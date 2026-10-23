Holiday on October 23, 2026 — Rama V Memorial Day: The Story of Thailand’s Reformer

Every year on October 23, Thailand observes King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day, also known as Rama V. He died on this day in 1910 and left behind a legacy of sweeping changes: during his reign, slavery was gradually abolished, government administration was reformed, and education and transportation were developed. In his honor, Thailand holds official ceremonies, lays flowers at monuments, and commemorates his contribution to the country’s development.

The memorial day for King Chulalongkorn, or Rama V, falls on October 23 each year. It was on this day in 1910 that the monarch died in Bangkok at the age of 57. In Thailand, he is remembered as the ruler under whom the country underwent sweeping changes and began to transform into a modern state. His name is associated with reforms in education, public administration, the judicial system, and transportation, as well as with the gradual abolition of slavery.

The holiday is known in English as Chulalongkorn Day and in Thai as Wan Piyamaharaj. The latter name can be translated as “Day of the Great Beloved King.” It reflects the monarch’s special place in the country’s historical memory. For many Thais, this is an opportunity to remember not only the monarch himself but also the changes that have shaped the lives of several generations.

October 23 is a national holiday in Thailand. On this day, government offices are typically closed, and commemorative ceremonies are held in cities. A central part of the celebrations is paying tribute to the king at his monuments. Similar events are organized not only in the capital but also in other regions of the country, as well as at Thai diplomatic missions abroad.

Who Was King Chulalongkorn?

Chulalongkorn was born on September 20, 1853, in Bangkok. He was the son of King Mongkut, known as Rama IV, and belonged to the Chakri dynasty, which has ruled Thailand to this day. In 1868, following his father’s death, Chulalongkorn ascended the throne. He was only 15 years old at the time, so a regent initially managed the affairs of state. The young monarch’s full coronation took place in 1873.

At that time, the country was known as Siam. It found itself in a difficult situation: European powers were actively seizing territories in Asia and expanding their influence in the region. Britain controlled significant territories in the west and south, while France was strengthening its position in Indochina. Siam risked losing its independence, as had happened to many of its neighboring countries. Chulalongkorn understood that changes were necessary to preserve the state. He sought to make governance more efficient, reform the laws, and develop education and infrastructure. At the same time, the monarch sought to negotiate with European powers and prevent the country from falling entirely under foreign control.

The king reigned until his death in 1910—a total of 42 years. This was one of the longest reigns in Thai history. During this time, government institutions, the tax system, the army, schools, and transportation networks underwent significant changes. It was precisely the scale of these reforms and his determination to preserve independence that made Rama V one of the most famous figures in Thai history.

How the King Gradually Abolished Slavery

One of Chulalongkorn’s most important reforms was the gradual abolition of slavery. At the beginning of his reign, various forms of servitude existed in Siam. People could fall into slavery due to debt or other circumstances, and their status was sometimes passed down to subsequent generations. This restricted personal freedom and the ability to determine one’s own future.

The king understood that this system needed to be changed, but an abrupt abolition could have provoked resistance among influential groups that depended on slave labor. Therefore, the reforms were implemented gradually. An important step was the 1874 law, which provided for changes in the status of children born into slavery and a gradual reduction of their dependence. In the years that followed, the government continued to restrict this system.

A decisive milestone was the law abolishing slavery, passed in 1905. It significantly accelerated the emancipation of people who remained in a state of servitude. Thus, the reform spanned decades rather than occurring overnight. This allowed for a gradual transformation of social relations and a transition to a freer system of labor. The abolition of slavery was one of the reasons why Chulalongkorn is so highly revered in the country. At the same time, his reign was not a period of instantaneous transformation into an egalitarian society: social disparities and other forms of dependency did not disappear immediately. Nevertheless, the changes in legislation were an important step toward a new state order.

What Other Changes Took Place During His Reign

Chulalongkorn’s reforms affected more than just the situation of enslaved people. The king restructured the government so that various institutions would have clearer powers and be responsible for specific areas of life. In 1892, a system of ministries was established to handle matters of defense, education, finance, justice, foreign affairs, and other areas. This helped create a more centralized government administration. Changes also took place in the provinces. Previously, individual regions had significant autonomy and could govern themselves according to their own rules. The new system strengthened the link between the central government and local administrations. Thus, a more modern model of public administration gradually took shape.

Education became a key priority. Under Rama V, educational opportunities began to expand; schools were established, and civil servants were trained to work in the new government institutions. Education was intended to help the country develop and reduce its dependence on foreign experts. At the same time, access to education expanded gradually, and at the start of the reforms, it was far from equal across all segments of the population.

The king also supported the development of railroads, the postal service, the telegraph, roads, and other infrastructure. New transportation routes facilitated the movement of people and the transport of goods, while communication systems helped transmit information more quickly between different parts of the country. These changes were significant not only for the economy but also for the administration of a vast territory.

The reforms affected the military, the financial system, and the judiciary. The state gradually adopted more modern rules for the operation of its institutions, and laws and administrative procedures were modified under the influence of international contacts. Some of the reforms were modeled after those in European countries, but the authorities sought to adapt them to local conditions.

How Siam Managed to Preserve Its Independence

During Chulalongkorn’s reign, neighboring territories came under the control of European empires. Britain was expanding its holdings in Burma and on the Malay Peninsula, while France was establishing control over territories in Indochina. Siam found itself caught between two powerful colonial powers, each seeking to expand its influence. The king used diplomacy, negotiations, and state reforms to mitigate the risk of completely losing independence. He visited European countries and sought to establish relations with their rulers. His trips to Europe in 1897 and 1907 helped strengthen international ties and demonstrate that Siam aspired to be an equal participant in international relations.

However, preserving independence came at a price. Siam was forced to cede part of its territory and rights to certain lands as a result of agreements with France and Great Britain. In particular, agreements with France led to the loss of control over parts of the territories in the regions of Laos and Cambodia, and in 1909, the country ceded its rights to four Malay states to Great Britain.

Despite these concessions, Siam did not become a European colony. Chulalongkorn’s reforms and diplomatic policies helped preserve the nation’s sovereignty at a time when many countries in the region were losing their independence. Therefore, his reign is often cited as a crucial phase in preserving Thailand’s independence. At the same time, historians emphasize that this outcome was due not only to the actions of a single monarch but also to the complex international situation and the decisions of various states.

How Thailand Observes King’s Memorial Day

The main tradition on October 23 is the laying of wreaths and flowers at monuments to Rama V. The most famous ceremonies take place in Bangkok, particularly at the monument to the king in Royal Plaza in front of the Dusit Palace complex. Government officials, military personnel, civil servants, educational institutions, and civic organizations participate in the celebrations. They honor the memory of the monarch and commemorate his contributions to the country’s development.

During official ceremonies, participants bow their heads before the king’s portrait, lay wreaths and flowers, and deliver commemorative speeches. At some events, a moment of silence is observed. Similar ceremonies are held outside Thailand—at the country’s embassies and consulates. This allows Thai diplomats and community representatives abroad to join in honoring this historic figure.

Religious events may form a separate part of the day. In the Buddhist tradition, offering food and other donations to monks plays an important role. Such ceremonies are held as a sign of respect and remembrance, as well as a way to perform a good deed in honor of the deceased. The program varies depending on the specific institution or community, so not all events are conducted in the same way.

For many people, it is also an opportunity to visit historic sites, teach their children about the country’s history, and learn more about the king’s reforms. The day is not a boisterous street festival; its main focus is on respect, gratitude, and quiet remembrance. In cities, government offices may adjust their operating hours, and some bank branches and businesses may close. At the same time, the operation of tourist attractions and certain commercial establishments depends on their individual schedules.

Interesting Facts About King Rama V

He ascended to the throne at the age of 15. Chulalongkorn became king in 1868 following his father’s death. Due to his young age, a regent initially managed state affairs, while the future reformer gradually gained experience in governance. Later, he spearheaded sweeping reforms that transformed the country’s political system and daily life.

His reign lasted 42 years. Chulalongkorn ruled Siam from 1868 to 1910. During this time, the country underwent significant changes in administration, education, transportation, and the legal system. His long reign allowed him to implement reforms gradually, although not all of them were met without resistance.

He visited Europe twice. His trips in 1897 and 1907 were of diplomatic significance. The king met with European rulers and familiarized himself with the workings of government institutions and the infrastructure of other countries. Such contacts helped him better understand international politics and apply foreign experience to reforms in Siam.

He is remembered as a reformer, but not all changes happened overnight. For example, the abolition of slavery took place gradually and culminated in a major legislative step in 1905. The development of school education, railroads, and government institutions also took years. This shows that the country’s modernization was a long process, not the result of a single decision.

His monument has become one of the main places of commemoration. An equestrian statue of Chulalongkorn stands in Royal Plaza in Bangkok. It is right there that official ceremonies are regularly held on Remembrance Day. People bring wreaths and flowers, and government officials commemorate his role in Thai history.

Why the memory of Rama V remains important

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day is an opportunity to reflect on a period when Siam sought to adapt to rapid changes in the world while preserving its independence. Rama V’s reforms impacted government administration, education, transportation, the legal system, and the status of people who had previously been enslaved. While they did not solve all of society’s problems, they played a vital role in the country’s modernization.

For Thais, this date is also associated with respect for the monarchy and historical heritage. Annual ceremonies help preserve the memory of the monarch and pass on stories of his reforms to future generations. In schools, museums, and other educational settings, you can learn how Thailand changed in the second half of the 19th century and early 20th century.

Thus, October 23 in Thailand is the Day of Remembrance for King Rama V, who died in 1910. He is remembered for his sweeping reforms, the gradual abolition of slavery, and his efforts to preserve Siam’s independence during a period of colonial pressure. That is why every year, flowers and wreaths are laid at the king’s monuments, and official ceremonies honor one of the key figures in the country’s history.

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