In Mexico, Revolution Day commemorates the events of November 20, 1910, when an armed uprising began in the country against the long-standing rule of President Porfirio Díaz. The revolution escalated into a large-scale conflict that transformed the country’s political system, led to the adoption of a new Constitution, and shaped the lives of several generations of Mexicans. This historic date is observed on November 20, while the official national holiday is moved to the third Monday of the month: in 2026, it fell on November 16.

Mexican Revolution Day is one of the country’s most important national holidays. Its historical date is November 20. It was on this day in 1910 that an uprising began, marking the start of the Mexican Revolution. The revolution was directed against the authoritarian rule of Porfirio Díaz, who had been in power for more than three decades at that point.

On the Mexican calendar, this is an official non-working day. However, the holiday does not always fall directly on November 20. Under Mexican labor law, it is observed on the third Monday in November. This arrangement allows people to enjoy a long weekend while also commemorating the historic event. In 2026, the third Monday in November falls on November 16, while the actual historical anniversary falls on Friday, November 20.

This holiday has not only historical but also social significance. It serves as a reminder of the Mexican people’s struggle for political rights, fairer working conditions, and access to land. The revolution united various segments of the population, even though their goals and visions for the country’s future did not always align. That is why its history consists not of a single victory or a single figure, but of many events, conflicts, and compromises.

Why the Revolution Began in Mexico

At the beginning of the 20th century, Mexico was under the rule of General Porfirio Díaz. He first became president in 1876 and subsequently exercised de facto control over the country’s political life for many years. His reign became known as the “Porfirian era.” During this time, railroads were built in Mexico, industry developed, cities grew, and foreign investment increased. On the surface, the country demonstrated economic progress, but the benefits were distributed very unevenly.

Most of the wealth was concentrated in the hands of a small group of landowners, entrepreneurs, and those close to the government. Large estates—haciendas—gradually absorbed the land that had previously been used by rural communities. Many peasants were left without land of their own and were forced to work on large estates under harsh conditions. Factory workers also complained of low wages, long working hours, and a lack of adequate protection. The political opposition had limited opportunities, and dissent was often suppressed by force.

Dissatisfaction intensified after Díaz began to signal that he was prepared to step down and allow political competition. In 1908, he gave an interview to American journalist James Krilman, in which he stated that Mexico was ready for democracy and a new leader. These words sparked hope for change. Opposition political forces began to emerge, and Francisco Ignacio Madero became one of the president’s most prominent critics.

However, during the 1910 presidential election, Díaz won again. Madero, who opposed the president’s reelection, was arrested and, after his release, fled to the United States. There, he drafted a document that went down in history as the “Plan of San Luis.” In it, Madero rejected the election results and called on Mexicans to rise up in an armed uprising on November 20, 1910. It was this call that became the official starting point of the revolution.

How the Uprising Began on November 20, 1910

In the “Plan of San Luis,” Madero called on the population not to recognize Díaz’s authority and to support a change in the political regime. He set a specific time for the start of the uprising—6:00 p.m. on November 20. The document was circulated among opposition supporters, and the call to arms gradually gained traction in various regions of the country. Initially, the focus was primarily on restoring democratic elections and removing Díaz from power. But very quickly, social issues—in particular, the return of peasant lands and improved working conditions—were added to the political demands.

The uprising did not begin simultaneously in all cities. Isolated pockets of resistance emerged in different parts of Mexico, and local leaders joined the movement with their own militias. Among the most famous were Emiliano Zapata in the south of the country and Pascual Orozco and Francisco “Pancho” Villa in the north. Their forces varied in origin, composition, and goals, but in the early stages, they were united by a desire to put an end to Díaz’s rule.

It is important to note that the revolution was not merely a political struggle for the presidency. Peasants, workers, representatives of local communities, and other segments of the population joined the cause. For many people, it was an opportunity to achieve changes they could not obtain through peaceful means. Demands varied by region: some sought free elections, others the return of land, and still others wanted an end to the abuses of local authorities.

In May 1911, the rebels won a significant victory in the Battle of Ciudad Juárez. After that, President Díaz’s position became untenable. On May 25, he resigned and later left the country. It seemed that the revolution’s main goal had been achieved. Francisco Madero returned to political life and became president of Mexico in 1911. However, his rise to power did not end the conflict, as various revolutionary forces had their own visions for the country’s future.

Who Were the Key Figures of the Mexican Revolution

The Mexican Revolution is associated with the names of several figures who became symbols of the struggle for change. The most famous among them are Francisco Madero, Emiliano Zapata, Francisco “Pancho” Villa, and Venustiano Carranza. They were not always allies and often fought against one another. Nevertheless, each of them influenced the course of the revolution and the subsequent formation of the Mexican state.

Francisco Madero became one of the main instigators of the uprising. He opposed the reelection of Porfirio Díaz and demanded fair elections. It was his “Plan of San Luis” that sparked the armed movement in November 1910. After the fall of the Díaz regime, Madero took the helm of the country but was unable to meet the expectations of all revolutionary forces. In February 1913, he was removed from power in a military coup and was later assassinated along with Vice President José María Pino Suárez.

Emiliano Zapata became a symbol of the peasants’ struggle for land. He led the Liberation Army of the South and advocated for the return of communal lands that had been seized by large landowners. Zapata did not support Madero’s policies when he concluded that the new president was not fulfilling his promises regarding land reform. In 1911, together with like-minded people, he drafted the “Ayala Plan,” in which he demanded the return of seized lands to rural communities. His slogan, “Land and Freedom,” became one of the most famous symbols of the revolution. In April 1919, Zapata was killed in an ambush.

Francisco “Pancho” Villa was one of the most famous military commanders of the revolution. He operated primarily in the north of the country and led the Northern Division—one of the most powerful military units of that time. Villa supported social change, particularly land redistribution and improved workers’ rights. His military successes made him famous not only in Mexico but also beyond its borders. At the same time, his relations with other revolutionary leaders were complicated, and after the main hostilities ended, he negotiated an amnesty and withdrew from the armed struggle. In 1923, Villa was killed during an attack on his car.

Venustiano Carranza became one of the leading political and military figures of the revolution after Madero’s death. He opposed General Victoriano Huerta, who had seized power following the 1913 coup. Carranza led the constitutionalist movement, which sought to restore legitimate authority. Subsequently, under his political leadership, a constituent congress was convened, which drafted the 1917 Constitution. Carranza became president, but he also had to confront his former allies. In 1920, he was killed while fleeing Mexico City.

Why the Revolution Lasted Nearly Ten Years

The fall of Porfirio Díaz did not bring Mexico a quick return to peace. Various revolutionary groups held differing views on what the new state should look like. Madero wanted, above all, to restore democratic institutions, while Zapata demanded sweeping land reform. Villa had his own agenda for social change, and Carranza sought to consolidate the new political order through constitutional mechanisms. Because of these disagreements, former allies gradually turned into adversaries.

In February 1913, the situation escalated during the events known as the “Ten Tragic Days.” A military mutiny against President Madero broke out in Mexico City. General Victoriano Huerta initially sided with Madero but later defected to the conspirators and seized power. Madero and Vice President Pino Suárez were arrested and killed on February 22, 1913. This sparked a new wave of uprisings across the country.

Carranza, Villa, Zapata, and other military and political figures rose up against Huerta. However, even after Huerta’s overthrow in July 1914, the conflict did not end. The revolutionary forces began fighting among themselves for control of the country. Villa and Zapata cooperated against Carranza for a time, but their alliance proved short-lived. Fighting continued in various regions, alliances shifted, and the country faced economic and humanitarian hardships.

One of the most significant events of this period was the adoption of the Constitution on February 5, 1917. It enshrined a series of social and political changes demanded by the revolutionaries. At the same time, armed conflict continued even after that. In 1920, Carranza died, and power was gradually taken over by a new political regime led by Álvaro Obregón. The year 1920 is often used as a conventional marker for the end of the main phase of the revolution, although isolated conflicts and violence persisted afterward.

How the Mexican Revolution Changed the Country

One of the main outcomes of the revolution was the 1917 Constitution. It established new rules for social and political life and became the foundation of the modern Mexican state. The document was adopted on February 5, 1917, in the city of Querétaro. It remains in effect today, although it has undergone many amendments over the past century. Three articles of the Constitution are particularly noteworthy. Article 3 enshrined the principle of secular public education. Article 27 defined the state’s authority over land and natural resources and established the legal framework for the return of land to rural communities and the redistribution of large estates. Article 123 enshrined labor rights, including the eight-hour workday, the right to form labor unions, the right to strike, and protection for workers in the event of workplace injuries.

These provisions were crucial for a country where, prior to the revolution, a significant portion of the population worked on large estates and in enterprises without adequate protections. The Constitution became one of the first in the world to enshrine social and labor rights so comprehensively. It also limited the church’s influence on public education and defined the special status of land and mineral resources. That is why its adoption is often considered one of the main political achievements of the revolution.

However, not all of the revolution’s promises were fulfilled quickly. Land reform took decades, and social inequality did not disappear after the new document was adopted. Changes occurred at different rates in different regions of the country. Nevertheless, the 1917 Constitution became an important foundation for further reforms and enshrined the principle that the state is responsible not only for political order but also for the social rights of its citizens.

How Mexico Celebrates Revolution Day

One of the most notable traditions of the holiday is the ceremonial parades. Particularly large-scale events are held in Mexico City, where military personnel, representatives of civic organizations, athletes, schoolchildren, and participants in historical reenactments march through the streets. Participants may wear clothing that recreates the styles of the revolutionary era. It is common to see horsemen, people in traditional peasant costumes, as well as those portraying famous commanders of rebel units.

These events commemorate not only military victories but also the daily lives of people in the early 20th century. Parades may feature cavalry units, military vehicles, and reenactors who depict specific episodes of the revolution. In Mexico City, the central streets and squares are used for this purpose, and the events often conclude at sites commemorating revolutionary history. At the same time, the format of the parade may vary depending on the decisions of the government and the organizers.

Interestingly, the tradition of holding a parade did not emerge immediately. One of the early precursors to modern events was a relay race in 1928. The following year, its format was changed to a military-athletic march, and in 1930, the event took the form of a parade for the first time. In 1936, the celebration received official recognition, and in 1941, President Manuel Ávila Camacho presided over it. Since then, the parade has become one of the most prominent parts of the national commemoration of the revolution.

The celebrations are not limited to the capital. Various cities and states organize local parades, athletic competitions, school performances, cultural festivals, and fairs. Schools hold themed lessons, drawing contests, theatrical performances, and history quizzes. Children learn about the events of 1910, discover the revolutionary leaders, and discuss why the struggle for land and workers’ rights became an important part of the country’s history.

Another way to mark this day is to visit museums and historic sites. In Mexico City, one of the most famous symbols of the revolutionary era is the Monument to the Revolution. It is located in a building that was originally planned as the federal parliament building during the Díaz era. The project was never completed, and the building was later converted into a monument dedicated to the revolution. Several prominent figures from that period are buried there, including Carranza, Villa, Madero, and Plutarco Elías Calles.

For many Mexicans, it is also a family holiday. People get together with their loved ones, attend city events, stroll through parks, and participate in festivals. Public squares may host fairs featuring local food, music, and folk entertainment. At the same time, Revolution Day should not be viewed as a holiday with uniform traditions across every region: local customs and programs vary by city.

What People Eat on Revolution Day

There is no single mandatory holiday dish in Mexico that is prepared exclusively for Revolution Day. However, during large-scale events and family gatherings, you’ll often see popular dishes from the national cuisine. These include tacos, tamales, quesadillas, enchiladas, pozole, and various types of stewed meat. They are sold at street fairs, small eateries, and festival venues.

Pozole holds a special place—a thick soup made with a special variety of corn, meat, and spices. It is served with cabbage, radishes, onions, lime, and other accompaniments. This dish has a long history and is considered one of the most famous dishes of Mexican cuisine. It is popular during various holidays and family gatherings, although it is not specifically a Revolution Day dish.

At festive fairs, you can also try tacos with various fillings, fried corn tortillas, tamales, sweet pastries, and local drinks. Food becomes part of the overall atmosphere: people can spend the whole day outdoors, watch the parade, listen to music, and enjoy traditional dishes. The menu varies by state, as Mexican cuisine is very diverse.

Interesting Facts About the Mexican Revolution

November 20 was chosen in advance. It was this date that Francisco Madero specified in the “Plan of San Luis” as the day to launch a general uprising. The call to arms was to take effect at 6:00 p.m.

The revolution did not begin as a single, organized uprising. Uprisings occurred separately in different regions, with local commanders and communities joining the movement. Eventually, these uprisings escalated into a large-scale conflict.

Pancho Villa became famous far beyond Mexico’s borders. His military activities attracted the attention of the foreign press, and events in the north of the country even affected Mexico’s relations with the United States. In 1916, his forces attacked the American town of Columbus, after which the United States sent a military expedition to Mexico in search of him.

Zapata fought first and foremost for land. His demands centered on returning land to rural communities that had lost it due to the expansion of large estates. That is why his name is still associated with the peasant movement and land reform.

The 1917 Constitution remains in effect today. It has been amended repeatedly, but it remains Mexico’s fundamental law. Its social provisions served as an important model for other countries at the time.

The Revolution Day parade has changed in format and has even been canceled at times . Initially, it was a sports relay race, then a military-sports march, and later a large-scale parade. Throughout history, its route, format, and organization have depended on political and social circumstances.

The holiday has a floating date—it falls on a weekend—but its historical anniversary remains fixed. Mexicans commemorate the start of the revolution on November 20, but the official day off falls on the third Monday in November.

Why Revolution Day Is Important for Modern Mexico

The Mexican Revolution was one of the most significant turning points in the country’s history. It brought an end to Porfirio Díaz’s long reign and transformed the political system. But its significance extends beyond a mere change in presidency. The revolutionary events raised questions that have remained important to Mexican society for decades: who owns the land, what workers’ rights should be, who should control natural resources, and how to ensure citizens’ participation in political life.

For some Mexicans, the revolution symbolizes, above all, the struggle for democracy. For others, it represents the peasants’ quest to reclaim their land and the workers’ quest for decent working conditions. In the national memory, it is also associated with the figures of Zapata and Villa, who became symbols of popular resistance. At the same time, historians emphasize that the revolution was a complex and contradictory process: its participants had different goals, and the struggle was accompanied by violence and heavy human losses.

Today, Revolution Day is an opportunity to remember not only famous commanders and political figures, but also the thousands of ordinary people who took part in the events or fell victim to them. It is also an opportunity to discuss how the revolution influenced the modern Constitution, labor laws, and land relations. That is why November 20 remains an important date for Mexicans and an integral part of the country’s national identity.

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