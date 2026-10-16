October 16 Holiday: From Postcards to Gifts—How the U.S. Celebrates Boss's Day

October 16 is Boss’s Day in the U.S.—an unofficial holiday when employees can thank their bosses for their support, fairness, and help at work. It was established in 1958, and the date was not chosen at random: it was on this day that the father of the woman who proposed the holiday was born. Over the years, the tradition has spread beyond the United States, and greeting cards, small gifts, and jokes about bosses have become part of the celebration.

Boss’s Day, or National Boss’s Day, originated in the United States in 1958. Its founder was Patricia Bays Haroski, who worked at the State Farm insurance company in Deerfield, Illinois. She proposed establishing a special day when employees could express their gratitude to their supervisors. There was a personal story behind this idea. At the time, Garoski was working for her father, who was her immediate supervisor. She considered him a good leader and wanted people to have the opportunity to recognize those who support the team, help solve work-related problems, and take responsibility for the team’s success.

The date was chosen in honor of her father’s birthday—October 16. Haroski registered the idea for the holiday with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. She hoped that such a tradition would help improve relations between employees and management, as well as serve as a reminder of the complexity of managerial work. Initially, the initiative was not a nationwide holiday. However, over time, it gained more attention. In 1962, Illinois Governor Otto Kerner endorsed the proposal and officially proclaimed the day a state holiday. Thus, Boss’s Day gradually became a well-known American tradition.

When Is Boss’s Day Celebrated in 2026?

In the U.S., Boss’s Day falls on October 16 every year. In 2026, it will be a Friday, so the date coincides with a regular workday. If October 16 falls on a weekend, many companies postpone the celebration to the next business day. It’s important to note that Boss’s Day is not a federal holiday in the U.S. Offices, stores, and other establishments operate as usual. It’s more of a professional and corporate tradition than a national holiday with official celebrations.

It is celebrated in various ways. In some companies, the team limits itself to a brief greeting, while in others, they organize a group lunch, bring treats, or prepare a card from the entire team. The scale depends on the culture of the specific workplace and the relationships among colleagues.

Cards, Flowers, and Gifts for the Boss

One of the best-known Boss’s Day traditions is greeting cards. In them, employees thank their bosses for their support, patience, professional advice, and trust. Sometimes the messages are quite formal, and sometimes they’re lighthearted, especially if the team is used to communicating in a relaxed manner. Special cards for this holiday didn’t appear right away. Hallmark, one of the leading greeting card manufacturers in the U.S., didn’t start producing Boss’s Day cards until 1979—21 years after the idea was first conceived. Over time, these cards became a staple of the holiday lineup.

In addition to cards, managers may receive flowers, sweets, small souvenirs, gift certificates, or be treated to refreshments in the office. Another common option is a joint greeting from the entire team. In this case, everyone can write a few words of thanks, and the card serves as a kind of reminder of the team. At the same time, expensive gifts are not a mandatory part of the celebration. Most often, the idea is to express gratitude rather than to stage a large-scale ceremony. A personal message with specific thanks for help in a difficult situation may be more appropriate than an expensive gift.

Do people really send Valentine’s Day cards to their bosses?

Boss’s Day is also associated with humorous cards in which employees can joke about their work routine, meetings, deadlines, and their boss’s personality. Such greetings sometimes resemble Valentine’s Day cards—featuring funny phrases, compliments, or hints about what employees really think of their bosses. However, Boss’s Day is not the equivalent of Valentine’s Day, and romantic confessions are not part of its core traditions. It’s primarily about expressing gratitude in the workplace. A humorous card can be a way to make the greeting less formal, but its content depends on how relaxed the atmosphere is within the team.

For example, employees might thank their boss for not canceling vacations at the last minute, for supporting the team during a challenging project, or for taking the time to listen to employees’ suggestions. Such words can be both friendly and witty. The key is not to cross the line between friendly banter and an insult. In a professional setting, it’s also important to consider differences in job titles. A manager can influence employees’ salaries, career advancement, and performance evaluations. Therefore, the greeting should be voluntary, and its form should be comfortable for everyone involved.

How Workplaces Celebrate

In companies that uphold the tradition, Boss’s Day is usually celebrated without elaborate preparations. Colleagues might sign a group card, bring coffee and desserts, or invite the manager out to lunch. Sometimes employees prepare a short video greeting or post a message on the company’s social media page. For small teams, the holiday can be an opportunity to briefly get together outside of work tasks. In large companies, celebrations are often organized at the department level. This helps preserve the personal nature of the tradition, even when there are many employees.

Often, the best gift isn’t a material item, but specific words of gratitude. An employee might recall how their manager helped them settle into a new role, supported them during a difficult time, or gave them the opportunity to try their hand at a new project. Such examples make the celebration sincere and show that the employee values not only the manager’s position but also their actual actions. However, Boss’s Day isn’t celebrated everywhere. Some teams pay no attention to this date at all, while others limit themselves to a message in the work chat. In the U.S., it’s not a mandatory corporate ritual, so each company decides for itself whether to participate.

Why the Holiday Is Controversial

Despite the well-intentioned idea, Boss’s Day isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Some believe that employees shouldn’t single out their bosses for special recognition simply because of their position. According to critics, gratitude should be mutual, and managers should also appreciate the work of their teams. There’s also a practical issue: when the initiative turns into a collection of money for a gift or mandatory signing of a card, employees may feel pressured. This is particularly awkward for people who don’t have a close relationship with their boss or don’t want to spend their own money on corporate greetings.

Another issue is fairness. If a manager treats the team poorly, the idea of thanking them simply because a certain day on the calendar has arrived may seem inappropriate. That’s why critics emphasize: respect shouldn’t be a formality, and good working relationships can’t be built with just one card a year.

On the other hand, supporters of the holiday believe it can be an opportunity to recognize managers who truly help their employees. A considerate boss not only assigns tasks but also supports the team, explains complex decisions, and takes responsibility for the results. If employees want to thank such a person, Boss’s Day gives them an extra reason to do so. Therefore, the best approach is not to turn the holiday into an obligation. Greetings should be voluntary, and gifts should be appropriate for the team dynamic and the company’s internal policies.

Interesting Facts About Boss’s Day

The holiday originated from a personal story. Patricia Bays Garoski chose October 16 because it was her father’s birthday—and he was her boss.

Four years passed between the idea’s conception and its official recognition in Illinois. Haroski registered the initiative in 1958, and the state governor endorsed it in 1962.

Greeting cards appeared two decades later. Hallmark began producing special Boss’s Day cards in 1979.

There is no set way to celebrate the holiday. Some people congratulate their boss in person, others do so as a team, and some companies don’t celebrate the date at all.

The tradition has spread beyond the United States. According to Hallmark, Boss’s Day is also celebrated in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, and South Africa. However, the prevalence of the holiday varies by country and specific work environment

Why Do We Need Boss’s Day?

Boss’s Day is, first and foremost, an opportunity to discuss mutual respect in the workplace. A manager is responsible for organizing processes, making decisions, and overseeing the team’s work, but the outcome also depends on the efforts of each employee. Good working relationships are built not on gifts, but on trust, honest communication, and fair treatment. On October 16, Americans can congratulate their managers with a card, a small gift, or simply words of gratitude. For some, it’s an opportunity to joke about shared workplace experiences, while for others, it’s a chance to say something meaningful to someone who has helped them grow professionally. That said, no one is obligated to participate in the celebration or spend money.

After all, the point of Boss’s Day isn’t just to praise your boss once a year. It’s a reminder that healthy relationships within a team require effort from both sides. And if a manager truly supports their team, sometimes a simple “thank you” is enough to make the day more enjoyable.

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