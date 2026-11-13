November 13, 2026 — St. John Chrysostom Day: The Story of a Brilliant Orator Who Became a Saint

On November 13, Orthodox Christians commemorate St. John Chrysostom—Archbishop of Constantinople, one of the most famous preachers of early Christianity, and one of the three great saints of the Church. He gained fame for his sermons, in which he explained complex religious topics in a simple and compelling way, called for mercy, and defended the poor. Because of his principled stance and criticism of those in power, John suffered persecution, was exiled twice, and died far from his flock.

The Orthodox Church commemorates Saint John Chrysostom on November 13. In 2026, this date falls on a Friday. In church calendars that follow the Julian style, the day of commemoration falls on November 26 according to the modern calendar. Therefore, in some sources, you may see the date listed as “November 13 (26).”

In Ukraine, following their transition to the New Julian calendar, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church observe this feast on November 13. On this day, believers commemorate not only the saint himself but also his contribution to the development of Christian theology, church life, and preaching. Services are held in churches, prayers are recited, and people turn to the saint with requests for spiritual support. For believers, this is also an opportunity to reflect on his main teachings—to be merciful, to help those in need, and not to remain indifferent to the suffering of others.

Who Was John Chrysostom

John Chrysostom was born around 347 in the city of Antioch, in what is now Turkey. He came from a wealthy family: his father was a military commander, but he died when the boy was still very young. John was raised by his mother, Anfusa, who devoted herself to her son and his education. From childhood, he showed a talent for learning and was interested in literature, philosophy, and rhetoric—the art of speaking persuasively before an audience.

At first, John could have chosen a career as a renowned orator or lawyer. He studied under the finest teachers of his time, and his talent for public speaking was recognized even in his youth. However, he later decided to devote his life to the Christian faith. John studied the Holy Scriptures, spent much of his time in prayer, and strove to lead a simple, spiritual life. After his mother’s death, he lived in seclusion for some time, observing strict fasting and renouncing the comforts of daily life.

Later, John returned to Antioch, where he began serving the church. He was first ordained a deacon and then, in 386, a priest. It was then that he began his active preaching ministry, which made him famous far beyond the city limits. He spoke to people several times a week, and sometimes preached daily. People listened to him not only because of his eloquence, but also because he knew how to explain complex ideas clearly, drew examples from everyday life, and addressed the concerns of ordinary people.

Why He Was Called Golden-Mouthed

John earned the nickname Golden-Mouthed thanks to his extraordinary eloquence. It comes from the Greek word Chrysostomos, which translates as “golden mouth.” His sermons impressed listeners not only with their expressiveness but also with the depth of his thought. He knew how to explain biblical texts in a way that even people without a theological education could understand. John did not limit himself to general religious teachings. He spoke about human weaknesses—greed, envy, pride, and indifference to the suffering of others. He particularly often criticized the excessive luxury of the wealthy, who failed to notice those right beside them who lacked food and a roof over their heads. The saint emphasized that faith must be manifested not only in prayers but also in daily actions. In his view, a person cannot call themselves truly devout if they turn away from those in need.

That is why his sermons remained popular even after his death. John wrote many commentaries on the books of the Bible, as well as sermons and theological works. Among the best known are his commentaries on the Book of Genesis, the Gospels of Matthew and John, and the Epistles of the Apostle Paul. Some of these texts are still used today in the Christian theological tradition.

How John Chrysostom Became Archbishop of Constantinople

In 398, John was elected Archbishop of Constantinople—one of the most important cities of the Eastern Roman Empire. It was a high ecclesiastical office that gave him great influence. However, instead of a life of luxury at court, he chose a life of modesty and focused on helping people. He directed part of the funds allocated for the archbishop’s upkeep to hospitals, shelters for the sick, and places where pilgrims could stay.

In his new position, John set about bringing about changes within the church. He demanded that clergy adhere to the very same moral standards they preached about in their sermons. He made no secret of his displeasure when he witnessed greed, abuse of power, or a desire for luxury. He also devoted a great deal of attention to helping the poor, the sick, widows, and those left without support. According to church tradition, the community in Antioch, with his involvement, provided daily meals to thousands of people in need.

John was not afraid to criticize even those in power. He spoke out against the excessive spending of the imperial court and its unjust treatment of the people. Not everyone appreciated his words, especially influential officials and members of the nobility. Ultimately, the archbishop’s outspokenness led to a conflict with the imperial entourage. The conflict reached its peak due to his confrontation with Empress Eudoxia.

Why the saint was sent into exile

John Chrysostom made no secret of his views on luxury and injustice at the imperial court. He publicly condemned the behavior of wealthy people who amassed riches but did not help the poor. One of the reasons for the conflict was his support for the widow and children of a disgraced courtier, whose property the authorities sought to confiscate. The saint spoke out in their defense, which further strained his relationship with Empress Eudoxia.

The archbishop’s influential opponents began to turn against him. In 403, a church council stripped him of his office and sent him into exile. However, John was soon allowed to return to Constantinople: the townspeople supported his return, and the situation in the capital became so tense that the authorities decided to back down. But the conflict was not over. In 404, another ecclesiastical trial was organized against him, after which the saint was definitively removed from office and ordered to leave the city.

At first, John was exiled to Armenia. Even far from Constantinople, he continued to correspond with his supporters, provided spiritual guidance to those left without his care, and wrote instructive texts. Later, the authorities ordered him to be transferred to Pitiunt—a remote settlement on the Black Sea coast, which is now associated with the territory of Abkhazia. The journey was grueling: the ailing saint was escorted by soldiers, and the trip lasted several months. He never reached his destination.

The Saint’s Final Days and Death

John Chrysostom died on September 14, 407, in the city of Comana, not far from the modern city of Tokat in Turkey. By that time, he was gravely ill and had almost no strength left to continue his journey. According to church tradition, before his death, the saint uttered the words: “Glory to God for everything.” This phrase is often cited as a symbol of his patience and steadfastness in the face of trials.

Despite his exile, John did not renounce his beliefs and remained devoted to his ministry until the very end. His death far from his flock was a heavy blow to his followers. Several decades later, in 438, the saint’s relics were solemnly transferred to Constantinople. In this way, the Church honored the memory of the archbishop, who had been persecuted during his lifetime but, after his death, came to be revered as one of the most outstanding Christian teachers.

Why John Chrysostom Is Considered One of the Three Great Saints

In the Orthodox tradition, John Chrysostom is counted among the three great holy fathers and universal teachers of the Church. Along with him, this group includes Basil the Great and Gregory the Theologian. They are honored for their contributions to the development of Christian doctrine, worship, and church tradition. All three lived in the 4th century and played an important role in shaping theological thought.

A separate joint commemoration of the three holy fathers takes place on January 30. According to church tradition, disputes arose in Byzantium over which of them should be considered the most outstanding. To put an end to the conflict, the Church established a joint feast day in honor of all three. This date serves as a reminder that their contributions to Christianity should not be compared or pitted against one another. Each of them followed his own path and made unique contributions to the Church.

What is the connection between John Chrysostom and the Orthodox liturgy?

The saint’s name is well known even to those who do not attend church very often. The fact is that he is associated with the Divine Liturgy of John Chrysostom—a service that is central to the Orthodox tradition and is celebrated throughout most of the church year. Its foundation was shaped by ancient liturgical traditions, and the Eucharistic prayer itself is traditionally attributed to John. At the same time, the liturgy’s current form developed gradually over the following centuries, so not all of its parts can be considered the saint’s personal work.

This liturgy holds special significance for Orthodox Christians, as it is during this service that the Eucharist—one of the Church’s principal sacraments—takes place. The service includes prayers, readings from Scripture, hymns, and Holy Communion. It is structured so that the faithful can not only listen to the priest but also participate in communal prayer. That is why the name of John Chrysostom is heard daily in churches throughout the world.

How St. John Chrysostom’s Day Is Celebrated

On November 13, believers come to churches for festive services. During the service, clergy commemorate the saint’s life, his sermons, and his devotion to the Christian faith. People pray, light candles, and turn to John Chrysostom with requests for help, wisdom, and spiritual strength. In some churches on this day, excerpts from his works or specific prayers dedicated to the saint may be read.

This day does not feature any specific secular rituals or mandatory folk festivities. Its main purpose is church prayer and remembrance of a man who dedicated his life to serving others. Believers may spend the day in peace, devote time to their families, help those in need, or engage in charitable work. Such actions are in line with the saint’s core teachings, as he constantly emphasized the importance of mercy.

Since the holiday falls on a Friday in 2026, the rules for that day apply to believers who observe the church fast. At the same time, specific exceptions and details regarding the fast should be clarified using your church’s calendar or by consulting your parish. The Church does not require people to give up their usual household chores or work. It is far more important to spend the day without quarrels, to avoid offending others, and, if possible, to do something helpful for one’s neighbors.

Interesting Facts About John Chrysostom

He was not only a preacher but also a talented writer. John left behind a large number of sermons, letters, and commentaries on the Holy Scriptures. His works addressed not only religious issues but also everyday life, raising children, family relationships, wealth, and responsibility toward others. Thanks to his simple and accessible language, his texts became an important part of Christian education.

He advocated for helping all those in need, regardless of their faith. In his teachings, the saint emphasized that every person in distress deserves support. He called on the wealthy to share their possessions, food, and shelter with those in need. This approach was an important part of his ministry.

He left behind hundreds of letters. Even during his exile, John continued to communicate with people through correspondence. To this day, 245 of his letters have survived, addressed to bishops, clergy, and friends. In them, he offered support to those facing hardships, gave spiritual counsel, and urged them not to lose hope.

His final words have become a well-known Christian phrase. According to church tradition, before his death, the saint said, “Glory to God for everything.” These words are associated with his ability to maintain his faith even in the most difficult moments of life. They have become one of the most famous sayings attributed to John Chrysostom.

He is revered not only by the Orthodox. John Chrysostom is an important figure for various Christian traditions. He is recognized as one of the Church Fathers, and the Catholic Church also honors him as a Doctor of the Church. His theological works influenced the development of Christian thought in both the East and the West.

The feast day of John Chrysostom is an opportunity to remember not only a renowned church leader but also a man who was not afraid to speak out against injustice and defend those who found it difficult to stand up for themselves. His life became an example of devotion to his convictions, and his sermons still remind us today of the importance of mercy, humility, and responsibility for one’s own actions.

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