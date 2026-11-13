November 13 marks two dishes in culinary calendars—Ukrainian varenyky and sausages, to which a separate unofficial holiday has been dedicated. According to folk traditions, on this day, housewives would make varenyky filled with potatoes, mushrooms, or meat in preparation for the winter cold, while Sausage Day is linked to the history of the Viennese meat industry. In 2026, the date falls on a Friday, so it’s a great opportunity to gather around the table and try not only classic but also unusual recipes.

November 13 is not an official culinary holiday in Ukraine, but this date appears in culinary calendars and folk traditions. It is associated with the preparation of varenyky—one of the most famous Ukrainian dishes. This day is also celebrated as the unofficial Birthday of the Sausage. In 2026, both of these culinary occasions fall on a Friday.

These two dates have different origins. The tradition of making varenyky on November 13 is linked to the folk calendar and the feast day of St. John Chrysostom. Sausage Day, on the other hand, is linked to the culinary history of Vienna and the name of the butcher Johann Georg Lanner. At the same time, these gastronomic occasions should not be confused with official holidays: there is no evidence that these dates have been officially recognized by government agencies or international organizations.

Why November 13 Is Associated with Vareniki in Ukraine

In the folk calendar, November 13 is associated with the feast day of John Chrysostom. Some descriptions of Ukrainian customs link the preparation of varenyky and pelmeni to this date. November had already brought cold weather; fieldwork was gradually coming to an end, and families were spending more time at home. Therefore, preparing hearty meals became part of the preparations for winter.

Vareniki were a convenient dish for large families. It was possible to make a large batch at once, boil the needed amount, and freeze the rest or store it in a cool place. The fillings depended on the ingredients available on the farm. The most common fillings were potatoes, cabbage, mushrooms, cheese, and meat, while sweet variations included berries, cherries, or poppy seeds.

According to folk customs, all family members could participate in making varenyky. Some prepared the filling, others rolled out the dough, and still others shaped the dumplings and pinched the edges closed. This collaborative effort turned ordinary meal preparation into a family tradition. Afterward, the varenyky were served with fried onions, pork cracklings, sour cream, or a sweet sauce.

It’s important to note that this is specifically a folk tradition, not a mandatory rule for all Ukrainians. Customs could vary from region to region, and families had their own recipes and cooking methods. Therefore, November 13 can be seen as an occasion to reflect on home cooking and one of Ukraine’s most beloved dishes.

Where Do Ukrainian Varenyky Come From?

Vareniki have long been one of the symbols of Ukrainian cuisine. Their name comes from the word “varyty” (to boil)—which is exactly how this dish is traditionally prepared. The dough is rolled out, cut into circles, filled with a filling, folded in half, and the edges are carefully pinched shut. After that, the varenyky are dropped into boiling water and cooked until done.

It is difficult to pinpoint exactly when the first varenyky appeared. Dishes made of dough with a filling exist in many cuisines around the world. Similar dishes are prepared in Poland, China, Japan, Italy, and other countries, but each nation has its own recipes and traditions. In Ukraine, varenyky have taken on special significance and have become a staple of home cooking, festive meals, and folk culture.

The fillings can be incredibly varied. For savory varenyky, people use potatoes, stewed cabbage, mushrooms, meat, liver, beans, or brynza. Sweet varenyky are made with sour milk cheese, cherries, blueberries, strawberries, poppy seeds, or other berries. In some regions, varenyky filled with buckwheat, cracklings, pumpkin, or a combination of several ingredients are popular.

There are also regional variations. In the Poltava region, varenyky with potatoes and pork cracklings are popular; in western Ukraine, brynza and sheep’s cheese are used; and in Polissya, fillings are made with beans and berries. The dough also varies: it is made with water, milk, whey, or kefir. In some areas, varenyky are not only boiled but also steamed. It is this diversity that has made the dish so popular.

What Vareniki Symbolize in Ukrainian Culture

Vareniki have long transcended the status of ordinary food. They frequently appear in Ukrainian songs, fairy tales, literature, and folk humor. They were prepared for family holidays, weddings, evening gatherings, and other important events. The dish was associated with prosperity, hospitality, and the comfort of home.

The shape of the varenyky—a half-moon—held special significance. In folk beliefs, it was associated with the moon, prosperity, and fertility. At the same time, such explanations belong to folk symbolism and lack a single historical confirmation. Different regions may have had their own interpretations of this shape. Vareniki were also often prepared for guests. A large bowl of this hot dish on the table was a sign of the hosts’ generosity. They were served with sour cream, butter, fried onions, or cracklings. Sweet versions were drizzled with honey, berry juice, or sour cream mixed with sugar.

Today, varenyky remain one of the most recognizable Ukrainian dishes even outside the country. They are prepared in Ukrainian restaurants, sold frozen, and served at national food festivals. They have become part of Ukraine’s culinary identity, and homemade recipes are often passed down from grandmothers and mothers to future generations.

Sausage Birthday—Where Did This Date Come From?

Another culinary occasion on November 13 is Sausage Day. According to a widely accepted account, this date is linked to Johann Georg Laner—a butcher who began producing a popular variety of thin sausages in Vienna in 1805. He moved to Austria from the German region of Franconia and worked in the meat trade. His product later became known as the Vienna sausage, or Wiener Würstel.

However, Lanner did not invent the sausage as such. Meat sausages existed long before the 19th century, and the traditions of their preparation were known as far back as antiquity. Food historians trace the origins of Frankfurt sausages to Germany and date their history back at least to the Middle Ages. Therefore, the year 1805 is more accurately associated with the development of the Viennese variety of sausage, rather than with the emergence of all sausages in the world.

It is Lanner’s story that is often cited as the explanation for Sausage Day. However, there is no reliable information about who exactly initiated the celebration on November 13. This date is promoted by various culinary calendars and themed websites. Thus, it is an unofficial culinary holiday that provides an opportunity to reflect on the history of this popular food.

Interesting Facts About Sausages

Sausages may seem like a simple dish, but they have a long history. Their recipes varied depending on the country, available ingredients, and methods of meat preservation. Different regions used pork, beef, veal, or combinations thereof. Salt, pepper, garlic, and other spices were added to the ground meat, and natural casings were used.

Frankfurt and Vienna are still closely associated with the history of sausages. The German city of Frankfurt is known for its sausages, while Vienna is famous for its Vienna sausages. The names of these products reflect the cities associated with their development. At the same time, recipes and preparation methods vary from country to country.

A sausage and a hot dog are not the same thing. A sausage is a meat product, while a hot dog is a dish in which the sausage is served in a sliced bun with sauces and other toppings. In the U.S., hot dogs became particularly popular thanks to German immigrants, who brought their sausage-making traditions with them. Over time, street food featuring a sausage in a bun became one of the symbols of American cuisine.

There are many varieties of sausages. They can be boiled, smoked, lightly smoked, or air-dried. They also differ in size, ingredients, and seasonings. Different countries have their own popular varieties—from thin Vienna sausages to spicy German sausages.

Not all sausages require a long cooking time. Most ready-to-eat cooked sausages just need to be reheated in hot water or pan-fried. But before cooking, be sure to check the information on the package: preparation methods and manufacturer’s recommendations may vary. This will help prevent the product from drying out and preserve its flavor.

Six Recipes for a Gastronomic Day

You can celebrate November 13 with more than just the usual varenyky with potatoes or sausages with mustard. We’ve put together three recipes that are perfect for a family meal. The first is a familiar classic, while the other two offer a fresh take on this traditional dish. One combines pumpkin with slightly salty cheese, and the other transforms varenyky into an unusual chocolate-cherry dessert.

1. Classic Vareniki with Potatoes and Sautéed Onions

This is one of the most popular types of Ukrainian varenyky. The filling is tender, and the sautéed onions give it a distinctive flavor. This dish can be served with sour cream, butter, or cracklings.

Ingredients for the dough:

flour — 500 g;

warm water — 250 ml;

egg — 1;

vegetable oil — 1 tbsp;

salt — ½ tsp

For the filling:

potatoes — 600 g;

onions — 2;

butter — 30 g;

salt and black pepper — to taste;

oil for frying.

Preparation:

Peel the potatoes, cut them into pieces, and boil them in salted water until tender. While the potatoes are boiling, finely chop the onion. Sauté it in oil until golden brown. Drain the potatoes, add butter, and mash everything into a smooth puree. Add half of the fried onion, salt, and pepper. Stir and let the filling cool. For the dough, mix together the water, egg, salt, and vegetable oil. Gradually add the flour and knead into a soft, elastic dough. Cover it with a towel and let it rest for 20–30 minutes. Roll out the dough and cut out circles using a glass. Place a little potato filling in the center of each circle and pinch the edges tightly together. Drop the varenyky into boiling, salted water. Once they float to the surface, cook for another 3–4 minutes. Remove the finished varenyky with a slotted spoon, add the remaining sautéed onions, and serve hot.

2. Unusual Vareniki with Pumpkin and Brynza

This recipe will appeal to those who love the combination of sweet and savory flavors. After baking, the pumpkin becomes tender and slightly caramelized, while the brynza adds a pleasant saltiness. Together, they create a filling that’s different from the usual potato vareniki. For a more pronounced flavor, you can add a little thyme or nutmeg.

Ingredients for the dough:

flour — 400 g;

warm water — 200 ml;

egg — 1;

oil — 1 tbsp;

salt — ½ tsp.

For the filling:

pumpkin — 400 g;

feta cheese — 150 g;

onion — 1;

butter — 20 g;

black pepper — to taste;

thyme — optional.

Preparation:

Peel the pumpkin and remove the seeds, then cut it into small pieces. Place on a baking sheet and bake for about 25–30 minutes at 180 degrees until tender. Finely chop the onion and sauté it in butter until golden brown. Mash the cooked pumpkin with a fork or blend it into a puree. Add the sautéed onion, crumbled brynza, pepper, and a little thyme. Stir to combine. If the filling is too wet, let it cool and thicken slightly. For the dough, mix together water, an egg, salt, and oil. Gradually add the flour and knead until the dough becomes elastic. Let it rest under a towel for 20 minutes. Roll out the dough, cut out circles, and place some filling on each one. Form the varenyky, pinching the edges together tightly. Boil in salted water for about 3–4 minutes after they float to the surface. Serve with a pat of butter, sautéed onions, or sour cream.

3. Dessert Vareniki with Cherries, Chocolate, and Nuts

This is an option for those who want to try something unusual. Juicy cherries, chocolate chips, and walnuts create a filling with a rich flavor and a slight tartness. And if you add a little cocoa to the dough, the dumplings will also have a beautiful chocolate color. This dessert can be served with sour cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Ingredients for the dough:

flour — 350 g;

warm water — 150 ml;

cocoa — 1–2 tbsp;

oil — 1 tbsp;

salt — a pinch.

For the filling:

pitted cherries — 200 g;

dark or milk chocolate — 60 g;

walnuts — 30 g;

sugar — 1–2 tbsp, to taste;

cornstarch — 1 tbsp

Preparation:

If using frozen cherries, thaw them in advance and drain off any excess juice. Rinse fresh cherries and remove the pits. Add sugar and cornstarch to the cherries. Stir gently so the filling isn’t too runny. Chop the chocolate and walnuts into small pieces. For the dough, mix the flour with the cocoa powder and a pinch of salt. Pour in the warm water and oil, then knead into a smooth, elastic dough. If it sticks to your hands, add a little more flour. Cover and let rest for 20 minutes. Roll out the dough into a thin layer and cut out circles. Place a little bit of cherries, chocolate, and nuts on each one. Fold the circles in half and pinch the edges tightly. Don’t put too much filling, or the dumplings may open up while cooking. Drop them into boiling water and cook for about 4–5 minutes after they float to the surface. Serve warm. If desired, drizzle with melted chocolate or serve with vanilla ice cream.

4. Sausages in Puff Pastry with Cheese

This is a familiar appetizer, but with a little twist—cheese inside. Thanks to the puff pastry, it turns out crispy on the outside, while the filling remains soft and juicy.

Ingredients:

6 sausages;

250–300 g puff pastry;

100 g hard cheese;

1 egg;

sesame seeds, if desired;

a little mustard or ketchup.

Preparation:

Thaw the puff pastry and roll it out slightly on a floured surface. Cut the dough into strips or rectangles. Grate the cheese or cut it into thin slices. If desired, spread a thin layer of mustard or ketchup on the dough. Place a sausage and some cheese on top. Wrap the filling in the dough and pinch the edges tightly. Transfer the pastries to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake at 180–200 °C for about 20–25 minutes, until the dough turns golden brown.

This appetizer is best served warm, with tomato or cream sauce.

5. Corn Dogs — Sausages in a Crispy Corn Batter

A corn dog is a popular American street food. Unlike regular sausages in batter, these are coated in a thick batter made from cornmeal and then fried until crispy. The dish is usually served on wooden skewers with ketchup or mustard.

Ingredients:

6 sausages;

100 g cornmeal;

100 g wheat flour;

1 egg;

150 ml milk;

1 tbsp sugar;

1 teaspoon baking powder;

a pinch of salt;

oil for frying;

wooden skewers.

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the cornmeal, wheat flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. In a separate bowl, beat the egg with the milk. Pour the mixture into the dry ingredients and stir until you have a thick, smooth batter. Pat the sausages dry with a paper towel and thread them onto the skewers. Pour the batter into a tall glass so it’s easy to dip the sausages. Coat each sausage with batter on all sides. Fry in well-heated oil until golden brown, turning occasionally. Place the finished corn dogs on a paper towel to drain off excess oil.

Serve hot with ketchup, mustard, or cheese sauce.

6. “Toad in the Hole” — Sausages Baked in Egg Batter

This unusual name belongs to a traditional British dish—Toad in the Hole. It’s made with sausages baked in a runny batter, which rises during cooking and forms a golden crust. The name translates to “toad in a hole,” although, of course, there are no toads in the recipe.

Ingredients:

6–8 sausages;

120 g all-purpose flour;

2 eggs;

150 ml milk;

1 onion;

1–2 tbsp vegetable oil;

salt and black pepper to taste;

a little butter.

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 220 °C. Slice the onion into half-rings. Pour the oil into a baking dish, then arrange the sausages and onions in it. Place in the oven for about 10 minutes, until the sausages are lightly browned. Meanwhile, prepare the batter. Mix the flour, eggs, milk, salt, and pepper. Whisk until smooth and lump-free. Remove the hot baking dish from the oven and immediately pour the batter over the sausages. It’s important that the oil remains hot—this will help the batter rise better. Return the pan to the oven and bake for another 25–30 minutes. Do not open the oven door during baking, so the batter doesn’t deflate. When the crust turns golden brown and puffy, remove the dish and let it cool slightly.

In Britain, “frog in a hole” is often served with gravy, vegetables, or mashed potatoes. It’s no longer just a snack, but a full-fledged hot meal.

How to Celebrate This Culinary Holiday

There are no strict rules or mandatory activities for this day. The easiest way to join in is to cook your favorite dish and spend time with loved ones. You could host a homemade vareniki party where everyone chooses their own filling. It’s a great excuse to revisit family recipes, learn how to make vareniki, or try unusual ingredient combinations.

If you’d like to celebrate Sausage Day, you can make homemade hot dogs, sausages in pastry, or serve them with various sauces. Mustard, ketchup, cheese sauce, pickled cucumbers, and caramelized onions are great additions to the table. For kids, you can make small sausages wrapped in puff pastry, and for adults—a spicy version with peppers and hot spices.

Another idea is to host a small cooking contest. For example, prepare several fillings for dumplings and invite guests to choose the tastiest one. You can serve classic potato vareniki alongside pumpkin, cheese, or sweet cherry varieties. And if you add different types of sausages to the table, you’ll have a full-fledged gastronomic evening.

November 13 is a good occasion to remember that food can be not only a daily necessity but also a part of family history and shared memories. Vareniki remind us of Ukrainian home-cooking traditions, while the history of the sausage shows how an ordinary meat product became popular in different countries. So on this day, you can choose a tried-and-true recipe or dare to try a culinary experiment. The main thing is to make sure the meal is delicious and the atmosphere is cozy.

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