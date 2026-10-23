October 23, 2026 — Revolution Day in Hungary: The History of the Holiday and the Events of 1956

Hungary has three major national holidays linked to significant moments in the country’s history. They are celebrated on March 15, August 20, and October 23. The first date commemorates the 1848–1849 revolution, the second marks the founding of the Hungarian state and King Stephen I, and the third is linked to two events in modern history. October 23 commemorates the start of the 1956 Revolution and the proclamation of the Hungarian Republic in 1989. These events took place 33 years apart, but both have become symbols of the Hungarian people’s quest for independence and political change. In 1956, the people rose up against communist rule and Soviet control. In 1989, the country officially declared itself a republic amid the transition from a communist regime to democracy.

Initially, this date was primarily a day of remembrance for the revolution and its participants. After the fall of the communist regime, its significance expanded even further. In 1990, the new parliament enshrined the historical significance of the revolution in law, and October 23 was declared a national holiday. The following year, a separate law confirmed this status.

What Led Up to the 1956 Revolution

After World War II, Hungary came under the strong influence of the Soviet Union. A communist system gradually took hold in the country, and political power became concentrated in the hands of the ruling party. Independent political forces faced pressure, freedom of speech was restricted, and state authorities persecuted people they considered opponents of the regime.

Dissatisfaction grew due to economic hardships, a low standard of living, and government interference in everyday life. Many Hungarians wanted not only better living conditions but also the opportunity to freely express their views, elect political representatives, and influence the country’s future. The presence of Soviet troops and the Hungarian leadership’s dependence on Moscow created additional tension.

In the mid-1950s, discussions began in the countries of the socialist bloc about the possibility of reforms. After the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1953, some segments of society began to hope for a softening of policies. In Hungary, too, there were calls to change the government’s approach, ease repression, and expand civil rights. However, discontent persisted, and attempts at reform failed to satisfy a significant portion of the population. In the fall of 1956, the situation escalated. Students, workers, and other citizens began to openly voice their demands. The protests, which began on October 23 in Budapest, quickly escalated into a large-scale uprising.

How the 1956 Hungarian Revolution Began

On October 23, 1956, students and other residents of Budapest took to the streets in demonstrations. They demanded political reforms, freedom of speech, the withdrawal of Soviet troops, and a return to a more independent course of development for the country. More and more people joined the protests, and the demonstrations grew into a mass movement. One of the key locations during those events was the square near the monument to Polish General Józef Bem. He was a symbolic figure for both Hungarians and Poles, and the demonstration near his monument demonstrated solidarity between the nations seeking political change. Later, the protesters marched to other parts of the capital.

The participants in the uprising demanded changes not only in the economy or in government administration. They wanted Hungary to have greater freedom in domestic and foreign policy. Among their demands were the restoration of political pluralism—that is, the ability for different parties to exist—and an end to repression. Some protesters also called for the withdrawal of Soviet troops.

The situation quickly escalated, and armed clashes broke out. The government tried to maintain control, but the uprising spread to other cities. Workers joined the movement, local councils were formed, and armed groups emerged in some areas. What began as demonstrations turned into a struggle against Communist rule and Soviet military intervention.

How the uprising ended

At one point, it seemed that the Hungarians would succeed in bringing about significant changes. Imre Nagy’s government announced reforms, and the country’s political landscape began to shift. Nádasdy advocated for systemic reform and declared his intention to withdraw Hungary from the Warsaw Pact—a military alliance of socialist countries led by the USSR. This became one of the key points of conflict with Moscow.

However, the Soviet leadership decided to crush the uprising by force. On November 4, 1956, Soviet troops launched a large-scale military operation in Hungary. They entered Budapest and other towns, using tanks and heavy weaponry. Fierce battles raged in the city, and the insurgents put up resistance despite the Soviet forces’ significant superiority.

The resistance was gradually crushed, and the government of János Kádár, which relied on the support of the USSR, came to power. After the revolution, arrests and persecution of its participants began. Imre Nagy was arrested, subsequently sentenced to death, and executed in 1958. Many Hungarians lost their lives, and thousands of people were forced to leave the country and seek refuge abroad.

Despite the uprising’s defeat, its significance has not faded. For many Hungarians, 1956 has become a symbol of resistance to dictatorship and the struggle for the right to determine their country’s future independently. Throughout the communist era, the authorities attempted to portray the events as a counterrevolution, and openly honoring the participants was prohibited. Nevertheless, the memory of the uprising lived on among Hungarians and those who had left the country.

Why October 23 Is Linked to the Proclamation of the Republic

The second historical event commemorated on this day took place on October 23, 1989. By that time, the communist system in Hungary was already weakening, and political negotiations and reforms were underway in the country. The authorities were gradually moving away from the previous model of governance, while opposition movements demanded democratic changes. In Budapest, near the parliament building, Acting Head of State Mátyás Szűrös announced the proclamation of the Republic of Hungary. Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for the ceremony. The event became one of the most prominent symbols of the end of the communist era and the country’s transition to a new political system.

The choice of date was symbolic. It was on October 23, 1956, that Hungarians launched an uprising against communist rule and Soviet influence. Thirty-three years later, the country proclaimed itself a republic, returning to the very issue for which the revolutionaries had fought—the right to determine its own political path. The proclamation of the republic did not mean that all changes took place instantly. The transition to democracy involved reforming state institutions, changing the political system, and preparing for free elections. But October 23, 1989, marked an important step in this process. That is why this date combines the memory of an uprising that was suppressed by force with the historic moment when the country began a new phase of its development.

How Hungary Celebrates October 23

The national holiday is primarily commemorative and official in nature. In Budapest and other cities, ceremonies are held to honor the participants in the 1956 Revolution and those who suffered during the suppression of the uprising. One of the traditional elements is the raising of the Hungarian national flag. This is followed by events at monuments and sites associated with historical events.

In the capital, people gather near the Parliament building, the József Bém Monument, the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, and other historic sites. It was at these very locations that demonstrations took place or key events of the revolution unfolded. There, wreaths and flowers are laid, commemorative ceremonies are held, and the fallen are remembered. Government officials, representatives of civic organizations, and the families of those who participated in the events take part in the official ceremonies.

The holiday also features exhibitions, history lectures, museum programs, and other educational events. These help explain to younger generations why the 1956 Revolution became an important part of the nation’s collective memory. At museums and memorial sites, visitors can learn about people’s lives under the communist regime, the course of the uprising, and its consequences. Some events take the form of guided tours or public discussions. As it is a national holiday, October 23 is a day off. Due to the celebrations and large-scale events in Budapest, streets may be closed, public transportation routes may be altered, and access to the city center may be restricted. At the same time, the specific program of celebrations changes every year.

Interesting Facts About the Holiday

October 23 marks two events separated by 33 years. In 1956, this date marked the beginning of the revolution, and in 1989, it was the day the republic was proclaimed. This coincidence has made it one of the most important symbols of modern Hungarian history.

Memories of the revolution were long suppressed. After the uprising was crushed, the communist authorities prohibited any public commemoration of its participants and labeled the events a counterrevolution. For decades, the official interpretation of history differed from how the revolution was remembered by its participants, their families, and Hungarians abroad. The situation changed in the late 1980s, when the political system began to weaken.

The flag with a cut-out center became one of the symbols of the revolution. During the uprising, protesters cut the communist coat of arms out of Hungarian flags, leaving a hole in the center. In this way, they demonstrated their dissent against the authorities and their symbols. The image of this flag became a recognizable symbol of the 1956 revolution and is still used in commemorative materials today.

The events of 1956 had repercussions far beyond Hungary’s borders. The suppression of the uprising by Soviet troops sparked an international reaction, and a large number of Hungarians fled abroad. The history of the uprising became one of the examples of how the population of a socialist country attempted to achieve political freedom under Soviet influence.

October 23 is not Hungary’s only national holiday. The country also celebrates March 15, associated with the 1848–1849 revolution, and August 20—the holiday marking the founding of the state and King Stephen I. Each of these dates commemorates a distinct stage in the country’s history.

What this date means to Hungarians today

For many Hungarians, October 23 is not just a day off or an occasion for a solemn ceremony. It is a day to remember those who risked their lives for political change and those who suffered after the revolution was crushed. It also serves as a reminder of the country’s difficult journey from a communist system to a republic and democratic institutions. At the same time, the history of 1956 remains a topic of public debate. The memory of the revolution is linked to issues of freedom, national sovereignty, and the right of citizens to influence the government. That is why, on this day, attention is focused not only on historical facts but also on how society preserves the memory of the past.

Thus, October 23 in Hungary marks two important milestones: the start of the 1956 Revolution and the proclamation of the republic in 1989. The first event ended in military suppression and repression, while the second became part of the transition to a new political system. Annual ceremonies and commemorative events serve as a reminder of why this date holds a special place in Hungarian history.