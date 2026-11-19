Every year on November 19, World Toilet Day is observed—an international observance that draws attention to the issue of access to safe toilets and proper sanitation. Although for many people this is a normal part of everyday life, billions of people around the world still lack adequate facilities to meet their basic hygiene needs. This day serves as a reminder that access to a clean toilet is not a trivial matter, but a matter of health, dignity, and safety.

World Toilet Day is observed on November 19. It was launched in 2001 on the initiative of the World Toilet Organization—an international nongovernmental organization founded by Singaporean social activist Jack Sim. He drew attention to a problem that many societies are reluctant to discuss openly, even though it directly affects people’s health and quality of life. The idea was to make sanitation a topic of international discussion, rather than leaving it solely as a matter of local infrastructure.

The first World Toilet Day was held on November 19, 2001. Civil society organizations, as well as experts in public health, environmental protection, and water supply, began to join the initiative. They organized awareness campaigns and explained why access to toilets, clean water, and sewage systems must be guaranteed for everyone. Over time, the date gained international recognition.

In 2013, the UN General Assembly officially designated November 19 as World Toilet Day. The decision was supported as part of broader efforts to improve sanitation conditions worldwide. The UN called on states, international institutions, and civil society organizations to work more actively to ensure that people have access to safe sanitation services. Since then, this day has become part of the UN’s international calendar.

Why Toilets Are a Matter of Health and Safety

At first glance, it may seem that having a toilet is simply a matter of everyday convenience. In reality, the spread of many dangerous infections depends on sanitation conditions. If people do not have access to safe toilets, waste can end up in the soil, rivers, lakes, and drinking water sources. This creates conditions for the spread of intestinal infections, including cholera, dysentery, and typhoid fever.

The lack of sanitation is especially dangerous for children. Contaminated water and poor hygiene can cause diarrhea, which remains one of the leading causes of childhood illness and death worldwide. In addition, recurring infections can negatively affect children’s nutrition, physical development, and ability to learn. Therefore, access to toilets and clean water is also part of protecting children’s health.

Sanitation is also important for schools, hospitals, and other public facilities. If a school lacks clean toilets, running water, and the ability to wash hands, children may get sick more often and miss classes. For hospitals, proper sanitation is particularly important, as it helps prevent the spread of infections among patients and medical staff. And for people with chronic illnesses, disabilities, or limited mobility, an accessible restroom can be essential for leading an independent and dignified life.

How Many People Worldwide Lack Adequate Toilets

The problem remains widespread even in the 21st century. According to a joint monitoring program by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, in 2022, approximately 3.5 billion people lacked access to safely managed sanitation services. This is not just about the lack of a toilet in the home. It is important that waste be collected, transported, and treated properly, without posing a threat to people or the environment.

According to estimates by international organizations, hundreds of millions of people are forced to relieve themselves outdoors. This situation is particularly common in areas lacking sewer systems, access to water, or the funds to build sanitation facilities. Residents of rural and remote communities, poor urban areas, camps for displaced persons, and areas affected by conflicts and natural disasters often face the most difficult circumstances.

This problem is not limited to low-income countries. Even in places where most people have indoor toilets, there are still communities without adequate wastewater collection and treatment systems. In addition, sanitation systems can be damaged by floods, earthquakes, wars, or other emergencies. Therefore, ensuring access to toilets requires not only the construction of new facilities but also the ongoing maintenance of networks, treatment plants, and water sources.

Why This Day Is Important for Women and Girls

The lack of safe toilets affects different groups of people in different ways. This situation can be particularly challenging for women and girls. If sanitation facilities are located far from home, lack doors, or do not have adequate lighting, using them can be dangerous. In some communities, girls are forced to seek out remote locations, which increases the risk of harassment and violence.

Menstrual hygiene poses a separate challenge. Girls and women need clean water, soap, a private space, and the ability to safely dispose of hygiene products. If these facilities are not available at school, at work, or in public places, this can cause significant discomfort and force them to miss classes or work. Therefore, access to adequate restrooms is directly linked to equal opportunities and the right to education.

Safe restroom facilities must also be accessible to people with disabilities, older adults, and those with temporary mobility challenges. For them, it is not only cleanliness and the availability of water that matter, but also sufficient space, handrails, an accessible entrance, and the ability to use the restroom without assistance. That is why international campaigns emphasize that toilets must not only be built but also adapted to the needs of different people.

The Theme of World Toilet Day in 2026

Each year, the international campaign focuses on a specific sanitation issue. In 2025, the theme was sanitation in a changing world. The organizers highlighted that toilets and sewage systems must be able to withstand the effects of climate change, including floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events. They also discussed the need to upgrade outdated infrastructure and invest in safe sanitation services.

In 2026, the main theme will be sanitation and gender equality, and the campaign slogan is “Safe Toilets—Equal Opportunities.” This year, the UN emphasizes that access to clean and safe toilets directly impacts the lives of women and girls. If a school lacks adequate restroom facilities, girls may miss classes during their menstrual periods. If public restrooms lack locks, lighting, and adequate privacy, women may be put at risk. And the lack of water, soap, and facilities for personal hygiene creates additional health problems.

The campaign organizers are calling not just for more toilets to be built, but for the needs of the people who use them to be taken into account. Women and girls should be involved in the planning and design of restroom facilities. It is also important to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities, older adults, and other groups who may find it more difficult to use standard public restrooms. The main message of this year’s campaign is that safe sanitation must be accessible to everyone, because without it, it is impossible to ensure equal opportunities in education, work, and public life.

How World Toilet Day Is Observed

This day does not have the usual festive traditions. It is not accompanied by parades, concerts, or large-scale entertainment events. Instead, various countries hold awareness campaigns, educational meetings, lectures, and discussions about access to clean water and safe sanitation. International organizations, charitable foundations, schools, universities, local communities, and government officials participate in these events.

Educational institutions may hold classes on hygiene, handwashing, how sewage systems work, and the impact of contaminated water on health. Children are taught why it is important to use clean toilets, keep public spaces tidy, and avoid polluting water bodies. They also organize contests for drawings, posters, and short videos on the topic of sanitation. Such events help address the issue without embarrassment or unnecessary complexity.

Civil society organizations and activists use this date to draw attention to issues in their communities. They may inspect the condition of public restrooms, discuss accessibility for people with disabilities, organize clean-up efforts, or raise funds to improve sanitation facilities. In regions where people lack access to clean water and sanitation, awareness campaigns are held on hygiene and safe waste management.

The UN also prepares special materials for this date every year: posters, fact sheets, videos, and recommendations for organizations. Schools, community groups, and anyone interested can use these resources to raise awareness about sanitation issues. On social media, posts with the campaign’s hashtags are shared, and people discuss ways to improve sanitation conditions in their cities and communities.

Interesting Facts About Toilets and Sanitation

1. World Toilet Day was launched before the UN officially recognized the date. The first campaign took place in 2001, but it wasn’t designated as an official UN day until 2013. This shows how long it took for the issue of sanitation to receive the attention it deserves on the international stage.

2. Billions of people around the world still lack access to safe toilets. According to the UN, approximately 3.4 billion people do not have access to sanitation services that meet safety standards. Among them, about 354 million people are forced to relieve themselves outdoors. This is not just a matter of comfort, but also a serious threat to health and the environment.

3. A toilet can help girls stay in school. Having a clean space, water, soap, and facilities for menstrual hygiene is crucial for female students. If these conditions are not available, some girls are forced to stay home during their periods. Therefore, access to toilets affects not only health but also the ability to pursue an education.

4. Toilets are linked to climate change. Floods can inundate restrooms and damage sewer systems, causing contaminated wastewater to enter water bodies. Droughts, in turn, make it harder to access the water needed for sanitation systems to function. That is why the UN calls for the creation of infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather conditions.

5. Not every toilet is automatically considered safe. According to international standards, it is not enough to simply have a separate room. Waste must be safely stored, treated, or discharged into a properly functioning system. If untreated wastewater enters rivers or the soil, such a system can pose a danger to people and the environment.

6. Sanitation is one of the global Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Sustainable Development Goals include a separate sixth goal: to ensure access to clean water and adequate sanitation for all by 2030. This goal involves not only building toilets but also developing sewer systems, treating wastewater, and providing access to soap and safe drinking water.

Why World Toilet Day Is Important for Ukraine

For Ukraine, the issue of sanitation is also of great importance. Russian shelling has damaged water mains, pumping stations, sewer systems, and wastewater treatment plants. In some communities, people may be temporarily without water or basic sanitation. Hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and other facilities with large numbers of people face particular challenges in such situations.

A separate challenge is ensuring sanitary conditions for internally displaced persons, residents of frontline areas, and people living in temporary shelters. It is important to provide a sufficient number of toilets, ensure regular cleaning, and provide access to water and hygiene supplies. Sanitary facilities must also be accessible to children, older adults, and people with disabilities.

It is also important to consider the condition of sewer systems in cities. Even if a home has a toilet, this does not guarantee safe wastewater management. The networks must function properly, and wastewater must be adequately treated before being released back into the environment. This helps protect rivers, soil, and drinking water sources from pollution.

World Toilet Day serves as a reminder that access to a clean and safe toilet is neither a privilege nor a luxury. It is a basic human need upon which health, dignity, safety, and the ability to fully participate in society depend. And while it’s not always comfortable to talk about such things, sweeping the problem under the rug doesn’t help solve it. That’s why, on November 19, the world is reminded that sanitation must be accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live or the circumstances they face.

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