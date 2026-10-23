October 23 is National Boston Cream Pie Day in the U.S.—a dessert that combines delicate sponge layers, vanilla custard, and chocolate glaze. Its history began in Boston in the 19th century, and the pie later became the official dessert of the state of Massachusetts. You can join in the celebration at home: below is the history of this popular dessert and two recipes—a classic one and a simpler version for home baking.

National Boston Cream Pie Day in the U.S. falls on October 23. It is not a public holiday, but a themed day dedicated to this popular American dessert. It is celebrated by baking enthusiasts, pastry chefs, cafes, and restaurants. Usually, the reason to celebrate is very simple—to bake a pie, enjoy it at your favorite bakery, or share the recipe with loved ones.

In Boston, this day holds special significance, as the city is credited with the dessert’s origins. One of the most famous places where it is prepared remains the historic Parker House Hotel, which now operates under the name Omni Parker House. In past years, the hotel has held special events leading up to the holiday: guests were invited to sample the dessert, learn about its history, and watch it being made. The format of the celebrations may vary from year to year, so such events shouldn’t be considered a mandatory tradition for all Americans.

Celebrating at home doesn’t require much preparation either. You can bake a sponge cake, make a custard, and cover the cake with chocolate. If you’re short on time, it’s okay to use store-bought cake layers or simplify the filling, although the taste and texture will differ from the classic version. The main thing is to preserve the characteristic combination of tender cake, creamy filling, and a chocolate topping.

How the Boston Cream Pie Came to Be

The dessert’s history is linked to the Parker House Hotel in Boston, which opened in 1855. Its restaurant employed a French chef whom the hotel’s historical records identify as Augustin François Anesen. According to the hotel’s account, it was he and his culinary team who created the new dessert shortly after the hotel opened. By 1856, the hotel was already serving a pie with sponge cake layers, vanilla cream, and chocolate glaze.

Initially, the dessert was called the Parker House Chocolate Cream Pie. Its popularity grew, and eventually the name was shortened to the “Boston Cream Pie” we know today. At the same time, culinary historians note that the exact details of the recipe’s origins do not match across all sources. In particular, there are discrepancies regarding the chef’s name and exactly what the very first version of the dish looked like. Therefore, the hotel’s history is considered the leading theory regarding the dessert’s origins, but not all details can be confirmed with equal certainty.

At that time, chocolate was already known in the United States, but its use in desserts and presentation in this form may have made a particularly strong impression. In the Boston cream pie, the chocolate isn’t hidden inside the filling but forms a thin top layer that contrasts with the light-colored sponge cake and yellowish cream. It is precisely this combination of flavors and textures that has become the dessert’s defining feature. The recipe also differed from the typical fruit-filled pies that were common in American cuisine.

Over time, the Boston cream pie spread beyond the walls of that one hotel and became famous throughout the country. In 1958, Betty Crocker released a mix for making it, which helped make the dessert more accessible to home cooks. This version was simpler than the original recipe and didn’t require preparing all the ingredients from scratch. However, the classic combination of cake layers, custard, and chocolate glaze remained recognizable.

Why the pie actually resembles a cake

The name “Boston Cream Pie” can be confusing. The word “pie” in English usually refers to a pie, often with a filling baked inside the dough. However, Boston Cream Pie is more like a cake: it consists of sponge cake layers with cream sandwiched between them and topped with chocolate glaze. One explanation has to do with 19th-century kitchenware. Back then, pie pans were commonly used in American kitchens, and the terms “pie” and “cake” were used less distinctly than they are today. The sponge cake was baked in a readily available pie pan, and the finished dessert retained the name even as its structure came to resemble that of a cake. This explanation is offered by historians and representatives of the Parker House Hotel, although the origin of the name cannot be attributed to just one reason.

Another distinctive feature is the filling. It’s not just whipped cream, nor is it ordinary pudding from a packet. The classic version uses a custard made with milk, eggs or egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla. Once cooled, it thickens and holds well between the cake layers. The chocolate glaze adds a slight bitterness that balances the sweetness of the cream. The traditional Parker House recipe also included rum syrup, almonds, and glazes of various colors. Modern homemade versions are often simpler: two cake layers, vanilla cream, and a thin layer of chocolate on top. This is the version people most often think of when they talk about Boston cream cake today.

How the Boston Cream Pie Became Massachusetts’ Official Dessert

The Boston cream pie is more than just a popular pastry. On December 12, 1996, it was officially recognized as the state dessert of Massachusetts. This decision cemented the dessert’s special connection to Boston and made it part of the local culinary heritage. Interestingly, the pie had some competition. Among the contenders for the honorary title were Toll House chocolate chip cookies, Fig Newtons, and Indian pudding—a traditional New England dish. In the end, the Boston dessert was chosen, a dish whose history is tied to one of the city’s most famous hotels. Local schoolchildren played a key role in promoting the idea by joining a community initiative in support of the decision.

Its official status helped establish the dessert as one of the state’s culinary hallmarks. It can be found on the menus of cafes, restaurants, and bakeries, and tourists often choose it as a sweet memento of Boston. At the same time, the pie has long since spread beyond Massachusetts: thanks to home recipes and ready-made mixes, it is prepared in various U.S. states.

How the Holiday Is Celebrated

There’s no single, set way to celebrate Boston Cream Pie Day. It’s more of an opportunity to reflect on the dessert’s history and enjoy it. Pastry shops may add it to a special menu, offer individual servings, or prepare unusual variations on the familiar recipe. Some establishments dedicate tastings or small culinary events to the holiday.

In Boston, the Omni Parker House Hotel attracts particular attention, as its history is intertwined with the creation of the dessert. In previous years, the hotel hosted festive events featuring tastings, cooking demonstrations, and stories about the pie’s history. This doesn’t mean the same program takes place every year, but the hotel remains an important destination for those who want to experience the original version.

A regular kitchen is all you need for a celebration at home. You can bake the dessert using the classic recipe, make a quicker version, or try individual cupcakes with the same filling. Some people add a little coffee to the cream, decorate the top with chocolate swirls, or sprinkle the sides with almonds. These variations aren’t mandatory, but they allow you to adapt the dessert to your own tastes. Another way to get into the holiday spirit is to share the cake with family or friends. It’s easy to cut into slices, and the combination of sponge cake, cream, and chocolate usually doesn’t need any extra decorations. It’s important to let the filling cool completely and to store the finished dessert in the refrigerator, since the custard contains dairy products and eggs.

Fun Facts About Boston Cream Pie

It has official status. It has been the official dessert of the state of Massachusetts since 1996. It was chosen from among several well-known dishes and sweets that were in the running for this title.

The name doesn’t match its typical appearance. Despite the word “pie,” the dessert consists of layers of cake and a cream filling, which is why it’s often compared to a cake. A likely explanation for the name is that in the 19th century, pie pans may have been used for baking it.

Originally, it was more elaborate than modern versions. The historic Parker House recipe called for rum syrup, almonds, and a combination of chocolate and white frosting. Many modern recipes simplify the decoration and leave only a chocolate top layer.

In 1958, the dessert became available in a box. The Betty Crocker mix made it easier for people who didn’t want to bake the cake layers separately and prepare the filling from scratch to make Boston cream pie. This version became part of American home cooking culture.

It is associated with famous historical figures. According to the history of the Parker House Hotel, the future Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh worked in its pastry shop in the early 20th century. This fact has become part of the establishment’s history, although it does not in itself mean that he created or altered the pie’s recipe.

Two Recipes for Boston Cream Pie

Both recipes combine three main ingredients: a delicate sponge cake, vanilla cream, and chocolate glaze. The first version is closer to a classic homemade recipe—all components are made from scratch. The second is simpler and is suitable for those who want to make a dessert without complicated pastry techniques.

Recipe #1. Classic Boston Cream Cake

Prep time: about 1.5 hours of active work, plus cooling time. Servings: 8–10.

Ingredients

For the sponge cake:

4 eggs;

150 g sugar;

120 g all-purpose flour;

30 g cornstarch;

1 tsp baking powder;

1 tsp vanilla sugar or vanilla extract;

a pinch of salt;

40 g butter;

50 ml milk.

For the vanilla cream:

500 ml milk;

4 egg yolks;

100 g sugar;

40 g cornstarch;

30 g butter;

1 tsp vanilla extract or vanilla sugar.

For the chocolate glaze:

120 g dark or semi-sweet chocolate;

120 ml of cream with 30–35% fat;

15 g butter — optional, for shine.

Preparation

Step 1. Bake the sponge cake. Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Line a pan with a diameter of about 20–22 cm with parchment paper and lightly grease the sides with butter. Beat the eggs with the sugar and a pinch of salt until light and fluffy. This may take 5–7 minutes with a mixer. Separately, mix the flour, starch, and baking powder, then gradually fold the dry ingredients into the egg mixture. Do this gently so the batter doesn’t lose its airiness.

Step 2. Add the milk and butter. Warm the milk together with the butter, but do not bring it to a boil. Add the vanilla. Pour a small amount of batter into the warm milk mixture, stir, and then return it to the main bowl. Gently stir until smooth. Pour the batter into the pan and bake for about 25–35 minutes. Check for doneness with a wooden skewer: it should come out of the center of the cake without any raw batter clinging to it. Let the cake cool slightly in the pan, then cool completely on a wire rack.

Step 3. Make the custard. In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the sugar and cornstarch. In a saucepan, heat the milk until it’s almost boiling. Pour some of the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture in a thin stream, stirring constantly. This will help gradually heat the eggs and prevent them from curdling. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan with the remaining milk. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a whisk, until the cream thickens and begins to bubble gently. Let it simmer gently for about another minute, if the recipe and consistency call for it, then remove from the heat and add the butter and vanilla.

Step 4. Cool the filling. Transfer the cream to a clean bowl. Cover with plastic wrap so that it touches the surface of the cream: this will help prevent a tight skin from forming on top. Let the cream cool slightly first, then place it in the refrigerator. The filling must be completely cold and thick before assembling the cake.

Step 5. Cut the sponge cake. Using a long knife, cut the completely chilled cake horizontally into two roughly equal layers. Place the bottom layer on a plate or cake stand. Spread the vanilla cream evenly over it, leaving a small border around the edges so the filling doesn’t squeeze out when you assemble the cake. Cover with the second layer and press down gently. If the cream is too soft, place the assembled cake in the refrigerator for 20–30 minutes before decorating.

Step 6. Make the chocolate glaze. Break the chocolate into small pieces and place them in a bowl. Heat the heavy cream until it’s almost boiling, then pour it over the chocolate. Let it sit for a minute, then stir until smooth. Add butter if desired. Let the glaze cool slightly so it thickens but remains pourable.

Step 7. Finish the dessert. Pour the glaze into the center of the top cake layer and spread it with a spatula, allowing it to drip slightly toward the edges. You don’t have to cover the sides with chocolate—in many modern versions, the glaze is applied only on top. Place the cake in the refrigerator for at least 1–2 hours so the cream sets and the glaze hardens. Cut with a sharp knife, which you can rinse with warm water between slices if needed.

Tips for Success

Don’t cut the sponge cake while it’s still warm—it may crumble.

Stir the cream constantly while heating, especially near the bottom of the saucepan.

If the glaze is too thick, add a little warm cream. If it’s too runny, let it cool for a few more minutes.

Store the finished cake in the refrigerator and eat it within 2–3 days.

This version takes a little time, but it lets you experience all the special features of the dessert: a soft sponge cake, a thick vanilla filling, and a rich chocolate topping. A similar method is used in many classic Boston cream cake recipes.

Recipe #2. Simplified Boston Cream Cake

Prep time: about 45–60 minutes of active work, plus cooling time. Servings: 8.

This recipe is ideal for those who don’t bake cakes often or want to spend less time preparing them. You can use a ready-made vanilla sponge cake mix, but it’s best to make the custard and chocolate glaze from scratch. If you don’t have a ready-made mix, use a simple sponge cake made with the ingredients listed below.

Ingredients

For the sponge cake:

3 eggs;

120 g sugar;

120 g flour;

1 tsp baking powder;

1 tsp vanilla sugar;

2 tbsp milk.

For quick cream:

400 ml milk;

1 packet of vanilla pudding mix, designed for 400–500 ml of milk;

sugar—as indicated on the package;

20 g butter—optional.

For the glaze:

100 g chocolate;

100 ml of cream with 30–35% fat content.

Preparation

Step 1. Make the dough. Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Beat the eggs with the sugar and vanilla sugar until light and fluffy. Add the sifted flour and baking powder, and gently fold in. Pour in the milk and mix again until the batter is smooth. Do not overmix after adding the flour, or the sponge cake may turn out dense.

Step 2. Bake the cake. Pour the batter into a greased 20–22 cm diameter pan lined with parchment paper. Bake for about 20–30 minutes, depending on your oven and the height of the cake. Check for doneness with a toothpick. Let the sponge cake cool, remove it from the pan, and wait until it has cooled completely. Then cut it horizontally into two layers.

Step 3. Make the quick custard. Set aside a small amount of cold milk and stir in the pudding mix and sugar, if called for in the instructions. Heat the remaining milk in a saucepan. Pour in the mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until it thickens. Follow the instructions on the package, as different mixtures may require different cooking times. Add butter if desired. Cover the surface with plastic wrap and let the filling cool completely.

Step 4. Assemble the cake. Place the bottom half of the sponge cake on a plate. Spread the cold pudding over it, leaving about 1 cm from the edge. Cover with the second cake layer and press down gently. If the filling is still soft, chill the cake before applying the glaze so the top layer doesn’t shift.

Step 5. Prepare the chocolate topping. Break the chocolate into a bowl. Heat the heavy cream until it’s almost boiling, pour it over the chocolate, and let it sit for a minute. Then stir until smooth. If there are any lumps left, briefly heat the mixture in a double boiler, making sure no water gets into the chocolate. Let the glaze cool slightly, then spread it over the top of the cake.

Step 6. Chill and serve. Place the dessert in the refrigerator for at least an hour. During this time, the filling will thicken and the glaze will set. Before serving, cut the cake into individual slices. If desired, you can garnish it with thin chocolate shavings or a few berries, but the classic version doesn’t require any additional decoration.

How does this recipe differ from the classic one?

In this simplified version, a pudding mix is used instead of a custard made with egg yolks. It allows you to prepare the filling more quickly, but the taste and texture may be slightly different. The sponge cake itself is also simpler, so the result will depend on how well the eggs are beaten and how the cake is baked. This is a convenient option for a cozy afternoon tea at home when you’re craving a dessert with that signature combination of vanilla and chocolate without the hassle of complicated pastry work.

Which Recipe to Choose

If you want to make a dessert as close as possible to the classic version, choose the first recipe with a custard made from egg yolks. It requires more attention, but has a richer filling and a delicate texture. The second recipe is suitable for quicker preparation or as a first attempt if you don’t yet have experience working with custard. Regardless of your choice, there are two important rules: the sponge cake and the filling must be completely cooled before assembly, and the finished dessert should be stored in the refrigerator. This is how the cream will stay thick, and the pie will be easy to slice.

Boston Cream Pie Day is an opportunity to reflect on the history of this famous American dessert and try making it yourself. The recipe has evolved over the decades, but the core combination has remained the same: soft cake layers, vanilla cream, and chocolate glaze. And although it’s called a pie, on the table it looks like a real cake—a sweet symbol of Boston.

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