October 13 marks International Losers’ Day—an unusual holiday that encourages people not to be afraid of making mistakes and not to view every setback as a personal failure. The holiday originated in Finland, where students decided to change attitudes toward failure, especially in school, work, and business. Its main idea is simple: a poor outcome doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the road—sometimes it’s exactly what helps us understand what needs to change in order to move forward.

International Day for Failure falls on October 13 every year. In 2026, it will be on a Tuesday. Unlike national holidays, this date does not include a day off or official ceremonies. Its purpose lies elsewhere: to pause for at least one day and reflect on how we react to our own mistakes. In everyday life, failure is often perceived as something shameful. If you failed an exam, it means you’re not smart enough. Didn’t get the job—so you’re not a good fit. Failed to launch your own business—so you shouldn’t have even tried. Such conclusions can cause a person to give up on the next attempt before they even understand the reason for the failure.

It is precisely this attitude that the advocates of this day are opposing. They encourage people to speak openly about mistakes, analyze them, and share experiences that might be helpful to others. This is not a call to rejoice in every failure or to consider every decision correct. On the contrary, it’s about being willing to admit that something didn’t work out, draw conclusions, and try a different approach.

International Day of Failure also serves as a reminder that successful projects are often the result of dozens of failed attempts, setbacks, and changes in plans. People usually see the end result but don’t know how many times its creators had to start over. Open conversations about these experiences help us understand that even talented and experienced people make mistakes. And that doesn’t make them any less capable.

How the Holiday Came to Be

The history of International Fail Day began in Finland in 2010. It was initiated by the Aalto Entrepreneurship Society—a student organization at Aalto University in Helsinki that supported entrepreneurship, new ideas, and the creation of independent projects. The students noticed that the fear of making mistakes can hold people back from trying to bring their ideas to life. This was especially true for those who wanted to start a business or propose an unconventional solution.

Members of the society decided to create a day when people could talk openly about failure, without shame or attempts to hide unpleasant experiences. That’s how Fail Day came to be in Finland. The idea was to show that failure doesn’t always indicate a lack of ability. Sometimes it means that a person tested a certain idea in practice and got a result they didn’t expect.

In 2011, the campaign attracted the attention of a wider audience. Well-known Finnish figures, as well as representatives from business, sports, and government, joined the effort. Among them was Jorma Ollila, who at the time chaired Nokia’s board of directors. He and other participants supported the view that mistakes can be an important part of learning, and that the fear of failure should not prevent people from trying something new. In 2012, the initiative was given an international name—International Day for Failure. The Finnish network Boardman, which brings together corporate governance experts, also joined in its development. The organizers wanted to spread the idea beyond Finland’s borders and make October 13 a day for open conversation about failed attempts in various areas of life.

The campaign did not become a widely recognized international holiday on par with official UN observances, but the idea itself lived on. In 2017, Finnish government agencies revisited the topic: the team behind the Experimental Finland government project organized an event called Herozerohero, dedicated to the experience of failure and the search for new solutions. This shows that from the outset, the concept was not only about personal development but also about a broader culture in which people are allowed to experiment and learn from the results.

Why Are People So Afraid of Failure?

The fear of failure is familiar to many. It can arise as early as childhood, when people are scolded for mistakes, compared to others, or made to feel guilty. Over time, a person begins to avoid situations in which they might not be able to handle a task. They might not apply for an interesting job opening, share their work, start a course of study, or pursue a business idea because they anticipate a negative outcome.

This fear is particularly pronounced in contexts where making a mistake is seen as a sign of weakness. For example, in educational settings, students are sometimes afraid to ask questions for fear of appearing unprepared. At work, employees may hide a problem instead of asking for help in a timely manner. And entrepreneurs aren’t always willing to talk about a failed project, fearing that potential partners will see it as proof of their incompetence.

However, avoiding mistakes does not guarantee success. If a person never steps outside their comfort zone, they may not gain the experience necessary for growth. New skills require practice, and practice is almost always accompanied by moments when things don’t work out the first time. Even a simple task—learning a foreign language, mastering a new tool, or speaking in front of an audience—can take many attempts.

At the same time, not every failure automatically makes a person stronger. To benefit from a failed experience, it’s important to analyze the causes, understand your own mistakes, and decide what to do differently. Sometimes the best conclusion is to change your approach, and sometimes it’s to abandon a plan that no longer makes sense to pursue. It’s important not just to repeat the same actions, but to learn from the results. That’s why International Fail Day encourages us to change not the fact of failure itself, but our attitude toward it. A mistake does not define a person’s worth, nor does it negate all their previous achievements. It merely shows that a specific attempt did not yield the expected result. From there, you can analyze the situation, ask for help, or choose a different path.

Stephen King and the Manuscript That Ended Up in the Trash

One of the most famous stories about a failed attempt involves the American writer Stephen King. Before becoming one of the most famous authors of horror literature, he worked as a teacher and wrote in his spare time. His family lived quite modestly, and writing did not yet provide a stable income. King submitted his works to publishers and received rejections, but he continued to work on new pieces.

Early in his work on the novel *Carrie*, the writer decided the project wasn’t worth pursuing. He didn’t like how it was turning out, and he doubted whether he could convincingly write a story from the perspective of a teenage girl. King crumpled up the first pages of the manuscript and threw them in the trash. It seemed as though the story had come to an end without ever becoming a book.

However, his wife Tabitha found the pages, read them, and convinced him to continue. She offered to help with the details he wasn’t confident about. King returned to his work, finished the manuscript, and eventually found a publisher. *Carrie* was published in 1974 and became his first published novel, attracting significant attention from readers.

The story of the manuscript is often cited as an example of how self-doubt can cause a person to give up on their work prematurely. At the same time, it was not only the author’s own persistence but also the support of a loved one that played a crucial role in this story. Tabitha saw potential in the text that King had already deemed a failure. This serves as a reminder that sometimes it’s helpful to give a work a second chance or ask someone else to look at it with a fresh perspective.

Popular retellings of this story often claim that the manuscript for *Carrie* received about 30 rejections from publishers. This figure is regularly repeated, although it is difficult to verify an exact list of all the rejections. What is more reliably known is this: prior to publication, King had already experienced failed attempts and had nearly given up on the text that would later launch his career as a novelist.

What We Can Learn from the Story of KFC’s Founder

Another example often cited in discussions about failure is the story of Harland Sanders, the founder of the KFC restaurant chain. He did not become a famous entrepreneur at a young age. Before his name became associated with fried chicken, Sanders held various jobs, including working in the food service industry and preparing meals for patrons at his own establishment in Kentucky.

Eventually, changes in traffic patterns and competition affected his business, and he lost his usual source of income. However, Sanders did not abandon the chicken recipe he had been perfecting for years. He began offering restaurants the opportunity to prepare the dish using his recipe, receiving a fee for each serving sold. This business model gradually helped him expand his business.

In the 1950s, Sanders actively developed a franchise network. This meant that other establishments could prepare chicken using his recipe and use the brand name under certain conditions. Eventually, KFC became an international restaurant chain. Sanders became its recognizable face, thanks in part to his white suit, tie, and “Colonel” persona.

Popular stories about the entrepreneur often claim that hundreds or even more than a thousand restaurants turned him down before he achieved success. Such figures should not be repeated as an indisputable fact without reliable confirmation. What’s more important is the course of his story itself: Sanders didn’t immediately find a working model for his business, but he managed to leverage his culinary experience and turn a recipe into the foundation of his business. His example doesn’t mean that every idea is bound to succeed if you stick with it long enough. It shows something else: after losing one path, you can look for another way to apply your skills. Sometimes it’s not the idea itself that needs to change, but the format in which it’s presented to people.

How International Losers’ Day Is Celebrated

There are no strict rules or mandatory traditions for this day. It can be celebrated at universities, schools, companies, startup communities, and simply among friends. The main thing is to create a space where people can talk about their failures without ridicule or fear of judgment. Such conversations help us see that mistakes often lead to valuable lessons that can be shared with others.

One way to get involved is to recall your own failure and reflect on what you learned from it. It could be a failed exam, a job interview that didn’t result in an offer, an unfulfilled creative project, or an attempt to master a new skill. You don’t have to share this publicly. Sometimes it’s enough to write down for yourself what happened, what was within your control, and what you can do differently next time.

In educational institutions and at work, you can organize a meeting where participants share the mistakes that helped them learn something. It’s especially helpful to talk not only about the failure itself but also about how the person handled the situation. For example, what they changed in their work, what skills they learned, or why they decided to abandon their original plan. Such stories can help others avoid repeating the same mistakes.

Another tradition is sharing stories of failure on social media. As part of the campaign, the hashtag #DayForFailure was used, and people were encouraged to post photos of their failed attempts. These could be failed experiments, funny everyday situations, or projects that didn’t go according to plan. The idea was to show the real process of work, not just the polished result.

You can celebrate the day in a very simple way: by trying something you haven’t had the courage to do in a long time. This doesn’t mean risking your health, money, or safety just for the sake of the experiment. It’s about taking small steps that help you step outside your comfort zone: signing up for a course, showing someone your work, pitching an idea, or starting to learn a new skill. Even if the outcome isn’t what you expected, you’ll gain practical experience.

What Not to Do When Something Goes Wrong

It’s important to talk about the benefits of failure, but it’s just as important not to turn this idea into a demand to always be positive. Failure can be upsetting, frustrating, or demoralizing. You don’t have to immediately look for the silver lining. Sometimes you first need to process the disappointment, take a break, and only then return to analyzing the situation.

You also shouldn’t blame yourself for everything that didn’t go according to plan. The outcome is influenced not only by personal decisions but also by circumstances that a person could not have foreseen or controlled. For example, an employer’s rejection doesn’t always mean that the candidate isn’t qualified enough, and a failed business project may be due to market changes, a lack of funding, or other external factors.

At the same time, it’s helpful to honestly evaluate your own actions. If a mistake occurred due to insufficient preparation, a hasty decision, or a lack of necessary knowledge, it can be corrected. If, however, the chosen path isn’t the right one, there’s no point in endlessly repeating the same attempt. The ability to recognize that a plan isn’t working and to change it in time is also an important skill. And one more thing: not every story of failure has to end in resounding success. Sometimes a person simply gains experience, gains a better understanding of their own capabilities, or decides not to waste any more time on something that isn’t right for them. That, too, is a result. The value of experience isn’t always measured in money, popularity, or the recognition of others.

Why This Day Is Important

International Day of Failures reminds us that the pursuit of success shouldn’t turn into a fear of making mistakes. In education, work, creativity, and entrepreneurship, we don’t always achieve what we want on the first try. However, a failed outcome can help us better understand the task at hand, identify weaknesses, and find a different approach. This day also encourages us to change the way we talk about others’ mistakes. Instead of mocking or blaming, we can ask what the person has learned and what kind of support they need. Open discussion of failures helps create an environment where people aren’t afraid to ask questions, try new things, and admit when they need help.

October 13 doesn’t call for celebrating failures just for the sake of failure. Its main message is not to let the fear of making mistakes dictate every decision. After all, sometimes failure really does mean you need to pause, change your plan, or choose a different direction. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that a person is incapable of achieving something important.

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