Holiday on October 18, 2026 — Azerbaijan Independence Restoration Day

October 18 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Independence Restoration Day. It was on this day in 1991 that the country adopted a document formalizing its withdrawal from the Soviet system and the restoration of its state sovereignty. This date is also linked to the history of the first Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which was established back in 1918.

Independence Restoration Day is one of the most important dates in Azerbaijan’s modern history. It is celebrated annually on October 18, commemorating the events of 1991, when the republic began a new phase in its national development. At that time, Azerbaijan was part of the Soviet Union, but political changes in the late 1980s and early 1990s gradually weakened the central government in Moscow. The Soviet system was undergoing a profound crisis, and movements for independence were gaining strength in the union republics.

For Azerbaijan, the quest for independence had not only political but also historical significance. The country had already experienced statehood in the 20th century, but lost its independence after the establishment of Soviet rule. Therefore, the events of 1991 were seen as an opportunity to return to its own state tradition. The restoration of independence meant that Azerbaijan could once again independently determine its political course, establish state institutions, and develop relations with other countries. At the same time, October 18 is not the date of Azerbaijan’s first declaration of independence. It is specifically associated with the restoration of independence in 1991. To understand the significance of this day, it is worth looking back at the events that took place more than seven decades ago.

The first independent republic was established as early as 1918

The history of Azerbaijani independence began long before the collapse of the Soviet Union. On May 28, 1918, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was proclaimed. It emerged following the collapse of the Transcaucasian Democratic Federative Republic amid the political upheavals that swept the former Russian Empire. The creation of its own state was a significant milestone for the Azerbaijani national movement.

The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became one of the first democratic republics in the Muslim world. Its existence was short-lived: in April 1920, the Red Army entered Baku, after which Soviet rule was established in the country. The republic ceased to exist, and the territory of Azerbaijan subsequently became part of the Soviet Union.

Despite its brief period of independence, the experience of 1918–1920 remains an important part of the nation’s historical memory. It is with that republic that the traditions of statehood are associated, traditions on which Azerbaijan relied during the restoration of its independence in the late 20th century. In 1991, the country officially declared itself the political and legal successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. This connection was also reflected in the documents proclaiming independence. Thus, modern Azerbaijani statehood is based on two key dates: May 28, 1918, when independence was first proclaimed, and October 18, 1991, when it was restored after decades of Soviet rule.

How Azerbaijan Regained Independence in 1991

In the early 1990s, the Soviet Union was rapidly approaching collapse. Discussions about the right to self-determination were growing increasingly active in the union republics, and the central government was losing control of the situation. Azerbaijan also found itself at the center of these developments. Demands for political change and the restoration of an independent state grew stronger within society. On August 30, 1991, the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted a declaration on the restoration of state independence. This document marked an important step toward the legal formalization of the country’s independence. The next stage was a session of the Supreme Council on October 18, 1991. At that time, deputies adopted the Constitutional Act “On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

The document enshrined the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence and its legal succession to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which existed from 1918 to 1920. The Constitutional Act consisted of six chapters and 32 articles. It established the legal foundations of an independent state and reaffirmed the country’s aspiration to develop independently after decades as part of the USSR.

However, the process did not end there. On December 29, 1991, a nationwide referendum was held in Azerbaijan, during which citizens were asked whether they supported the Constitutional Act on State Independence. The referendum marked the next stage in confirming the will of the people regarding the country’s sovereignty. Thus, October 18 became the date of the legal restoration of independence, and the December referendum was an important step toward its nationwide confirmation. These events laid the foundation for the further formation of state institutions, Azerbaijan’s independent foreign policy, and the development of its international relations.

Why October 18 Is Called Independence Restoration Day

The name of the holiday is of fundamental importance. Azerbaijan does not view the events of 1991 as the beginning of its statehood from scratch. On the contrary, the country emphasizes its connection to the republic proclaimed in 1918. That is precisely why the word “restoration” is used in the holiday’s official name. During the Soviet period, the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic formally had its own state symbols and governing bodies, but it was part of the USSR’s centralized political system. The most important decisions regarding the development of the union republics were made within the framework of the all-Union system. The restoration of independence gave Azerbaijan the opportunity to independently determine its domestic and foreign policies.

An important symbol of this return to its own state tradition was the restoration of historical state symbols. The country reinstated the tricolor flag used by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Subsequently, other attributes of an independent state were adopted, including the national anthem and coat of arms. Today, October 18 serves as a reminder of the long road to sovereignty, the political changes of the late 20th century, and the desire to preserve national identity. For many Azerbaijanis, this is an opportunity to reflect on their country’s history and those who fought for its independence. At the same time, the date holds official state significance and occupies a special place in the calendar of national holidays.

How the holiday’s status changed in 2021

Interestingly, the holiday’s current official name was established relatively recently. In 2021, Azerbaijan passed a law distinguishing between two historical dates: May 28 became Independence Day, and October 18 became Restoration of Independence Day. This decision clarified the significance of each date. Now, May 28 commemorates the proclamation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1918, while October 18 commemorates the restoration of an independent state in 1991. Both events are interconnected but reflect different stages in the country’s history.

The name change also underscored the historical continuity of modern Azerbaijan. The first republic lasted only 23 months, yet its legacy has not faded from the national memory. Decades later, the idea of an independent state became a reality once again, and the events of 1918 took on new significance in the context of the restoration of sovereignty. Therefore, while older sources may refer to October 18 as “Azerbaijan Independence Day,” in modern official usage it is more accurate to call it the Day of the Restoration of Independence. This is precisely how the date is defined by the country’s legislation following the 2021 amendments.

How Independence Restoration Day Is Celebrated

On October 18, Azerbaijan holds events dedicated to the history of statehood and the restoration of sovereignty. This date may be marked by official speeches, themed gatherings, educational events, and publications about the events of 1991. Government agencies and educational institutions reflect on the country’s historical journey and the significance of independence for its future development.

National symbols play a special role in these events. The Azerbaijani flag, with its blue, red, and green stripes, has become one of the country’s most recognizable symbols. It is used during state ceremonies, and the flag’s history is linked to the first independent republic. The return of this symbol was one of the most notable manifestations of the restoration of state traditions following the collapse of the USSR.

At the same time, Independence Restoration Day should not be confused with other Azerbaijani holidays, which feature large-scale public celebrations. For example, Navruz, which symbolizes the arrival of spring, features ancient folk customs, traditional dishes, and family rituals. For October 18, the central theme is the history of independence itself, rather than specific seasonal or religious traditions.

On this day, people also commemorate those who participated in the struggle for national independence and the events leading up to the collapse of the Soviet Union. For Azerbaijanis living abroad, this date can be an opportunity to share the history of their homeland and its national symbols. At the same time, the specific formats of the celebrations may vary depending on the year, city, and event organizers.

What the Azerbaijani Flag Symbolizes

The tricolor flag is one of the main symbols of Azerbaijan’s independence. It consists of three horizontal stripes: blue, red, and green. In the center of the red stripe are a white crescent and an eight-pointed star. This flag was first adopted as the national symbol of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic on November 9, 1918. Each color has its own symbolic meaning. Blue is associated with the Turkic origins of the Azerbaijani people, red with the modernization of society and democratic ideals, and green with Islamic cultural traditions. The crescent moon is also linked to Islamic symbolism, while the eight-pointed star is an important element of national emblems.

After the establishment of Soviet rule in 1920, the historic tricolor lost its status as the national flag. However, the symbol did not fade from the memory of those who supported independence. In November 1990, it was adopted as the flag of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and on February 5, 1991, the Supreme Council of Azerbaijan restored its status at the national level.

The return of the tricolor was an important symbolic step even before independence was finally formalized in October 1991. Today, the flag is used during state ceremonies, international sporting events, and other occasions where the country is represented. Its history directly links modern Azerbaijan to the first republic of the early 20th century.

Interesting Facts About Azerbaijan’s Independence

The history of this holiday includes several details that help better understand its significance.

Independence was proclaimed twice. The first proclamation took place on May 28, 1918, and independence was restored on October 18, 1991. More than seven decades passed between these events.

The first republic lasted only 23 months. Despite its short existence, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic left a significant mark on the country’s history. Its state traditions became an important guiding principle after 1991.

Independence was confirmed by a referendum. On December 29, 1991, the citizens of Azerbaijan voted in favor of the Constitutional Act on State Independence.

In 2021, the two dates were more clearly distinguished. May 28 was officially designated as Independence Day, and October 18 as Restoration of Independence Day.

The national flag was reinstated even before independence was formally established. In February 1991, the tricolor once again became the national symbol of Azerbaijan. This occurred several months before the adoption of the Constitutional Act on October 18.

These facts show that the restoration of independence was not a single, instantaneous event. It was the result of political changes, societal aspirations, and a series of decisions that ultimately defined the country’s new status.

Is October 18 a holiday?

Independence Restoration Day has official status as a national holiday in Azerbaijan. At the same time, October 18 is not included in the list of holidays that are automatically non-working days according to the list of labor laws published on the president’s official website. This means that the mere fact of the celebration does not necessarily imply a general day off for all employees. Instead, official ceremonies, themed events, and other activities may take place throughout the day according to the schedules of government agencies and organizers.

By comparison, Independence Day on May 28 is included in the list of public holidays. Thus, there is not only a historical but also a legal distinction between the two dates. If the holiday falls on a weekend or there are changes to the work calendar, it’s best to refer to the official decisions for that specific year.

Why This Holiday Is Important Today

Independence Restoration Day serves as a reminder of how Azerbaijan regained its status as an independent state after decades of Soviet rule. It links the country’s modern history to the events of 1918 and the experience of the First Republic. For the state, it is also an opportunity to emphasize the importance of sovereignty, its own institutions, and national symbols.

At the same time, the path since 1991 has not been easy. In the early years of independence, the country experienced political instability, economic difficulties, and an armed conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. These circumstances significantly influenced the country’s development and its foreign policy. Therefore, the history of Azerbaijan’s independence encompasses not only the moment when an important document was adopted but also the complex period of the new state’s formation.

Every year, October 18 draws attention to the events that shaped the country’s future course. This date helps explain why Azerbaijan makes such a clear distinction between the first declaration of independence and its restoration. And the history of the flag, the 1918 republic, and the 1991 referendum shows how different stages of the past have come together in the modern state tradition.

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