join the commemorative ceremony, performing traditional Georgian sacred chants. For many people, participating in this prayer has become an annual tradition.

How This Day Is Observed in Georgia

The main events take place in Tbilisi, though the memory of the martyrs is also honored in other cities across the country. Services are held in churches, where the history of those who died is recalled and prayers are offered for their souls. Believers can come to church, light a candle, and join in communal prayer. The central event remains the prayer service on the Metekhi Bridge—a site directly associated with the 13th-century tragedy.

Special attention on this day is given to church hymns and collective remembrance. In previous years, representatives from various parishes gathered on the bridge, and church choirs and religious organizations joined in the service. This is not a holiday marked by loud festivities or entertainment events. Its purpose lies in prayer, remembrance, and respect for those who died because they refused to renounce their faith. In 2026, the commemorative service on the Metekhi Bridge is scheduled for November 13 at 5:00 p.m. According to Georgian media reports citing the Patriarchate, the prayer service is to be led by Catholicos-Patriarch Shio III of All Georgia.

Interesting Facts About the Day of the 100,000 Martyrs

The Metekhi Bridge has a long history. For centuries, the crossing at this location was of great importance to Tbilisi, as it connected the banks of the river and provided a link between different parts of the city. It was important not only for trade and travel but also held special symbolic significance. That is why the story of the martyrs has forever linked this place to Georgia’s religious heritage.

These events took place during the reign of Jalal ad-Din. He was the last great ruler of the Khwarezmian Empire, which had suffered defeats at the hands of the Mongol armies. After losing a significant portion of his territories, the sultan continued his military campaigns in the Caucasus region. The capture of Tbilisi became one of the most tragic chapters of his campaign against Georgia.

Sources provide different dates for the tragedy. Georgian church tradition and official materials regarding the commemorative day link the martyrs’ deaths to the year 1226. At the same time, some church calendars and publications cite the year 1227. For the commemorative date itself, this does not change the main point: the Georgian Orthodox Church honors the martyrs every year on November 13.

This day has not only religious but also historical significance. For Georgians, the memory of those who died has become a symbol of resilience and fidelity to one’s convictions. The story is passed down from generation to generation through church services, oral traditions, and annual ceremonies. That is why, on November 13, the country commemorates not only a specific tragedy but also the people who, according to tradition, did not betray their convictions even in the face of death.

The Day of Remembrance for the 100,000 Martyrs commemorates one of the most tragic episodes in the history of Tbilisi. For Georgia, it is a day of mourning, prayer, and honoring those whom the Orthodox Church considers saints. The annual ceremony on the Metekhi Bridge helps preserve the memory of the events of the 13th century and pass it on to future generations.

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