Holiday on October 22, 2026 — Wombat Day: Why These Animals Need to Be Protected

Wombat Day is celebrated annually on October 22. In 2026, the date falls on a Thursday. The holiday is also known as World or International Wombat Day, although it does not have the status of an official international day recognized by the UN. It is an informal environmental initiative that brings together animal lovers, conservationists, and anyone interested in Australian wildlife.

The holiday originated in 2005. It was created by wombat enthusiasts who wanted to draw more attention to these animals. In popular accounts of the holiday, its origins are attributed to an unknown enthusiast, and the idea subsequently began to spread online. In particular, Wombat Day began to be featured on themed websites, and animal lovers started organizing their own small celebrations.

The date falls during the Australian spring. At this time, nature is gradually coming back to life after the winter season, and in some regions, spring work begins. Choosing October 22 also helped establish a specific date for the holiday, when people can remember wombats and learn more about them every year. At the same time, it is not a public holiday: Australians do not get an extra day off, and events are organized by zoos, conservation organizations, communities, and animal lovers themselves.

The main goal of Wombat Day is not simply to show how cute these animals are. Organizers and conservationists use this date to educate people about their behavior, natural habitat, and the threats they face. These threats include habitat destruction, collisions with vehicles, and disease. Therefore, the celebration has both an entertaining and an educational component: it helps turn curiosity about the animals into a commitment to their protection.

What Makes Wombats Special

The wombat is an Australian marsupial with a stocky body, short legs, and a broad head. From a distance, it resembles a small bear, but it is actually related to the koala and the kangaroo. An adult wombat can grow to about one meter in length, and some individuals weigh over 30 kilograms. Despite their clumsy appearance, these animals are well-adapted to life underground. They have strong paws, long claws, and powerful front teeth, which they use to dig through the soil and create complex underground tunnels.

Three species of wombats live in Australia: the bare-nosed wombat, the southern hairy-nosed wombat, and the northern hairy-nosed wombat. They differ in appearance, size, and habitat. The bare-nosed wombat is found in southeastern Australia and Tasmania. The southern hairy-nosed wombat lives mainly in the drier regions of South Australia. The northern hairy-nosed wombat is one of the rarest species and is endangered.

Wombats spend most of the day in burrows, where they hide from the heat and danger. They most often go out in search of food in the evening or at night. Their diet consists mainly of grass, roots, and other vegetation. Thanks to their slow metabolism, they can efficiently utilize nutrients from their food. And their powerful paws allow them to build underground burrows with multiple entrances and long tunnels.

These animals have another unusual feature: the female’s pouch for her young opens backward. This helps protect the joey from dirt that would otherwise get inside while the mother is digging her burrow. As with other marsupials, the joey is born very small and continues to develop in its mother’s pouch. It spends the first few months of its life there and gradually begins to venture outside. This pouch structure is no accident but a useful adaptation to an underground lifestyle.

Cubic Droppings and Other Amazing Facts

One of the most famous characteristics of wombats is their cube-shaped droppings. This is no joke or myth: wombats really do leave behind small, dry cubes. They use them to mark their territory and communicate with other animals. Such markings can be found on rocks and logs. Thanks to their flat sides, they don’t roll off surfaces as easily, so the scent remains in a visible spot for longer.

Scientists have long tried to figure out exactly how this shape is formed. Studies have shown that the cubes are formed not as they leave the body, but while still in the intestines. The varying elasticity of intestinal tissues and the slow drying of the contents help give the droppings their characteristic shape. For this unusual topic, researchers from the University of Tasmania and their colleagues received the 2019 Ig Nobel Prize—an award for research that first makes you smile and then makes you think.

Another interesting fact is that wombats can run much faster than they appear to at first glance. Despite their short legs and heavy bodies, they are capable of moving quickly over short distances, especially when they sense danger. If a predator approaches, the animal usually tries to hide in a burrow. There, the wombat can defend itself using its sturdy hindquarters, pinning the attacker against the wall or ceiling of the tunnel. So you definitely shouldn’t underestimate this fluffy burrower.

Wombats also play an important role in nature. When they dig burrows, they move soil, help aerate it, and create shelters that are sometimes used by other animals. Small mammals, reptiles, and birds can hide from the heat or predators in these underground shelters. That’s why wombats are sometimes called the ecosystem’s natural “engineers.” Their activities affect not only their own lives but also the environment around them.

How Wombat Day Is Celebrated

There is no single official way to celebrate this holiday. Everyone can participate in their own way—by visiting a zoo, reading about Australian animals, or supporting an organization dedicated to their conservation. In some Australian cities, zoos and botanical gardens host themed events for children and adults. Visitors learn about wombats’ behavior, diet, and natural habitat. Sometimes there are short lectures, meet-and-greets with zookeepers, and special programs near the enclosures.

One of the cutest traditions is baking treats shaped like wombats. These can be cakes, cookies, brownies, or other themed desserts. Some people wear T-shirts featuring these animals, post photos of them on social media, or share fun facts about their habits. These ways of celebrating don’t cost much, but they help spread the word about wombats. And for children, it’s also a chance to learn about wildlife through play and creativity.

Another way to celebrate is by supporting rescue centers and conservation projects. In Australia, there are organizations that help injured and orphaned wombats, care for them, and return them to the wild whenever possible. As part of these environmental initiatives, people can make donations, spread awareness about threats to these animals, or participate in events to protect their habitats. This is especially important for rare species whose populations remain small.

Wombat Day isn’t limited to Australia. Thanks to social media, people from different countries join in by posting photos, videos, and interesting facts about these animals. Some choose to wear themed clothing, others bake cookies, and still others simply tell their friends why wombats are so unusual. At the same time, conservation organizations remind us that the best way to support wild animals is to leave them undisturbed in their natural habitats, protect their environments, and support reputable organizations.

Why Wombats Need Protection

Despite their popularity on social media, wombats face real threats. Their natural habitats are shrinking due to land clearing, agricultural development, and construction. Roads also pose a danger: the animals often venture out in search of food after sunset, when it’s harder for drivers to spot them. In some populations, scabies is a problem—a parasitic disease that causes severe itching and hair loss and can lead to the animal’s death if left untreated.

The northern hairy-nosed wombat is particularly vulnerable. This species is classified as near threatened and lives only in limited areas of Queensland. In the past, its population declined sharply due to habitat loss and competition with domestic livestock for food. Conservationists are establishing protected areas, monitoring populations, and working to restore them. According to the Wombat Foundation, thanks to years of effort, the species’ population has rebounded from critically low levels, but it still requires ongoing support.

You can help wombats even without traveling to Australia. It’s important to share accurate information about them, support conservation organizations, and discourage the illegal trade in wild animals. If you’re traveling in Australia and encounter a wombat in the wild, it’s important not to try to pet it, feed it, or take it with you. These are wild animals that need space and peace. And if a wombat appears to be injured or in danger, it’s best to contact the local wildlife rescue service.

How to Celebrate Wombat Day in 2026

In 2026, Wombat Day falls on Thursday, October 22. Those in Australia can check the schedules of local zoos, nature parks, and wildlife rescue centers. Specific events vary by organizer, so be sure to confirm the date, time, and participation guidelines before visiting. Not all institutions hold special celebratory programs every year, so it’s best to check their official websites for details.

If you’re unable to join the celebration in person, you can still participate from home. For example, you could watch a documentary about Australian wildlife, read about the three species of wombats, or make a themed dessert. Another option is to share information about the holiday on social media and remind people that behind the cute photos lies the important issue of wildlife conservation. Even a small post can help others learn about animals they previously knew almost nothing about.

Wombat Day is a blend of humor, love for animals, and concern for nature. These marsupials’ unusual habits grab our attention, but their role in nature and the need to protect them are no less important. So October 22 is a great opportunity not only to smile at the wombats’ cube-shaped droppings, but also to learn more about these animals and think about how to help preserve them in the wild.