Holiday on October 22, 2026 — National Walnut Day in the United States

National Walnut Day in the U.S. falls on October 22 each year. In 2026, it will be celebrated on a Thursday. It is not a federal holiday, so Americans do not get an extra day off, and stores, schools, and institutions do not change their schedules. Nut Day is one of the unofficial culinary observances dedicated to specific foods and promoted through cooking, educational materials, and social media.

The history of this holiday is linked to the British company Liberation Foods, which works with nuts and supports fair trade principles. Its goal was not only to promote this nutritious product but also to draw attention to the people who grow and harvest nuts. This refers, in particular, to small farms for which the sale of their harvest is an important source of income. The company supported producer cooperatives from various countries and sought to ensure that farmers received fair compensation for their work. It is this idea that is associated with the emergence of National Nut Day.

The initiative was launched in 2016, while other calendars mention it without a clearly confirmed date. Therefore, there is no basis for calling this day a long-standing American tradition or an official holiday recognized by the government. Its popularity grew thanks to themed websites, food publications, and social media posts. Over time, October 22 became established in the calendar of culinary holidays as a day dedicated to nuts.

The holiday serves several purposes. The first is to remind people that nuts can be used not only as a quick snack but also as an ingredient in main dishes, sauces, baked goods, and desserts. The second is to highlight the nutritional benefits of nuts and help people diversify their diets. The third is to draw attention to the conditions under which nuts are grown and sold, since even a small handful of nuts represents the hard work of farmers, the seasonal harvest, and international trade.

Why nuts are healthy and why they’re recommended as part of a balanced diet

Nuts are valued not only for their taste. They contain plant-based protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and unsaturated fats. Depending on the type, they may also contain magnesium, phosphorus, copper, vitamin E, and other nutrients essential for the body. That’s why nuts are often eaten as a snack or added to breakfasts, salads, and hot dishes. At the same time, they’re quite high in calories, so it’s important to be mindful of portion sizes.

Researchers have studied how regular nut consumption is linked to heart and vascular health. A large review of scientific studies published in 2022 found a link between nut consumption and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. However, this does not mean that nuts alone can prevent all diseases or replace medical treatment. They should be considered part of a varied diet that also includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and other sources of nutrients.

Another advantage is their versatility. Almonds can be added to oatmeal or yogurt, walnuts to salads and baked goods, and cashews are often used to make sauces. Pistachios are great as a snack on their own, and peanuts are processed into a popular spread. Nuts are also added to bread, chocolate, candies, ice cream, and various desserts. Thanks to this, even a small amount can change the taste and texture of an ordinary dish.

At the same time, nuts aren’t suitable for everyone. Allergies to peanuts or certain types of tree nuts can cause serious reactions. Therefore, you shouldn’t offer them to others without first finding out if they have any allergies. If nuts are used in dishes for guests or on a holiday table, it’s best to clearly list the ingredients. People with confirmed allergies should avoid the relevant foods and follow their doctor’s recommendations.

Interesting Facts About Nuts

One of the most interesting facts is that, from a botanical standpoint, peanuts are not true nuts. They belong to the legume family, just like beans and peas. Unlike almonds or hazelnuts, their fruits develop underground. However, in cooking, peanuts are commonly grouped with other nuts because of their similar uses. That is why they are also included in a celebration dedicated to nuts in the broad culinary sense.

Walnuts are distinguished by their high content of polyunsaturated fats, particularly alpha-linolenic acid—the plant-based form of omega-3. Almonds contain fiber and vitamin E, while pistachios are a source of protein and various minerals. Brazil nuts are known for their high selenium content, but even a small serving can contain a significant amount. Therefore, you shouldn’t eat them in excess, hoping to gain more health benefits. Different types of nuts have different nutritional profiles, so the easiest way to diversify your diet is to rotate them.

Nuts have a long history in the human diet. They were harvested long before the advent of modern agriculture, as they are nutritious and can be stored for long periods under the right conditions. In various cultures, nuts have been used not only as food but also as an ingredient in oils, sweets, and traditional dishes. For example, pecans have become an important part of Southern U.S. cuisine, where they’re used to make the famous pecan pie. Peanut butter, almond flour, and nut sauces are now common in many countries around the world.

There is also a less obvious side to this product—its production depends on climate, crop yields, and working conditions. Some nuts are harvested directly from trees, while others require special processing before sale. The price is influenced by the season, as well as the costs of harvesting, transportation, and processing. For small farms, stable access to the market can make a big difference. That is why the topic of fair trade has become one of the ideas associated with National Nut Day.

How National Nut Day Is Celebrated

There is no single official way to celebrate the holiday, so people mark it in different ways. The simplest option is to organize a tasting of several types of nuts and compare their flavors. You can buy almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, pistachios, and walnuts, try them separately, or make your own mix. Some people choose a new type of nut they’ve never tried before. It’s also a chance to learn where different types of nuts come from and how they’re grown.

Another way to participate is to prepare a dish with nuts. This could be homemade granola for breakfast, a salad with walnuts, almond cookies, or a pecan pie. Fans of simple recipes can make nut butter by grinding nuts in a food processor until smooth. Nuts also pair well with dried fruit, oatmeal, yogurt, and dark chocolate. Celebrating this day doesn’t require any special preparations—all it takes is a little time and a willingness to try something new.

National Nut Day is also celebrated on social media. People post recipes, photos of dishes, and interesting facts about different types of nuts using the hashtag #NationalNutDay. Cooking websites offer themed recipe collections, and stores may highlight nut mixes and baking ingredients. However, this doesn’t mean that large-scale festivals take place in every city in the U.S.: for the most part, the holiday is celebrated at home or through themed social media posts.

There’s also a social aspect to this day. Since the holiday is associated with Liberation Foods, it serves as a reminder of the producers behind the products on store shelves. Consumers can look for Fairtrade labels, learn about the origin of the nuts, and check whether the producer discloses information about the conditions under which they were grown. Such labels don’t reveal absolutely everything about every stage of production, but they can help you make more informed choices. This is especially true for products that travel a long way from the farm to the consumer.

How to Join the Celebration in 2026

In 2026, National Nut Day will be celebrated on Thursday, October 22. Since this is an unofficial date, special events will depend on specific organizations and stores. Therefore, don’t expect mandatory city festivals or nationwide events. Instead, you can take the opportunity to try a new type of nut, prepare your favorite dish, or find a recipe where nuts play the starring role.

Another option is to spend the day learning about the origins of these foods. For example, you can find out where pistachios are grown, how pecans differ from walnuts, or why peanuts are considered a legume. You can also compare the nutritional profiles of different nuts and note how they’re used in cuisines around the world. A little research like this will help you see that your everyday snack has a much more interesting history than you might think.

National Nut Day isn’t a public holiday with established rituals, but rather an occasion to reflect on a food that brings together cuisine, nutrition, and the work of farmers. You can celebrate it at the holiday table by preparing a nut-based dessert, or simply by learning more about where your favorite foods come from. And the main idea behind the day isn’t to eat as many nuts as possible, but to appreciate their diversity and remember the people who grow them.