Every year on November 19, International Men’s Day is celebrated. It was established to draw attention to the health of men and boys, their contributions to families and society, as well as to issues that are often not discussed openly. It is not only an opportunity to congratulate the men in our lives, but also a chance to discuss mental well-being, fatherhood, gender equality, and overcoming harmful stereotypes.

International Men’s Day falls on November 19 every year. In 2026, it will be celebrated on a Thursday. The initiative does not have as long a history as one might think: the modern format of the holiday was launched in 1999 in Trinidad and Tobago. It was initiated by Dr. Jerome Tiluksing, a history professor at the University of the West Indies. However, the idea of a separate day dedicated to men emerged earlier. As far back as the second half of the 20th century, various countries were discussing the possibility of establishing such a date. In the 1990s, small-scale events were organized at the initiative of Professor Thomas Oster, who headed the Center for Men’s Studies at the University of Missouri in Kansas City. However, these efforts did not become a permanent international tradition, and the events gradually ceased.

The current date was not chosen at random. Jerome Tiluksing dedicated November 19 to his father, whose birthday fell on that date. He also wanted to commemorate an event in 1989, when the Trinidad and Tobago national soccer team united the country around a common goal—the attempt to qualify for the World Cup. For the founder, this served as an example of how men can inspire one another and bring society together.

The first events as part of what is now International Men’s Day were held on November 19, 1999. The initiative gained support in the Caribbean and later spread to other parts of the world. Civil society organizations, educational institutions, charitable foundations, and activists have joined the effort. Today, this date is observed in more than 80 countries, although the format of the events and the level of attention given to it vary from country to country.

It is important to distinguish between this international initiative and official UN dates. International Men’s Day is not an official international day on the United Nations calendar. It was launched by civil society groups and later supported by organizations in various countries. Therefore, it should not be confused with official UN days, although the themes of health, equality, and the protection of human rights that it addresses are of global significance.

Why We Celebrate International Men’s Day

The main goal of this day is not simply to congratulate men, but to draw attention to their needs, challenges, and contributions to society. Organizers emphasize that men may face difficulties that are not always openly discussed. These include mental health issues, loneliness, social isolation, challenges in raising children, discrimination, and expectations tied to traditional notions of masculinity.

One important topic is men’s health. Many men put off seeing a doctor, ignore warning signs, or fail to seek psychological help. The reason may be not only a lack of time or money, but also the belief that a man must overcome any difficulties on his own. As a result, some problems are only identified when they already require serious treatment.

Special attention is given to mental health. Men also experience anxiety, depression, emotional exhaustion, and distress caused by job loss, divorce, or the death of loved ones. However, societal stereotypes sometimes prevent them from talking about their feelings. Men are often expected to be reserved and unbreakable, so asking for help can be mistakenly perceived as a sign of weakness. International Men’s Day serves as a reminder that reaching out to a psychologist, doctor, or loved one is a normal step—not a cause for shame.

Another important topic is the role of men in the family. The event’s organizers urge people to focus not only on professional achievements or financial security, but also on involvement in raising children, caring for a partner, and supporting parents and other relatives. Fatherhood is not limited to financial responsibility. Spending time with children, having conversations, helping with schoolwork, and providing daily care are also of great importance.

The holiday also raises the issue of equality between men and women. It’s about the ability to build equal partnerships, share household responsibilities, balance work with parenthood, and not limit oneself due to societal expectations. The organizers emphasize that International Men’s Day is not meant to pit men against women or compete with International Women’s Day. Its purpose is to discuss men’s experiences and challenges without, at the same time, devaluing the rights and needs of others.

Six Main Goals of International Men’s Day

The organizers have identified six areas around which events for this day are centered. They cover not only health but also family relationships, education, societal expectations, and safety.

1. Promoting positive male role models. This isn’t just about famous athletes, actors, or politicians. It’s important to recognize ordinary men who work hard, care for their families, help others, and take their responsibilities seriously. The organizers want to show that a positive role model doesn’t necessarily have to be a public figure.

2. Recognizing men’s contributions to society. This aspect covers work, volunteerism, raising children, supporting loved ones, participating in community life, and helping those in need. Men contribute to various areas of life, and these contributions shouldn’t be limited to professional achievements alone.

3. Caring for health and well-being. This includes physical and mental health, preventive checkups, timely treatment, and access to medical care. It’s also important to break down the prejudices that may make men feel ashamed to talk about their own problems or seek help from professionals.

4. Addressing discrimination and the challenges faced by men and boys. These may include problems accessing social support, difficulties in education, prejudice, or social pressure. The organizers urge people not to ignore these issues and to seek ways to address them.

5. Improving relationships between men and women and promoting equality. This goal involves respect, partnership, and equal opportunities. It also involves raising boys and girls without limiting stereotypes about how they should be.

6. Creating a safer world for everyone. This involves combating violence, supporting people in difficult situations, and building a society where everyone can thrive without fear or humiliation.

What is the theme of International Men’s Day in 2026?

Each year, the organizers select a specific theme to help focus attention on certain issues. In 2026, the global theme for International Men’s Day is “The Future Is Everyone.” It emphasizes that the well-being of men and boys, women and girls is interconnected, and that building a just society requires everyone’s participation.

This year’s campaign calls for moving away from gender dichotomies and focusing on shared responsibility. The organizers suggest discussing men’s health, boys’ education, positive examples of fatherhood, equality, and opportunities for development. They also emphasize the importance of supporting men who are going through difficult times and creating an environment where they can ask for help without fear.

The slogan does not mean that men’s issues should be prioritized over women’s. On the contrary, its meaning is that the future of society depends on the well-being of all its members. When men have access to healthcare, can actively participate in raising their children, and are not afraid to talk about psychological difficulties, this has a positive impact on both their families and their communities.

How This Day Is Celebrated in Different Countries

There is no single, mandatory way to celebrate International Men’s Day. Each country celebrates it differently—depending on local traditions, social issues, and the activities of civil society organizations. In some places, official events are held with government officials in attendance, while in others, celebrations are limited to small gatherings, lectures, and awareness campaigns.

Schools and universities may organize discussions on the role of fathers in the family, raising boys, mental health, and stereotypes regarding male behavior. At such gatherings, participants discuss why it’s important to recognize one’s own emotions, not to hide problems, and to seek help. Themed lessons and activities focused on responsibility, respect, and equality are also held.

In some countries, medical consultations, preventive checkups, and campaigns promoting a healthy lifestyle are organized. Men are encouraged to have their cardiovascular health checked, monitor their blood pressure, undergo recommended screenings, and not delay seeing a doctor. Some events focus on mental health and suicide prevention.

Conferences, public forums, charity events, sporting events, and meetings for parents are also held. In some communities, men who have made a significant contribution to the development of the local community, help others, or engage in volunteer work are recognized. In the United Kingdom, for example, public discussions are organized in Parliament on this date. Various countries also host themed radio and television broadcasts, publish stories about men, and share information about available support.

Interesting Facts About International Men’s Day

1. The holiday had several predecessors. As early as the 1960s, the press discussed the idea of establishing a separate day for men. Among the proposed dates was February 23. However, these initiatives did not receive sufficient international support, and the modern tradition did not take hold until after 1999.

2. The date was chosen in honor of the founder’s father. Jerome Tiluksing linked November 19 to his father’s birthday. For him, it served as a reminder of the importance of a positive male role model in the family.

3. The holiday is celebrated in more than 80 countries. Among them are Australia, India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, South Africa, Singapore, Malta, and other nations. At the same time, the scale of events varies greatly: from large-scale public campaigns to local gatherings.

4. International Men’s Day is not the same as Father’s Day. Father’s Day is dedicated to the role of fathers and fatherhood, while International Men’s Day covers a much broader range of topics. It addresses health, education, social life, relationships, equality, and the challenges faced by boys and men of all ages.

5. The holiday is not intended to compete with International Women’s Day. Its founders have repeatedly emphasized that it is not about a conflict between men and women. The goal is to draw attention to issues affecting men while promoting respect and equality among all people.

6. The campaign has had different themes over the years. These have included men’s health, positive role models, fatherhood, peace, and the future of children. This allows the campaign to highlight new aspects of the lives of men and boys each year.

Why This Day Is Important for Ukraine

In Ukraine, International Men’s Day can also serve as an opportunity to discuss issues that are often overlooked. The full-scale war has significantly impacted men’s lives: many are serving in the Armed Forces, volunteering, working in conditions of constant danger, or supporting families who have been forced to leave their homes. War takes a physical and psychological toll, and its effects can be felt even after returning to civilian life.

A separate issue is psychological support for service members and veterans. After combat experiences, people may suffer from insomnia, anxiety, difficulties adapting to civilian life, and other psychological problems. Not everyone is ready to talk about their experiences right away or to seek help from professionals. That is why it is important to create an environment where service members and veterans can receive help without judgment or stigma.

It is equally important to acknowledge the men who remain civilians but are also affected by the war. These include fathers raising children during evacuations, men who have lost their jobs or homes, volunteers, medical workers, rescue workers, and critical infrastructure workers. Their contributions aren’t always visible in the news, but they are vital to the life of communities and the country’s stability.

International Men’s Day reminds us that men do not have to conform to a single behavioral template. They can be strong and yet need support, care for others and seek help themselves, build careers, and actively participate in raising children. The key is not to reduce a person’s worth to stereotypes, but to respect their choices, work, feelings, and needs.

So, November 19 is not just a day for greetings and gifts. It’s an opportunity to thank men for their care, hard work, and support, as well as to remind everyone of the importance of health, mutual respect, and equal opportunities. And the best way to celebrate this day is not with formal words, but by showing care for loved ones, having honest conversations, and being ready to support those who need it.

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